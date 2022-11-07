Read full article on original website
Cherri Ashton
3d ago
Thank you Jesus! These online predators love to prey on young teens. Thank you to all the authorities involved and God bless you!
Reply
9
Raymond Kirkendoll
3d ago
I'm glad she's found now get Gbi Marshall and whoever that will find my daughter Olivia Fowler she's been missing since August 14,2021 help me her mother sister family her 3 small kids find her she disappeared in Meriwether county.. help #fox5news
Reply(1)
7
Allie Woods
3d ago
so glad she was found safe. literally around the corner from where I live
Reply(1)
9
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Haralson County detention officer killed in accidental shooting
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Haralson County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a detention officer killed in an accidental shooting this week. Officials say Detention Officer Daniel Salazar was accidentally shot to death at his home shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. According to investigators, preliminary evidence shows Salazar...
17-year-old girl dead after double shooting in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A 17-year-old girl is dead after she was shot late Thursday night, DeKalb police said. Police say they arrived at a Valero gas station in the 4500 block of Glenwood Road on a person shot call after 11 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
WLTX.com
Georgia police ask public for help finding missing 10-year-old last seen getting off bus
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 10-year-old boy. Authorities said Elijah was last seen Wednesday near Arbor Hill Road in DeKalb County after getting off the bus and he did not return home. Police did not list Elijah's last name.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 10-year-old DeKalb County boy missing after getting off bus
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are asking for your help finding a 10-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday. Officials say 10-year-old Elijah was last seen Wednesday near Arbor Hill Road in DeKalb County. According to investigators, Elijah got off his bus but never went home. The missing boy...
fox5atlanta.com
Fayette County teens recovering after being hit by car Halloween night, search for driver continues
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies want to find the driver of a struck two Fayette County teens on Halloween night, sending them to the hospital. Sean and Joshua Ball ended up side-by-side at the trauma unit at Grady Memorial Hospital after being hit by a car along Redwine Road. It happened just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 31.
fox5atlanta.com
Police offer reward for man suspected of kidnapping woman from club, raping her
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are seeking help identifying a man suspected of kidnapping a woman from a nightclub before raping and carjacking her. Police shared a photo of the suspect taken from surveillance video. He's described as 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 tall, 145 to 165 pounds with bumps under his eyes, a stubble beard, and a receding hairline.
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested after car crashes into all-girls school in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The driver of the car that smashed into an all-girls school in DeKalb County on Monday has been arrested. Obinna Aguocha, 39, of Atlanta, was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on three counts of aggravated assault. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday. DeKalb County...
Cops: Man arrested after trying to sell $95K stolen ring to Cobb jewelry store
A man who attempted to sell a stolen ring to a Cobb County jewelry store last Friday was arrested, police said.
palmcoastobserver.com
Georgia man, 19, charged with murder in killing of family member in Palm Coast
A 19-year-old Georgia man is charged with murder in the killing of one of his family members on Clermont Court in Palm Coast the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9. Suspect Luke Ingram, of Dunwoody, Georgia, is also charged with domestic battery by strangulation in connection with an attack on a second family member. The second family member told detectives that Ingram had schizophrenia and had been acting strange the previous day, according to an arrest report.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for man accused of damaging Atlanta cell phone store
ATLANTA - Atlanta police investigators are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for reportedly damaging property at a local cell phone store. Officials say at around 4 p.m. on Oct. 29, the suspect damaged the windows of a Boost Mobile store on the 800 block of Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 16-year-old Clayton County missing after jumping out of car
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl after running away from her guardian. Officials say on Monday, 16-year-old Samarrh Norris jumped out of the car while her guardian was driving her to school on McDonough Road in Hampton, Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man gunned down in front of vacant NW Atlanta home
ATLANTA - A man has been killed in an overnight shooting outside a vacant home in northwest Atlanta. Atlanta police tell FOX the shooting happened around Friday morning on Pelham Street and Joseph Lowery Boulevard. At the scene, officers found a man gunned down in front of a vacant home.
fox5atlanta.com
Man charged in deadly Gwinnett shooting, motive still under investigation
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police identified a man accused of a deadly shooting on Wednesday evening in a parking lot near Duluth Highway at Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County. Around 6 p.m., officers were called out to the 2300 block of Stephens Center Drive after a report of a person shot. Gwinnett County police said officers found a man, 18-year-old Donoven Jones from Powder Springs, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
fox5atlanta.com
Jonesboro residents interrupting car break-in met with gunfire
JONESBORO, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are investigating a car break-in that led to a shooting inside a Jonesboro neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Residents on Winding Way Lane were awakened by the sound of gunfire when homeowners confronted two people trying to break into their car and the suspects opened fire.
DeKalb brother, sister watching TV at home shot to death in apparent drive-by shooting
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — An adult brother and sister were both shot and killed as they watched TV inside their Stone Mountain house after someone fired dozens of shots into their home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was on Olde...
fox5atlanta.com
Middle school student charged in bomb threat at Roswell preschool
ROSWELL, Ga. - Roswell police have arrested a 13-year-old student accused of calling in a bomb threat to a local preschool. Officials say at around 9 a.m. on Nov, 3, police officers and fire crews responded to reports of a bomb threat at the Goddard School on the 2700 block of Holcomb Bridge Road. The threat caused the students and staff to evacuate the area and officers sealed off the road while they investigated.
fox5atlanta.com
Customer shot to death during fight at DeKalb County Waffle House, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 26-year-old man is dead after gunfire broke out during a fight at a DeKalb County Waffle House. Investigators were on the scene at the restaurant located on the 4700 block of Flat Shoals Road for hours collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. Officials tell FOX 5...
fox5atlanta.com
Video: Good Samaritans in Cobb County rescue victim from burning car
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An off-duty officer from the Cobb County Police Department knew he had to help when he saw a crashed car fully engulfed in flames along I-75/I-285. He wasn't the only Good Samaritan to come to the victim's rescue. His dashboard and body cam caught the entire act of heroism on tape.
fox5atlanta.com
Grand jury indicts alleged Midtown shooter, new details emerge
ATLANTA - A Fulton County grand jury has formally indicted the woman accused of a series of shootings that shut down Midtown Atlanta on Aug. 22. Raissa Kengne, 34, now faces 14 different counts including murder, felony murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to investigators, Kengne opened...
Parents upset after 15-year-old boy stabbed at Morrow High School
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned that a 15-year-old student was stabbed at a Clayton County high school last week. Paramedics told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the boy was stabbed twice at Morrow High School in Ellenwood. He was taken to the hospital and was stable.
Comments / 13