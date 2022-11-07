ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

15 best Trader Joe’s fall snacks to stuff in your basket ASAP

By Joey Skladany
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gdslb_0j23UtGa00

Another year, another cornucopia of fall-flavored goodies rolled out by America's favorite low-priced grocery chain, Trader Joe's. The cult-favorite store has truly outdone itself, yet again, with a wide assortment of seasonal offerings fit for any self-proclaimed lover of pumpkin, apple, maple, and the like.

We've rounded up 15 of the best fall products from Trader Joe's, but always be sure to give your local store a call and check for availability in advance. These limited edition items fly off the shelves faster than Mariah Carey promoting "All I Want for Christmas" . . . which is happening right now, in early November, so it's that level of fast.

Go, go, go. Or shall we really be saying "ho, ho, ho?"

1. Autumn Vegetable And White Bean Gratin, $5.99

There's nothing like a hearty gratin to soothe the soul after a long day of pumpkin-carving, apple-picking, and jumping into leaf piles. Trader Joe's vegetable and white bean variety is as scrumptious as it is nourishing with roasted cauliflower, butternut squash, and butter beans in an almost–too-decadent white cheddar cheese sauce that you won't stop dreaming about.

2. Pumpkin Sticky Toffee Cakes, $3.99

The inevitable sticky fingers are worth it after noshing on these soft, moist delights. They may be a nod to one of England's finest exports (sticky toffee pudding), but the good ol' pumpkin spice treatment makes them proud to be an American. And a basic one, at that.

3. Non-Dairy Maple Oat Beverage, $2.99

Lactose intolerant? No problem. Trader Joe's has you covered with this non-dairy, maple-infused oat milk that tastes great on its own, with an oatmeal cookie (so meta), or in a splash of freshly brewed coffee.

4. Pumpkin Chipotle Roasting Sauce, $3.49

Nothing will upgrade fall roasts more than this red and orange-hued treasure, accented with warming spices like ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and clove. Use it to coat vegetables, marinate proteins, or top pastas so that it can shine in all of its sweet-spicy glory.

5. Just The Clusters Maple Pecan Granola Cereal, $3.29

Trader Joe's beloved clusters are just what we need to enhance our favorite breakfast foods like oatmeal, yogurt, and chia pudding. Of course, you can always consume these with milk like a standard bowl of cereal, but you'll almost be doing that craveworthy crunch a disservice if eaten all by itself. Trust us on this one.

6. Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa, $5.49

This salted caramel hot cocoa is proof that the seasonal sweet-salty flavor is, indeed, good in practically everything. It makes peppermint and marshmallows look like amateur hour with a rich finishing note that will have you tempted to make cup after cup. (Just do it. It's almost hibernation season anyway.)

7. Roasted Turkey And Sweet Potato Burrito, $4.49

If you can't hold out until Thanksgiving, this turkey and sweet potato burrito is the next best thing. And you don't have to Google "how to roast a turkey" to enjoy it. Cranberry salsa rounds out the flavors for a quick and easy lunch that really does capture the familiar flavors from the country's most gluttonous day.

8. Bulgur Pilaf With Butternut Squash And Feta Cheese, $3.49

We are big fans of bulgur's nutty taste and texture and we're even bigger fans of this thyme and turmeric-infused batch that is topped with butternut squash and tangy feta. The only thing missing is a fork and an appetite (though those shouldn't be too difficult to find).

9. Gluten-Free Pumpkin Streusel Muffins, $4.99

Gluten-free does not mean flavor-free and these pumpkin streusel muffins are proof of that. A blend of white and brown rice flours, corn starch, and tapioca starch serve as their base, but it's the pumpkin purée that really shines and makes these as moist as any glutenous treat you can find. Guaranteed.

10. Cornbread Stuffing, $5.99

No Thanksgiving spread is complete without a smattering of carb-laden stuffing to round out its complex (and sometimes conflicting) flavors. And no stuffing is more reliable than one made from sweet, earthy cornbread. Upgraded with roasted apples, dried cranberries, and savory herbs, this mouth-watering blend puts you-know-who's to shame.

11. Sage Derby, $11.99

Sage derby has nothing to do with the famous horse race. In fact, it's pronounced "darby" and is a hand-blended cheddar curd cheese with a mix of sage and spinach. (The more you know.) This is the block you're going to want to set out for holiday happy hours with copious amounts of two-buck chuck, of course.

12. Vanilla Almond Spiced Chai Protein Smoothie, $3.49

Who knew that the notes of vanilla, almond, and spiced chai could lend themselves to bigger muscles? Trader Joe's did, which is why they've introduced this sure-to-be-a-hit beverage with one of fall's most comforting flavors.

13. Pumpkin Spiced Joe Joe's Sandwich Cookies, $4.29

Trader Joe's most famous sandwich cookie gets the pumpkin spice treatment when dipped in a velvety pumpkin spice yogurt that should also be packaged and sold to the masses.

14. Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread, $4.99

Trader Joe's continues to not mess around in the gluten-free game by also offering a pumpkin bread, which boasts the celebrated gourd as its first ingredient. Try it warmed or toasted and with a thick layer of pumpkin butter. Fall happens only once per year and you deserve to eat nothing short of what will make you loathe pumpkin by the end of it.

