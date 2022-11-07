Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
Colder weather on the way
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A very warm day with temperatures well into the 70s should be enjoyed by all. Especially considering,much colder air is on the way. A cold front will cross our region on Friday and while the morning will be mild, temperatures will fall throughout the day. There could also be a few showers but not a lot of rain expected. The weekend will turn out mainly dry but chilly with high temperatures near 40.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Mild weather hangs on
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - It is getting colder in the northwest part of our country with winter snow and freezing temperatures. East of that area increasing temperatures are the rule. Normal temperatures in our area are in the low to mid 50s however temperatures have been well into the 60s today and will even be warmer on Thursday. Sunshine will push our temperatures tomorrow into the 70s. Much colder air starts moving into our region Friday and for the upcoming weekend.
WANE-TV
Watch: Dashcam catches likely meteor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A possible meteor was caught on a vehicle’s dash cam as it drove through Fort Wayne Tuesday night. Mitchell Myers told WANE 15 he was driving along Hadley Road around 10:03 p.m. Tuesday night when he saw what appeared to be a bright meteor flash across the south sky.
WANE-TV
Two new storefronts open at Jefferson Pointe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two new stores, Instant Customizations Station and Daily Thread, have opened their doors for shoppers at Jefferson Pointe. According to Jefferson Pointe’s website, Instant Customizations Station offers customized clothing, embroidery, logo design and more. The Station describes itself as a “one-stop shop” for custom clothes. The store is offering 20% off all merchandise in the store from Nov. 24 – Nov. 30 with this online coupon.
fortwaynesnbc.com
23rd Annual Coats for Kids kicks off Thursday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The collection for the annual Coats for Kids Campaign kicked off Thursday morning. The campaign, sponsored by the Volunteer Center, collects and distributes over 7,000 winter coats to community children in need. Officials say over 79,000 coats have been given to schools and social service agencies since the program began.
whatzup.com
Cebolla’s generous with price, portions
It’s been a Fort Wayne favorite for years. Cebolla’s Mexican Grill is a local restaurant group with many area locations, including Don Chava’s on North Wells Street. Last week, I checked out the restaurant on West Jefferson Boulevard at Time Corners. It’s been a few years, and...
WANE-TV
First round of leaf collection extended a day in north side neighborhoods
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Street Department crews will work Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12 in north side neighborhoods because of the large amount of leaves they still need to pickup. To keep residents informed of any changes in the schedule, leaf collection updates are provided daily...
cbs4indy.com
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Narcan box installed at Super Shot to prevent overdose deaths
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance officials say fentanyl-related overdose deaths on the rise amongst young people. That’s why the Alliance has installed their latest Narcan box. Thursday, officials installed the Narcan box at Super Shot’s Hobson Clinic. The box is...
wfft.com
Rise in poultry prices cancels Fort Wayne non-profit's turkey giveaway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Ty Simmons with the Human Agricultural Cooperative in Fort Wayne has made turkey giveaways a Thanksgiving tradition. This year will be different. “There’s a turkey shortage. There’s actually a food shortage and, with inflation, the price of turkeys is really high,” Simmons said.
Silver Alert declared for Wabash man
WABASH, Ind. — The Wabash Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an 86-year-old man. Ernest Dehart is 5’9″ and 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black and blue flannel pajama shirt, dark blue sweat pants, and blue tennis shoes. Ernest is missing from Wabash, Indiana. […]
Watch: Old Indiana hospital falls to ground in demolition
As Fort Wayne's oldest hospital fell to the ground on Thursday, onlookers caught the demolition on camera and shared it online.
WANE-TV
Georgetown Square adding 2 more restaurant options
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s Georgetown area will soon have more dining options. Georgetown Square announced Wednesday that two new restaurants were moving into the shopping center. New York Pizza and Grill Kabobs, which specializes in grilled kabobs, Pakistani and Indian food, pizza and Italian food...
beckersspine.com
5 things to know about Fort Wayne Orthopedics
Fort Wayne (Ind.) Orthopedics is a specialty practice serving patients in Northeast Indiana. Here are five things to know about the practice:. 1. Fort Wayne Orthopedics has 14 practice locations throughout the state. 2. Fort Wayne Orthopedics physicians have partnerships to perform procedures at 15 local surgery centers. 3. Fort...
wfft.com
City offices will be closed on Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne's offices will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day. Recycling and garbage collection will be on schedule, but there will be no leaf collection Friday.
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported five deaths and 326 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 119,162 cases and 1,207 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
Times-Bulletin
Remembering the Van Wert tornado
VAN WERT — On November 10, 2002, 20 years ago, Van Wert was struck by an F-4 tornado, packing winds estimated at 260 miles per hour and killing two people as well as causing millions of dollars in damages. Weather forecasters had been warning since the previous day, that...
WANE-TV
Last Vestiges: Proving Grounds, power plant latest traces of Harvester to vanish
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It had everything you could throw at a truck. Textured concrete, with deep ridges. Large blocks of stone dubbed “Belgian blocks” used to create a rough road. An off-road course for military vehicles. A crash test area, a water pit, even a “chassis-twist” course designed to take the durability of a truck coming off the manufacturing line to its absolute limits and beyond, if needed.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Ligonier Police and Fire Departments give customized bikes to kids in the community
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Wednesday night, members from the Ligonier City Police and Fire Departments gathered to give kids in the community a special gift. 20 kids received brand new customized bikes Wednesday at West Noble Primary School. One of those kids, six-year-old Parker Wetzel, says...
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after crash at Winchester, Bluffton
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in southwest Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon. Police and medics were called to the intersection of Bluffton and Winchester roads just before 4 p.m. on a report of a crash. At the scene, a motorcycle was down...
