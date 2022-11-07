Read full article on original website
Puff Daddy! Diddy Appointed As Head Of Largest Black-Owned Cannabis Company
On his 53rd b'day, Diddy comes full-circle to his Puff Daddy moniker as new owner of Creso Labs - now the largest Black-owned cannabis brand.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to enter NY cannabis market in up to $185M deal
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Music mogul and businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs is adding the cannabis market to his portfolio with an up to $185 million deal. Cannabis industry giants Cresco Labs and Columbia Care are in the process of divesting assets to meet regulatory requirements as they prepare to finalize Cresco’s $2 billion acquisition of Columbia Care.
Diddy To Buy Cannabis Operations In NYC, Massachusetts, and Illinois
Diddy is planning to plant his foot into the cannabis field and purchase operations in New York, Massachusetts, and Illinois for $185 million. If the deal goes through, Puff Daddy will have created the largest Black-owned and licensed cannabis company in the United States. The Revolt TV founder’s goal is to use the business to increase the Black presence in the cannabis industry, especially after decades of inequality within the space. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg Sets Record Straight On How Much Weed He Smokes DailyMarge Simpson, E.T., And Beyoncé: The 34 Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2022Diddy's Joker Costume Leads...
