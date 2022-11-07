Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police find man dead inside car that crashed into garage after being targeted by gunfire
DETROIT – Detroit police said they found a man dead inside a car that had crashed into a garage after being targeted by gunfire. The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 10) in the 20100 block of Ardmore Street on the city’s west side. Officials said they...
Have you seen Breanna? Shelby Twp. police asking for tips finding teen missing since last weekend
Police in Macomb County are asking for the community’s help finding Breanna Buckerfield, who hasn’t been seen since last weekend. Anyone who has seen her should call Shelby Township police.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police find man dead inside vehicle that crashed into garage on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Police responding to a report of shots fired found a man dead inside a car that had crashed into a garage on Detroit’s west side. Previous: Detroit police find man dead inside car that crashed into garage after being targeted by gunfire. Police said officers were...
Detroit News
Driver fatally shot, crashes into garage on Detroit's west side
Detroit police are investigating a shooting Thursday that left a man dead on the city's west side. Officers were called to the 20100 block of Ardmore around 1:20 p.m., said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department. They found a man in a car that had crashed...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police shoot, kill woman suffering mental health crisis on city’s west side
DETROIT – A Detroit police officer shot and killed a woman who was suffering a mental health crisis on the city’s west side. The incident occurred on Meyers Road and Pilgrim Street in Detroit. Officials say Detroit police were called to the neighborhood of a woman with a...
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips on suspect who shot, wounded 2
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the person who shot and wounded two people inside a restaurant on the city's west side Sunday. Officers were called at about 2:50 a.m. to the Sweet Soul Bistro in the 13700 block of West McNichols Road near Schaefer Highway for a report of a shooting.
fox2detroit.com
72-year-old man found dead on I-96 leaving family with questions
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 72-year-old man was hit and killed on a Detroit freeway - but the family of Michael Thomas says he was as mentally and physically healthy as can be. Now his death is the subject of a Michigan State Police investigation. "We just want answers," said...
Detroit police shoot, kill woman experiencing apparent mental health crisis
A woman who was apparently suffering a mental health crisis has been shot and killed by Detroit police Thursday evening on the city’s west side.
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run driver that killed 5-year-old in Warren sentenced to 20-40 years
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old guilty in the hit and run that killed a 5-year-old boy in Warren, has been sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison in Macomb County Circuit Court. Maurice Sumler was found guilty in the September, 2022 incident that killed 5-year-old Preston...
fox2detroit.com
Man shot by his girlfriend in Detroit, police investigating
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 3:30 pm in the block of Hazelwood near Lodge and Clairmount. Police say a man was shot by his girlfriend during an argument. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The...
Detroit firefighters rescue 2 dogs trapped inside burning home after owner escapes flames on the city's east side [VIDEO]
A Detroit man was reunited with his two dogs Thursday morning after a devastating fire ripped through their home for the second time in two weeks.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police search for man, woman after 21-year-old carjacked
DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for two people after a 21-year-old woman was carjacked. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 1) at an unspecified location. A man and a woman approached a 21-year-old who was sitting in her blue 2020 Ford Fusion, according to authorities. The...
fox2detroit.com
Man shot, killed while sitting in car on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two men were shot, one fatally, while sitting in a car on Detroit's west side Monday morning, police said. According to police, the victims were in a car in the 5500 block of Ivanhoe at 10:45 a.m. when someone shot at the car from another vehicle. The suspect fled.
1 Pedestrian Killed In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Detroit (Detroit, MI)
The Detroit police Department reported a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian on Thursday. The accident occurred at Lahser and Verne. A witness reported that the driver was heading down the road at a high speed when he struck the pedestrian.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look back at the Ford Rotunda fire 60 years ago, more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 60 years ago: Ford Rotunda, a top US tourist attraction in Dearborn, burns down. 60 years ago, the Ford Rotunda in Dearborn, one of the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man calls for help after massive tree falls in his backyard
DETROIT – A Detroit man calls on the community for help after a big tree crashes into his backyard. Due to strong winds, the tree fell into Tyrone Tyner’s backyard Saturday (Nov. 5). “It just dropped, like I thought it was a little plane,” said Tyner. “It shook...
fox2detroit.com
Victim in critical condition after reckless driver slams into stopped traffic on I-94 near I-275
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pickup truck driver slammed into a car while traffic was stopped on westbound I-94 near the I-275 interchange Thursday morning. Police said the car was waiting to get onto the interchange in the right lane around 6:50 a.m. when they were hit from behind. Michigan State Police troopers found the car in the ditch.
ClickOnDetroit.com
30-year-old Sterling Heights man struck, killed while crossing Mound Road
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 30-year-old Sterling Heights man was struck by an SUV and killed while attempting to cross Mound Road. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 8) on Mound Road between 18 Mile and 18 1/2 Mile roads. Police said the man was trying...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman finds man dead in Detroit apartment after hearing gunshot while talking to him over phone
DETROIT – A woman who heard a gunshot while she was talking to a man over the phone went to his Detroit apartment, saw a bullet hole in the door, and found him dead, according to officials. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday (Nov. 7) in the 19200...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 men will stand trial on murder charges in death of Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy
DETROIT – A judge has determined that there is enough evidence to send four men to trial in the death of an off-duty Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy. Devante Jones, 23, of Detroit, was shot and killed on Sept. 20, 2021, in a parking lot in the area of East Forest Avenue and the Chrysler Service Drive in Detroit, according to prosecutors.
