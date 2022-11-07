FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A very warm day with temperatures well into the 70s should be enjoyed by all. Especially considering,much colder air is on the way. A cold front will cross our region on Friday and while the morning will be mild, temperatures will fall throughout the day. There could also be a few showers but not a lot of rain expected. The weekend will turn out mainly dry but chilly with high temperatures near 40.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO