15 best Trader Joe’s fall snacks to stuff in your basket ASAP

Another year, another cornucopia of fall-flavored goodies rolled out by America's favorite low-priced grocery chain, Trader Joe's. The cult-favorite store has truly outdone itself, yet again, with a wide assortment of seasonal offerings fit for any self-proclaimed lover of pumpkin, apple, maple, and the like.

We've rounded up 15 of the best fall products from Trader Joe's, but always be sure to give your local store a call and check for availability in advance. These limited edition items fly off the shelves faster than Mariah Carey promoting "All I Want for Christmas" . . . which is happening right now, in early November, so it's that level of fast.

Go, go, go. Or shall we really be saying "ho, ho, ho?"

1. Autumn Vegetable And White Bean Gratin, $5.99

There's nothing like a hearty gratin to soothe the soul after a long day of pumpkin-carving, apple-picking, and jumping into leaf piles. Trader Joe's vegetable and white bean variety is as scrumptious as it is nourishing with roasted cauliflower, butternut squash, and butter beans in an almost–too-decadent white cheddar cheese sauce that you won't stop dreaming about.

2. Pumpkin Sticky Toffee Cakes, $3.99

The inevitable sticky fingers are worth it after noshing on these soft, moist delights. They may be a nod to one of England's finest exports (sticky toffee pudding), but the good ol' pumpkin spice treatment makes them proud to be an American. And a basic one, at that.

3. Non-Dairy Maple Oat Beverage, $2.99

Lactose intolerant? No problem. Trader Joe's has you covered with this non-dairy, maple-infused oat milk that tastes great on its own, with an oatmeal cookie (so meta), or in a splash of freshly brewed coffee.

4. Pumpkin Chipotle Roasting Sauce, $3.49

Nothing will upgrade fall roasts more than this red and orange-hued treasure, accented with warming spices like ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and clove. Use it to coat vegetables, marinate proteins, or top pastas so that it can shine in all of its sweet-spicy glory.

5. Just The Clusters Maple Pecan Granola Cereal, $3.29

Trader Joe's beloved clusters are just what we need to enhance our favorite breakfast foods like oatmeal, yogurt, and chia pudding. Of course, you can always consume these with milk like a standard bowl of cereal, but you'll almost be doing that craveworthy crunch a disservice if eaten all by itself. Trust us on this one.

6. Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa, $5.49

This salted caramel hot cocoa is proof that the seasonal sweet-salty flavor is, indeed, good in practically everything. It makes peppermint and marshmallows look like amateur hour with a rich finishing note that will have you tempted to make cup after cup. (Just do it. It's almost hibernation season anyway.)

7. Roasted Turkey And Sweet Potato Burrito, $4.49

If you can't hold out until Thanksgiving, this turkey and sweet potato burrito is the next best thing. And you don't have to Google "how to roast a turkey" to enjoy it. Cranberry salsa rounds out the flavors for a quick and easy lunch that really does capture the familiar flavors from the country's most gluttonous day.

8. Bulgur Pilaf With Butternut Squash And Feta Cheese, $3.49

We are big fans of bulgur's nutty taste and texture and we're even bigger fans of this thyme and turmeric-infused batch that is topped with butternut squash and tangy feta. The only thing missing is a fork and an appetite (though those shouldn't be too difficult to find).

9. Gluten-Free Pumpkin Streusel Muffins, $4.99

Gluten-free does not mean flavor-free and these pumpkin streusel muffins are proof of that. A blend of white and brown rice flours, corn starch, and tapioca starch serve as their base, but it's the pumpkin purée that really shines and makes these as moist as any glutenous treat you can find. Guaranteed.

10. Cornbread Stuffing, $5.99

No Thanksgiving spread is complete without a smattering of carb-laden stuffing to round out its complex (and sometimes conflicting) flavors. And no stuffing is more reliable than one made from sweet, earthy cornbread. Upgraded with roasted apples, dried cranberries, and savory herbs, this mouth-watering blend puts you-know-who's to shame.

11. Sage Derby, $11.99

Sage derby has nothing to do with the famous horse race. In fact, it's pronounced "darby" and is a hand-blended cheddar curd cheese with a mix of sage and spinach. (The more you know.) This is the block you're going to want to set out for holiday happy hours with copious amounts of two-buck chuck, of course.

12. Vanilla Almond Spiced Chai Protein Smoothie, $3.49

Who knew that the notes of vanilla, almond, and spiced chai could lend themselves to bigger muscles? Trader Joe's did, which is why they've introduced this sure-to-be-a-hit beverage with one of fall's most comforting flavors.

13. Pumpkin Spiced Joe Joe's Sandwich Cookies, $4.29

Trader Joe's most famous sandwich cookie gets the pumpkin spice treatment when dipped in a velvety pumpkin spice yogurt that should also be packaged and sold to the masses.

14. Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread, $4.99

Trader Joe's continues to not mess around in the gluten-free game by also offering a pumpkin bread, which boasts the celebrated gourd as its first ingredient. Try it warmed or toasted and with a thick layer of pumpkin butter. Fall happens only once per year and you deserve to eat nothing short of what will make you loathe pumpkin by the end of it.

15. Salted Maple Ice Cream, $3.49

The only thing better than maple ice cream is maple ice cream with a hint of salt. This in-demand pint has shoppers talking with its ridiculously thick consistency and harmonious balance of sweet and briny flavors. We'd say that eating it straight from the pint with a spoon is disrespectful to those you live with, but there is no doubt you're going to finish the pint in one sitting, so have at it.