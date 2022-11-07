"When cannabis came up for a vote in the 2022 midterm elections, it wasn’t a clean sweep like two years prior.Adult-use legalization made it to the ballot in five states but succeeded in only two: Maryland and Missouri. Initiatives failed by relatively slim margins in Arkansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota, all historically Republican states. But in a tougher election year, experts were not especially surprised and maintained hope of future reforms on the state and federal levels.“It's disappointing, but it's not terribly unexpected,” said Morgan Fox, the political director at the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO