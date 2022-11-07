WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pickup truck driver slammed into a car while traffic was stopped on westbound I-94 near the I-275 interchange Thursday morning. Police said the car was waiting to get onto the interchange in the right lane around 6:50 a.m. when they were hit from behind. Michigan State Police troopers found the car in the ditch.

WAYNE COUNTY, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO