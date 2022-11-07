ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

Marijuana Will Be Legal in Half the U.S. If These Ballot Measures Pass in the 2022 Midterms

Marijuana could become legal in nearly half of the U.S. following the 2022 Midterm Elections—if voters in five states pass the ballot measures before them on Nov. 8. In Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota voters are being asked whether they support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana for adults. The measure looks likely to pass in three states—Arkansas, Maryland, and Missouri, according to polls. However, the outcome is less certain in the Dakotas.
ARKANSAS STATE
Cheddar News

Midterms 2022: Cannabis Legalization Wins in Two of Five States

"When cannabis came up for a vote in the 2022 midterm elections, it wasn’t a clean sweep like two years prior.Adult-use legalization made it to the ballot in five states but succeeded in only two: Maryland and Missouri. Initiatives failed by relatively slim margins in Arkansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota, all historically Republican states. But in a tougher election year, experts were not especially surprised and maintained hope of future reforms on the state and federal levels.“It's disappointing, but it's not terribly unexpected,” said Morgan Fox, the political director at the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC News

Abortion, slavery and marijuana legalization among top ballot measure issues

There are 132 statewide ballot measures this year in 37 states where voters are deciding on major issues that could change the way people live their lives in the U.S. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson has more on how topics like abortion, slavery and the legalization of marijuana are some of the top subjects on ballots. Nov. 7, 2022.
POLITICO

The health care ballot measures to watch Tuesday

PUTTING IT TO A VOTE — The first major election in a post-Roe America will let voters have a voice in how the government should handle abortion. But the measures offered on ballots throughout the country go beyond abortion — covering medical debt, Medicaid expansion, vaping and marijuana. More on those below.
VERMONT STATE
Cheddar News

Not Just Cannabis — Psychedelic Mushrooms Are on Midterm Ballots

"Cannabis isn't the only drug on the ballot in the midterm elections. Colorado could become the second state after Oregon to legalize psychedelic mushrooms — even as Oregon counties move to ban it.Colorado's proposition 122 would establish "healing centers" where people 21 and older can purchase and consume certain psychedelics on-site under the watch of trained facilitators. It would also legalize the manufacture, cultivation, transfer, delivery, sale, and purchase of psychedelic substances — but only for consumption at those sites. The initiative would legalize only psilocybin — or psychedelic mushrooms —  through 2026, but then DMT, ibogaine or mescaline (but...
COLORADO STATE
Wbaltv.com

Marijuana ballot question: The compelling arguments from both sides

This is Part 1 of a three-part special series on WBAL-TV 11 News. Some believe the ballot question to legalize recreational marijuana represents an important step for Maryland while others worry about the drug's effect on children. Earlier this year, the Maryland General Assembly passed legislation to place a question...
MARYLAND STATE
CNET

Election Day: These 5 States Are Voting Whether to Legalize Weed

Election Day is right around the corner and referenda on marijuana legalization are on the ballot in several states. Legal weed has come back into focus after President Joe Biden pardoned all federal marijuana possession convictions in October. "Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due...
MARYLAND STATE
News Channel Nebraska

These states have abortion on the ballot in midterm elections

Editor's note: This story originally published on September 5, 2022. It has been updated with additional developments. Voters in a small number of states will decide in this week's midterm elections how those states should handle the abortion issue. Abortion rights have taken on an increased significance and become a top focus in the midterm elections after the US Supreme Court's ruling this summer that there was no longer a federal constitutional right to the procedure.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy