Clorox Recalls Cleaning Products That Could Make You Sick
Clorox is recalling several of its products that could make you sick.
Eye spy a big problem: California doctor removes 23 contact lenses from one woman’s eye
A California eye doctor has revealed that an elderly patient who came in with complaints of blurry vision actually had 23 disposable contact lenses lodged in her eye. "I was amazed when I removed the first two contacts and saw an additional dark blob hidden in the corner," ophthalmologist Dr. Katerina Kurteeva of California Eye Associates in Newport Beach, California, told Fox News Digital by email.
CNET
Stop Rinsing Your Teeth With Water After Brushing. We'll Explain
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you've always rinsed your teeth with water after brushing, it's time to start skipping that step for good. I used to rinse thoroughly after brushing my teeth to remove any remnants of toothpaste left in my mouth. That is until I found out from a dentist's TikTok video that it isn't the most effective method.
The Drugstore Skincare Products Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs—They’re Actually So Bad For Your Skin
Aging gracefully is possible with a healthy diet, ample hydration and a consistent, nourishing skincare routine. With that said, we checked in with a dermatologist and skincare expert to learn more about common drugstore products that are often deemed too harsh for aging skin (and what to use instead for a healthy, radiant complexion over 40). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at My Psoriasis Team.
News-Medical.net
Smartphones are potential receptacles for allergens, study shows
According to the 2018 U.S. Census, smart phones are present in 85% of American households. They are reportedly viewed 14 million times a day, making them potential receptacles for environmental hazards such as allergens. A new study being presented at this year's American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Louisville, KY, showed elevated levels of cat and dog allergens, as well as β-D glucans (BDG) and endotoxin on simulated phone models.
yankodesign.com
This ‘rolling hairbrush’ helps detangle extremely frizzy hair while also evenly applying haircare products
Designed primarily for afro-textured hair (which can be notoriously difficult to work with), the Nyfasi is a unique detangling hairbrush that separates curls while also uniformly applying creams/shampoos/conditioners. It comes with a 3-part design, including a wide-toothed comb, a textured roller, and a lid. Built with a hollow design, the Nyfasi opens up to let you pour shampoo, conditioner, or mousse into it. Once closed, use it as you’d use a normal comb and the roller helps uniformly distribute the contents inside the brush while gently detangling extreme frizz.
