City of Hinton provides update on 17th Avenue culvert collapse

HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The nearly century-old culvert that collapsed on 17th Avenue in front of the Hinton Police Station has caused a dangerous situation and has affected the traffic pattern in the city.

Over the recent months, there have been discussions and efforts to fix the collapsed culvert that was last recorded at 38 feet deep.

Today, the City of Hinton Government announced that the West Virginia DOH was able to consult with a contractor that specializes in boring and jacking large pipes. “They think that’s the best option so far because it’s simply too tricky/complicated for their own crews,” The City of Hinton said in a statement on their Facebook page.

Currently, the WVDOH is preparing contract documents to advertise the project for bids to drill a new pipe beside the old structure and then fill the failing structure to stabilize the fill.

Lootpress will continue to provide updates on this story as the project unfolds.