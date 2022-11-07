ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
104.5 KDAT

Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most

Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
IOWA STATE
KWQC

The Machine Shed shares favorite classic recipes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates classic dishes from the restaurant including Meatloaf and Parmesan-crusted Pork Loin. The Machine Shed is located at 7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA.
DAVENPORT, IA
Daily Iowan

UI medical student seriously injured in bike accident advocates for change

After experiencing a life-changing biking accident in 2019, University of Iowa medical student Guillermo Romano Ibarra is advocating for safer biking conditions on Iowa highways and for insurance companies to take more accountability for their clients. According to the Iowa Crash Analysis Tool, there were a total of 278 bicycle-involved...
IOWA CITY, IA
luxurytraveldiary.com

Review: The Highlander Hotel, Iowa City

Having reviewed the fabulous Hotel Grinnell, we want to share its sister hotel with our luxury travelers, as this hotel is also a unique, hidden gem. The Highlander Hotel, is a brilliant place to stay in Iowa City. In fact, both of these bespoke sister hotels are must-tries for luxury travelers. They are a better and more uplifting choice than generic chain hotels, and staying at these establishments is a great way to support smaller businesses and innovation.
IOWA CITY, IA
littlevillagemag.com

Unhoused as a teen, Tracy Belle now rehabilitates Iowa birds, coyotes, raccoons and more through her nonprofit, Wildthunder W.A.R.S.

When pets get sick or injured, they go to the vet. But what happens to wildlife like owls, coyotes and deer when their lives hang in the balance? Tracy Belle, director and founder of Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation and Sanctuary (W.A.R.S.) comes to their rescue, alongside her team of generous volunteers. From baby raccoons to majestic bald eagles, Wildthunder W.A.R.S. strives to give every animal a new lease on life.
INDEPENDENCE, IA
WHO 13

What went wrong with vote count in Warren, Des Moines counties

INDIANOLA, IOWA — Two counties now have to recount certain precincts due to different technical errors on Election Day. Several statewide races were bouncing back and forth with razor thin margins late Tuesday night which pushed some results back into Wednesday. Part of the problem was with the two counties that Secretary of State Paul […]
WARREN COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man charged after destroying UIHC equipment

An Iowa City man was arrested Wednesday morning after an earlier incident at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to police, 24-year-old Jacob Gilpin of East Washington Street was being treated at the Emergency Room Tuesday night when he allegedly became violent. Gilpin caused no physical injury to staff, but reportedly destroyed a multi-function intercom system and a wall-mounted phone during the incident.
IOWA CITY, IA
littlevillagemag.com

Election 2022: Johnson County remains a Democratic stronghold, as Republicans sweep to victories statewide

Johnson County remained a bright spot for Iowa Democrats on Tuesday, even as Republicans dominated Election Day statewide. Every Democrat in a statewide race carried the county by a large margin, even as they were defeated by Republicans. The only possible exception to that pattern is the Auditor of State race, which was still too close to call on Wednesday morning.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Supervisor's race missing from ballots in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa's News Now has learned that some ballots in Linn County Supervisor District 1 was missing the race entirely. The error was first noticed by Republican Candidate Mark Banowetz when he discovered his race wasn't on his own ballot. In a statement from the Linn...
LINN COUNTY, IA
littlevillagemag.com

Press Profile: 508 Press, founded by Mackie Garrett

Mackie Garrett, founder of Iowa City’s 508 Press, started taking classes on the letterpress after receiving an invitation to an event at Public Space One by a colleague. “I was at a point with professional changes where I felt a little adrift in Iowa City and I started going to poetry readings,” Garrett said. He had long been interested in the letterpress and took his first class in hopes of slowing down and getting to know a new creative medium. “I found it was an accessible art form as someone who isn’t trained as an artist.”
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

After 10 Years Local Truck Driving School Set To Close

After nearly a decade, a Cedar Rapids truck driver training school will close its doors for good before the end of the year. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that CRST will shut down its driver training program. Company officials say the move to close its North American Driver Training Academy points to a change in strategy. They want to retain their current drivers and not simply just hire more. Officials say they just don't have the need for as many drivers as they used to.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
littlevillagemag.com

Weekender Eastern Iowa! Anita Fields | Kurt Vonnegut’s 100th | Bijou After Hours: The Wall

It’s a wild weekend up and down the CRANDIC, with ways to keep both your body and mind active while still managing to keep you entertained! Don’t miss the events of the second annual Mic Check Poetry Fest (see full collection), especially the chance to rank global poets in Slam O Vision International. Indigenous voices abound, with a lecture from Osage artist Anita Fields at the UI, Larissa Fasthorse’s ‘The Thanksgiving Play’ at Cornell College and Great Plains Action Society’s Truthsgiving at the Englert. And you can celebrate Iowa City superstar Kurt Vonnegut’s 100th birthday by taking in a screening of ‘Slaughterhouse Five.’ Top pick of the weekend? Treat yourself to Bijou After Hours screening of ‘The Wall’ on 35mm, the perfect way to decompress after a week of thinking about politics.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids teen charged in alleged shooting, injuring Mount Mercy student

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen has been charged for his alleged involvement in a shooting from earlier this month. Police said a 21-year-old student suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the right forearm after being caught in the crossfire between two or more shooters in the area of Elmhurst Drive NE and Hazel Drive NE on Nov. 3. The student is part of the cross-country team. He has already been released from the hospital.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Police find Cedar Rapids student with stolen handgun and ammo off campus

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 4th, 2022, Cedar Rapids Community School District staff were made aware of a student who posed a security threat on or near the Washington High School campus. Staff immediately notified the on-site Cedar Rapids Police Department School Resource Officer and implemented established protocols...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

