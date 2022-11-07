ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

A special meeting of the Raleigh County Commission has been called

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jiNdJ_0j23TPwh00

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Commission have announced intentions to assemble for what is being referred to as a special meeting on Wednesday.

Following the convening of commission members for Tuesday’s regular session meeting, the next scheduled meeting of county officials was not set to occur until Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

However, it was announced on the following Friday, November 4, 2022, that a special meeting would occur the following Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Aside from the standard calling to order and adjournment procedures typical of such sessions, the special meeting agenda set for Wednesday contains but one item, issued as a subset of the “new business” category.

The item, which presumably serves as the motivation for the unceremonious Wednesday assembly, will see commission members voting on whether to approve a resolution for the Raleigh County Airport Authority to begin construction on a building to be owned by Raleigh County in Raleigh County Airport Industrial Park.

Notably, the session will come one day after the November 8 midterm elections.

The full agenda for Wednesday’s special meeting of the Raleigh County Commission can be seen below, and additional LOOTPRESS coverage of the commission can be found here.

“AGENDA

9:00 AM

SPECIAL MEETING

COUNTY COMMISSION OF RALEIGH COUNTY

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. New Business

3.1 Approve a resolution for the Raleigh County Airport Authority to construct a building on property

owned by Raleigh County in the Raleigh County Airport Industrial Park

4. Adjournment

The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be held

Tuesday November 15, 2022 at 10:00 am in the

Raleigh County Commission Chamber

116 ½ N. Heber Street

Beckley, WV 25801”

Comments / 0

Related
Government Technology

Mercer County, W.Va., Approves $491K for New Voting Equipment

(TNS) — Almost $500,000 in American Rescue Plan and Coal Severance Tax funding was approved Wednesday for new voting machines that will replace the aging systems now being used in Mercer County. The Mercer County Commission allocated money the day after Election Day to replace the county's voting machines...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Raleigh County Commission Elects New Sheriff

Shady Spring falls in the 2022 WVSSAC Volleyball …. Shady Spring falls in the 2022 WVSSAC Volleyball state championship. Local professionals come together to talk economic …. Local professionals come together to talk economic growth. New River Gorge Fire Update. Can Jam 2022. Veterans Speak At James Monroe High. Veterans...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Republicans sweep Greenbrier County elections

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Greenbrier county poll-workers reported much higher than normal turnout at the polls. That high turnout led to what essentially amounted up to a clean sweep for Republicans in the county. New Senator-Elect Vince Deeds, along with fellow Republican Delegates Mike Honaker and Todd Longanacre, weighed in on what they thought motivated […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh County Legislative Delegation all Republican for first time in 100 years

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For the first time in almost 100 years, Raleigh County has elected all Republicans to the West Virginia legislature. 1924 was the last time that Raleigh County had all elected Republicans in the legislature. With the election of Todd Kirby to the House 44th seat, Raleigh County is now represented by all Republicans. Senators for the 9th District are Republicans Rollan Roberts and Bugs Stover, and Delegates for Raleigh County are Republicans Jordan Maynor in the 41st, Brandon Steele in the 42nd, Chris Toney in the 43rd, Todd Kirby in the 44th, and Eric Brooks in the 45th. Further, following the defeat of Democrat Paul Flanagan by Republican Bob McComas in the Raleigh County Circuit Clerk race, all elected partisan officials in Raleigh County will be Republicans.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh County Contested House Races

Chris Toney- Republican (Incumbent) – 3,537 votes – 82%. Republican Chris Toney defeated Democrat challenger Joanna Vance to secure his 3rd term in the West Virginia House of Delegates. Delegate Toney was first elected to the legislature in 2018 and has served on the House Education Committee and House Finance Committee. Toney, a school service personnel employee, has fought for support of teachers and school service personnel, the coal industry, and the improvement of roads and infrastructure in Raleigh County.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

PHOTOS: Active brush fires in Mercer and Raleigh Counties

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Division of Forestry crews and five fire departments are currently on the scene of two brush fires in both Mercer and Raleigh Counties. It is on Maple Fork Road and Simms Branch. Bradley, Pax, Mt. Hope, Mabscott, and Beaver Volunteer Fire Departments are working to put out the fire. Four […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Sobriety checkpoint planned in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, November 11, 2022, the West Virginia State Police will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint along US Rt. 19, approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with WV Rt. 41 (Johnstown Road), in the Beckley area of Raleigh County. The checkpoint will be in operation...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNT-TV

WVSP announces DUI checkpoint in Raleigh County

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police scheduled a DUI checkpoint in the Beaver area of Raleigh County on US Route 19. The checkpoint is scheduled to happen on Friday, November 11, 2022. It will take place .1 mile south of the intersection of Airport Road and Ritter Drive. The checkpoint will run from 6 PM to 12 AM.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Shooting in Mercer County confirmed by West Virginia State Police

GLENWOOD, WV (WVNS) – A shooting was confirmed in Mercer County by State Police. Princeton State Police confirmed a shooting happened in Glenwood area of Mercer County yesterday, November 10, 2022. The shooting is still under investigation and there is no additional information available at this time. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Summers County’s unofficial elections results are in

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - The unofficial Summers County 2022 election results are in. All results are pending official canvassing, which will take place on Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. County Commissioner - Rep Ted Kula received 2,220 votes, and Dem Joseph Blankenship received 1,317 votes. Seven write-in votes were cast. County Clerk - Rep Lynn Reed received 2,342 votes and Dem Jackie Farley received 1,171 votes. One write-in vote was cast. Circuit Clerk - Dem Stacy Ford received 2,593 votes and 34 write-in votes were cast. U.S. House of Representatives 1st District - Rep Carol Miller received 2,243 votes, Dem Lucy Watson received 875 votes and Ind Belinda...
wvpublic.org

Charleston Cannabis Measure Waits For Another Election

A group called Charleston Can’t Wait collected 3,000 signatures in time to get a cannabis decriminalization measure on the ballot. But voters might have noticed it wasn’t there. Katey Lauer, co-chair of West Virginia Can’t Wait, a statewide organization that’s involved, said the effort hit an administrative hurdle....
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston, West Virginia, Mayor Goodwin wins second term

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin has won a second term in office. Goodwin, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger Lance Wolfe with % of the vote. Goodwin took office for her first term in January 2019 after winning the 2018 General Election, becoming Charleston’s first female mayor. Through out the race for the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Democratic candidates sweep at-large seats on Charleston City Council; Ward 18 comes down to a few votes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The six at-large Charleston City Council candidates that were elected from the field of 11 were all Democrats. When the final votes were tallied late Tuesday night in the General Election, Charleston voters elected Caitlin Cook (7,054 votes), Becky Ceperly (7,040), Shawn Taylor (7,023), Jennifer Pharr (7,020), Emmett Pepper (6,717), and Joe Soloman (6,717) to those at-large seats.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Cardinal Natural Gas to hold town hall in Bluefield, WV

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The City of Bluefield is hosting a Town Hall with Cardinal Natural Gas Company, Monday November 14, to inform the community of upcoming natural gas projects. Cardinal Natural Gas Company along with Martin Contracting Inc. will be replacing old infrastructure along Oakhurst Avenue and all gas laterals North of Oakhurst Avenue […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
wwhseagledispatch.org

Breaking News: The New River Gorge Is On Fire

As of 3 p.m., November 09, 2022, there are reports of a brush fire in Fayette County, W.Va., in the areas bordering as well as in the New River Gorge. Firefighters are on the seen actively trying to put it out. Though rain is expected to start late Thursday, November 10, immediate action is necessary to contain the fire and minimize damage.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy