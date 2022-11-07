A special meeting of the Raleigh County Commission has been called

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Commission have announced intentions to assemble for what is being referred to as a special meeting on Wednesday.

Following the convening of commission members for Tuesday’s regular session meeting, the next scheduled meeting of county officials was not set to occur until Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

However, it was announced on the following Friday, November 4, 2022, that a special meeting would occur the following Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Aside from the standard calling to order and adjournment procedures typical of such sessions, the special meeting agenda set for Wednesday contains but one item, issued as a subset of the “new business” category.

The item, which presumably serves as the motivation for the unceremonious Wednesday assembly, will see commission members voting on whether to approve a resolution for the Raleigh County Airport Authority to begin construction on a building to be owned by Raleigh County in Raleigh County Airport Industrial Park.

Notably, the session will come one day after the November 8 midterm elections.

The full agenda for Wednesday’s special meeting of the Raleigh County Commission can be seen below, and additional LOOTPRESS coverage of the commission can be found here.

“AGENDA

9:00 AM

SPECIAL MEETING

COUNTY COMMISSION OF RALEIGH COUNTY

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. New Business

3.1 Approve a resolution for the Raleigh County Airport Authority to construct a building on property

owned by Raleigh County in the Raleigh County Airport Industrial Park

4. Adjournment

The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be held

Tuesday November 15, 2022 at 10:00 am in the

Raleigh County Commission Chamber

116 ½ N. Heber Street

Beckley, WV 25801”