Construction fencing disappears from around Riverfront Stadium; what does it mean?

A sign is gone from outside Riverfront Stadium that touted the $65 million commercial development that’s supposed to happen around the Wind Surge’s ballpark. Construction fencing that was put up in preparation for work to begin also has vanished.

However, no one with the city or with developers EPC Real Estate Group or Wichita Riverfront Limited Partnership (WRLP) will discuss why everything is missing or what the holdup is in starting the development, which is to include an eight-story Dream Hotel Group hotel , a six-story office building with an adjoining 200-spot parking structure and riverfront improvements.

“I will confirm . . . the sign is down and fencing is down,” said Wind Surge CEO Jordan Kobritz , who also is an owner in the team and is WRLP’s CEO.

When contacted by The Eagle, city spokeswoman Megan Lovely e-mailed this statement:

“WRLP and EPC are working to finalize development responsibilities for the land located adjacent to the ballpark. To assist with some of the more complex issues, a mediator was utilized. Both parties are working in good faith to move forward with the planned development.”

Neither Kobritz nor Austin Bradley, vice president of development for the Overland Park-based EPC, would answer questions about what may have changed since they announced the development or what issues prompted the need for a mediator. They both referred to the city’s statement.

The construction is supposed to be the baseball team’s first step toward developing four acres around the ballpark — the same four acres the city was heavily criticized for selling for a $1 each to the team .

Kobritz initially told the city that the team had to have the option to develop around the stadium before it would commit to moving from New Orleans, where it was known as the Baby Cakes.

According to the team’s development agreement with the city, construction had to start July 7 of this year and be completed by July 7 of 2024.

“I think we’re all committed to getting this project done in whatever form or shape that may take place,” Bradley said. “Everybody wants to see this project done per the timeline we discussed.”

When asked why the sign and fencing are down, Bradley referred questions to Kobritz.

“It’s really out of my control as to where we’re at today,” Bradley said. “Jordan owns the land right now. That’s why I’m saying that.”

Kobritz wouldn’t address the question.

Though no construction has begun, and there are no physical indications that anything is close, Kobritz and Bradley said the fencing and sign met the city’s criteria for starting construction.

“That was done,” Kobritz said. He said just because the sign and fencing are gone “that doesn’t mean construction wasn’t commenced. Construction was commenced under the definition and terms of the agreement.”

Bradley said they also submitted a footing and foundation package to the city for a permit.

Like Bradley, Kobritz still is confident in the development.

“My focus is on completed construction by the summer of 2024.”