15. Salted Maple Ice Cream, $3.49

The only thing better than maple ice cream is maple ice cream with a hint of salt. This in-demand pint has shoppers talking with its ridiculously thick consistency and harmonious balance of sweet and briny flavors. We'd say that eating it straight from the pint with a spoon is disrespectful to those you live with, but there is no doubt you're going to finish the pint in one sitting, so have at it.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item

Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
Mashed

Trader Joe's Fans Are Pumped To Try Its New Chocolate & Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches

Who said you could only have ice cream in the summer? While you might not see most people enjoying a popsicle poolside this time of year, there are many ways that you can incorporate this icy treat into your fall and winter desserts. Whether you enjoy a scoop of vanilla paired with pumpkin pie or an elaborate peppermint sundae by the fire, this beloved dessert tastes just as sweet in the cooler months. Fear not, ice cream lovers! This sweet treat does not have to be seasonal.
Allrecipes.com

My Favorite Trader Joe's Cheese Is Back, but Not for Long

Trader Joe's is known for having a robust cheese selection at affordable prices. It's also known for its wacky flavor combinations especially when it comes to the Toscano cheese. The TJ's year round Toscano is one that's soaked in Syrah, but we've seen seasonal flavors come and go in varieties like "Dusted with Cinnamon" and "Pizza-Seasoned."
Mashed

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its New Cinnamon Bun Kettle Corn

Of course, one of the most popular ways to enjoy popcorn is with butter and a dash of salt, but if you have a sweet tooth, you might reach for kettle corn instead. Since it first became a thing back in the 1700s, kettle corn is traditionally popcorn that's tossed with a sweet syrup — like honey or molasses — and cooked in a cast iron pot (via the Gold Medal Products Co.). It's a favorite at state fairs and local festivals but these days, you can also buy kettle corn pre-packaged in the snack aisle at most major retailers and grocery stores.
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dinner Shortcut That I Always Have in My Freezer

Aldi sometimes transports me back to the Italian neighborhood I grew up in: I’m not Italian, but I grew up mooching off Mrs. Silvestri’s Italian home cooking. I would play with her daughter, my friend Anna, and deliberately try to hang around through dinnertime because her pasta was way better than my mom’s.
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis Uses Store-Bought Pie Crust to Make This Delicious Appetizer That's Perfect for the Holidays

Hosting a dinner party this holiday season? After spending hours planning the entrée and sides, baking your dessert, and setting your dining table (the Turkey tablescapes are on point!), it’s almost time to welcome the guests. There’s just one problem: you forgot to prep an appetizer! Giada De Laurentiis knows how to impress a crowd with cuisine that is as delicious as it is easy, and her new crostata recipe is no exception. It calls for a handy, store-bought pie crust — that you probably already have in your freezer — for an appetizer that won’t last long at your...
CNN

29 great gift ideas under $50 for someone you don’t know very well

Buying gifts for someone you don’t know very well can be a tricky endeavor. Not only is it hard to get it right, but it is all too easy to get it wrong! With the help of some experts, we rounded up our favorite gift ideas for someone you don’t know that well, and plenty of tips for avoiding a gifting gaffe.
SheKnows

Oprah's Favorite Things List Is Here & It Includes This Luxurious Popcorn Gift Box That's Perfect for Movie Lovers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Oprah’s Favorite Things List 2022 is officially here, and this year, Oprah is celebrating small businesses. And if you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift for the movie lover in your life, this mother-daughter-run company out of Alabama has mastered the art of creating the perfect popcorn. And their Oprah-approved gift set will take any movie night from just good to gourmet. Stone Hollow Farmstead’s Movie Night Trio gift box comes with all the necessary ingredients to make the best...
ALABAMA STATE
Epicurious

Ooey-Gooey Macaroni and Cheese

This macaroni and cheese won Time Out New York magazine’s “Best Mac and Cheese” contest back in 2017. It has an awesome, crusty, golden-brown top and the ooey-gooiest center known to humankind. I like using medium pasta shells, which allow the cheese and béchamel to thoroughly coat the outsides as well as really work their way into the nooks and crannies.
princesspinkygirl.com

Banana Split Fluff

Banana Split Fluff salad is a quick and easy recipe that turns a classic ice cream treat into a deliciously creamy “dump and go” dessert salad or side dish without worrying if it will melt!. This old-fashioned favorite takes just minutes to make simply by mixing fruit, nuts,...
TheStreet

Target Adds a New Cult Beauty Favorite

The makeup industry has as many beloved beauty brands as there are colors -- that is to say, a seemingly infinite number. Are there too many? Absolutely not! Because the colors and styles people enjoy are just as myriad. And anyone who uses makeup will tell you that there's nothing like finding that precisely perfect shade to earn the maker instant brand loyalty and a need to share the gospel.
housebeautiful.com

Midcentury Modern Christmas Decor Is Taking Over the Holidays This Year

Midcentury modern is a popular design style, that first emerged in Europe and eventually in the U.S. after World War II. 80 years later, the minimalist look that took the design community by storm still reigns. In fact, it’s permeated into nearly every facet of the house—from exterior architecture to small decor. The latest much-welcomed infiltration? The holidays. That’s right, midcentury modern Christmas decor is here in all the right ways.
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
188K+
Followers
20K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy