Read full article on original website
Related
Recreational marijuana legalization is on the ballot in these states today
Marijuana legalization is on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota on Tuesday, a reflection of the growing momentum nationwide to lift penalties once associated with the drug.
Marijuana Will Be Legal in Half the U.S. If These Ballot Measures Pass in the 2022 Midterms
Marijuana could become legal in nearly half of the U.S. following the 2022 Midterm Elections—if voters in five states pass the ballot measures before them on Nov. 8. In Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota voters are being asked whether they support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana for adults. The measure looks likely to pass in three states—Arkansas, Maryland, and Missouri, according to polls. However, the outcome is less certain in the Dakotas.
Recreational weed now legal in 21 states: Here's where it passed, where it was rejected this week
Maryland and Missouri legalized recreational marijuana in Tuesday's midterms. But Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota rejected their proposals.
thecentersquare.com
Marijuana remains in legal gray area 16 months after Virginia legalization
(The Center Square) – Marijuana remains in a legal gray area in Virginia 16 months after the state legalized the possession and use of marijuana for recreational purposes. The state has not established a legal means of acquiring the product for non-medicinal uses. On July 1, 2021, possession and...
Midterms 2022: Cannabis Legalization Wins in Two of Five States
"When cannabis came up for a vote in the 2022 midterm elections, it wasn’t a clean sweep like two years prior.Adult-use legalization made it to the ballot in five states but succeeded in only two: Maryland and Missouri. Initiatives failed by relatively slim margins in Arkansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota, all historically Republican states. But in a tougher election year, experts were not especially surprised and maintained hope of future reforms on the state and federal levels.“It's disappointing, but it's not terribly unexpected,” said Morgan Fox, the political director at the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws...
Abortion, slavery and marijuana legalization among top ballot measure issues
There are 132 statewide ballot measures this year in 37 states where voters are deciding on major issues that could change the way people live their lives in the U.S. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson has more on how topics like abortion, slavery and the legalization of marijuana are some of the top subjects on ballots. Nov. 7, 2022.
Voters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North...
Results: Maryland votes to legalize marijuana usage and possession
Proponents said the measure will improve the economy and benefit Maryland residents.
POLITICO
The health care ballot measures to watch Tuesday
PUTTING IT TO A VOTE — The first major election in a post-Roe America will let voters have a voice in how the government should handle abortion. But the measures offered on ballots throughout the country go beyond abortion — covering medical debt, Medicaid expansion, vaping and marijuana. More on those below.
AOL Corp
Abortion, slavery and marijuana: Here are the ballot questions to watch in 2022 midterms
Forget waiting for Congress or state legislatures to act. This year’s midterm elections are offering voters an opportunity to shape public policy directly in the form of state ballot initiatives on major national issues. The country witnessed the power of those referendums when voters in Kansas, typically considered a...
Not Just Cannabis — Psychedelic Mushrooms Are on Midterm Ballots
"Cannabis isn't the only drug on the ballot in the midterm elections. Colorado could become the second state after Oregon to legalize psychedelic mushrooms — even as Oregon counties move to ban it.Colorado's proposition 122 would establish "healing centers" where people 21 and older can purchase and consume certain psychedelics on-site under the watch of trained facilitators. It would also legalize the manufacture, cultivation, transfer, delivery, sale, and purchase of psychedelic substances — but only for consumption at those sites. The initiative would legalize only psilocybin — or psychedelic mushrooms — through 2026, but then DMT, ibogaine or mescaline (but...
Missouri legalizes weed, Kentucky rejects anti-abortion amendment: Key midterm ballot measures
Voters across the U.S. weighed in on ballot measures ranging from abortion to legalizing marijuana and outlawing slavery. Here's what to know.
Here's what changes now that Maryland voters said yes to legalized weed
WASHINGTON — Maryland voters have spoken, just over 65% of them voted to legalize weed in 2023. More than 850,000 people voted in favor of adding the constitutional amendment called Question 4 on the ballot. It read, "Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an...
Wbaltv.com
Marijuana ballot question: The compelling arguments from both sides
This is Part 1 of a three-part special series on WBAL-TV 11 News. Some believe the ballot question to legalize recreational marijuana represents an important step for Maryland while others worry about the drug's effect on children. Earlier this year, the Maryland General Assembly passed legislation to place a question...
CNET
Election Day: These 5 States Are Voting Whether to Legalize Weed
Election Day is right around the corner and referenda on marijuana legalization are on the ballot in several states. Legal weed has come back into focus after President Joe Biden pardoned all federal marijuana possession convictions in October. "Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Senator plans another attempt to legalize medical marijuana in the Unicameral
Nebraska State Senator Anna Wishart announces her plan to introduce another medical marijuana bill in the Unicameral in the next session. In a post on twitter, Senator Wishart says there is growing evidence showing the benefits for reducing seizures and relieving pain. The lawmaker also says it can lower the need for opioid use.
Cannabis Faces Tougher Battle on the Ballot in Five States Tuesday
Cannabis is back on the ballot this fall, as voters in five U.S. states decide on cannabis legalization in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Should Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota join 19 other states in legalization, Americans in more than half of U.S. states will have access to adult-use cannabis.
Deep-red Nebraska joins liberal states in adopting $15 minimum wage
NEW YORK — Nebraska is projected to approve a $15 minimum wage for workers amid a nationwide push for wage hikes that has predominantly taken hold in liberal states like New York, California and Illinois. The referendum, called Initiative Measure 433, garnered support from 59% of voters in Nebraska,...
News Channel Nebraska
These states have abortion on the ballot in midterm elections
Editor's note: This story originally published on September 5, 2022. It has been updated with additional developments. Voters in a small number of states will decide in this week's midterm elections how those states should handle the abortion issue. Abortion rights have taken on an increased significance and become a top focus in the midterm elections after the US Supreme Court's ruling this summer that there was no longer a federal constitutional right to the procedure.
California will vote 'no' for online sports betting, latest polls show
Did online sports betting campaign botch its message in California? Latest polls show voters will say no to Proposition 27.
Comments / 0