ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Troy Hill defends Derion Kendrick for performance vs. Buccaneers

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nsHD9_0j23SfwO00

Tom Brady was seeking out Derion Kendrick during Sunday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the rookie cornerback making a couple of mistakes. Despite being penalized multiple times in the loss to the Buccaneers, Troy Hill defended Kendrick for his performance in Week 9.

Kendrick had two pass interference penalties called on him during the game. The first came in the second quarter with under two minutes remaining in the half, giving the Buccaneers 32 yards and a field goal attempt to make it a 7-6 game in favor of the Rams heading into halftime.

The second pass interference call occurred on the final drive by the Buccaneers. Brady threw a pass into the end zone in Kendrick’s direction as the young cornerback made contact with the wide receiver early, giving Tampa Bay the ball at the 1-yard line before scoring the game-winning touchdown.

Aside from the penalties, Kendrick allowed 71 yards on 10 targets in the loss. The first-year cornerback also logged four tackles and a pass breakup as Brady would pick on him throughout the game.

The Rams are clearly confident in Kendrick’s abilities as he’s played in 86 percent or more of the defensive snaps in six straight games. Jalen Ramsey backed Kendrick after a near-interception turned into a touchdown in Week 4 and now Hill is coming to bat for him, which goes to show the level of trust his teammates have for him, too.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyle Shanahan doesn't want Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to play vs. 49ers

Former 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. saw his role evaporating when the 49ers added running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the trade deadline. That sparked Wilson to privately request a trade from the only team he’d played for since joining the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The 49ers dealt him to the Dolphins for a fifth-round pick, butt it wasn’t a move the 49ers necessarily wanted to make. Head coach Kyle Shanahan reiterated that Wednesday when he spoke with reporters.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Beckham recruiting hits high gear, Aaron Rodgers talks McCarthy rift

The top story in Cowboys Nation puts a spotlight on someone not even on the team. The team seems to be all in on trying to lure Odell Beckham Jr. to sign in Dallas, as owner Jerry Jones and linebacker phenom Micah Parsons made separate sales pitches on Tuesday. Beckham’s response seems to indicate he’s going to be non-committal while he considers all offers and continues to rehab his knee.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton intent on getting stars involved vs. Giants

As the 2022 season has played out, the Houston Texans have had an exceptionally hard time finding consistency on offense, especially late in games where it seems that they lose any momentum they build in the first half. While this is to be expected for a young team going up against top-level talent on a weekly basis, offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton is intent on figuring out how to get his unit to play well in all four quarters.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett hasn't given the Saints much cause for draft-day regret

There were more than a few New Orleans Saints fans hoping their team would select Kenny Pickett in the 2022 NFL draft’s first round, bringing a promising quarterback prospect to a team that could use one. Instead, the Saints passed on Pickett twice, moving up to select wide receiver Chris Olave (who is making a strong case for his Rookie of the Year candidacy) at No. 11, then taking left tackle Trevor Penning (who just took a big step towards returning from the injured reserve list) at No. 19. Pickett wound up going to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs injury report: 3 out, 1 questionable for Sunday vs. Seahawks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their final injury report for Sunday’s game in Munich against the Seattle Seahawks. Three players have been ruled out: Wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), left guard Luke Goedeke (foot), and linebacker J.J. Russell (hamstring). None of the three traveled with the team to Germany, so it’s no surprise that they’ve been ruled out for the game.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks expects to start PJ Walker vs. Ravens in Week 11

Until further notice, PJ Walker will remain the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. On Friday afternoon, following last night’s big win over the Atlanta Falcons, interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters that he expects to start Walker under center for the team’s Week 11 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. But, the keyword here is “expects.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants vs. Texans: 6 keys to victory in Week 10

The New York Giants are fresh off of their bye heading into Week 10 and host the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium. Houston’s lackluster start to the season doesn’t mean much as the Giants lost a key defensive player this week in Xavier McKinney. Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce is turning heads, and Lovie Smith is doing his best to turn the Texans around after finally escaping the Deshaun Watson’s very public legal battle.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
227K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy