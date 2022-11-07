ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Construction fencing disappears from around Riverfront Stadium; what does it mean?

By Carrie Rengers
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

A sign is gone from outside Riverfront Stadium that touted the $65 million commercial development that’s supposed to happen around the Wind Surge’s ballpark. Construction fencing that was put up in preparation for work to begin also has vanished.

However, no one with the city or with developers EPC Real Estate Group or Wichita Riverfront Limited Partnership (WRLP) will discuss why everything is missing or what the holdup is in starting the development, which is to include an eight-story Dream Hotel Group hotel , a six-story office building with an adjoining 200-spot parking structure and riverfront improvements.

“I will confirm . . . the sign is down and fencing is down,” said Wind Surge CEO Jordan Kobritz , who also is an owner in the team and is WRLP’s CEO.

When contacted by The Eagle, city spokeswoman Megan Lovely e-mailed this statement:

“WRLP and EPC are working to finalize development responsibilities for the land located adjacent to the ballpark. To assist with some of the more complex issues, a mediator was utilized. Both parties are working in good faith to move forward with the planned development.”

Neither Kobritz nor Austin Bradley, vice president of development for the Overland Park-based EPC, would answer questions about what may have changed since they announced the development or what issues prompted the need for a mediator. They both referred to the city’s statement.

The construction is supposed to be the baseball team’s first step toward developing four acres around the ballpark — the same four acres the city was heavily criticized for selling for a $1 each to the team .

Kobritz initially told the city that the team had to have the option to develop around the stadium before it would commit to moving from New Orleans, where it was known as the Baby Cakes.

According to the team’s development agreement with the city, construction had to start July 7 of this year and be completed by July 7 of 2024.

“I think we’re all committed to getting this project done in whatever form or shape that may take place,” Bradley said. “Everybody wants to see this project done per the timeline we discussed.”

When asked why the sign and fencing are down, Bradley referred questions to Kobritz.

“It’s really out of my control as to where we’re at today,” Bradley said. “Jordan owns the land right now. That’s why I’m saying that.”

Kobritz wouldn’t address the question.

Though no construction has begun, and there are no physical indications that anything is close, Kobritz and Bradley said the fencing and sign met the city’s criteria for starting construction.

“That was done,” Kobritz said. He said just because the sign and fencing are gone “that doesn’t mean construction wasn’t commenced. Construction was commenced under the definition and terms of the agreement.”

Bradley said they also submitted a footing and foundation package to the city for a permit.

Like Bradley, Kobritz still is confident in the development.

“My focus is on completed construction by the summer of 2024.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfdi.com

Cause identified for fire at Park City recycling facility

Sedgwick County fire officials have determined the cause of a fire that burned for more than a week at a Park City recycling facility. Investigators said spontaneous combustion occurred at the southeast corner of the most northern pile of wood debris. That happens when low ignition temperature materials, like wood, wood chips and mulch, self-heat and auto-ignite. Investigators said that was the only cause that could not be ruled out.
PARK CITY, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Field survey for proposed bridge replacement on U.S. 160 is set to start Nov. 14

Sumner Newscow report — A field survey for a proposed bridge replacement on U.S. 160 in Harper County is expected to begin around Monday, Nov. 14. The survey is for the proposed replacement of the Chikaskia River bridge about a half mile west of the Harper/Sumner County line. The approximate length of the survey is 4,100 feet. The survey is based on the existing alignment.
HARPER COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

The first feel of winter in the Wichita area

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says temperatures this morning are significantly colder than yesterday, down into the teens and 20s across the state. Winds are breezy from the north at 10-20 mph allowing for feels like temps down into the single digits and teens... Brrrrr! You will need to bundle up with a heavy winter coat and keep it handy the entire day!
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
3K+
Followers
289
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy