Sergeant Adam Yeah Bates, a proud veteran of the United States Army, passed away on November 3, 2022, at his home. Adam was 59 yrs. old and a resident of Mauriceville, Texas. Aside from his family, Adam’s greatest devotion was to the military and his country, honorably serving 10 years, 1 month and 21 days in the Army.

