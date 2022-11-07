Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
From what impacted the Smith vote to surprise results from the Libertarian Party; Looking back at South Dakota’s midterm election
RAPID CITY S.D – Nearly all of the state-wide elections in the 2022 midterms in South Dakota went as polls predicted. High-profile incumbents all retained their seats, and votes on ballot measures fell nearly perfectly in line with expectations. But not everything about the election was normal. Here’s a look at some of the most interesting results:
When will the South Dakota Department of Revenue resume printing paper titles?
PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division announced Wednesday that it has stopped printing paper titles effective immediately due to paper supply issues. The Department of Revenue anticipates to resume printing paper titles beginning mid-February 2023. The paper used for printing titles is...
82 photos of different downtowns in the Black Hills area
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People might find that downtowns can be like snowflakes: all unique in their own way. Every downtown seems to have its own character, decorated with art or historic buildings. Some have even put up holiday decorations. And there are a number of things to do...
South Dakota Department of Health launches new telehealth service for ambulances
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Health has launched a new telehealth service, Telemedicine in Motion, which will provide remote virtual assistance to Emergency Medical Service (EMS) workers in the back of ambulances throughout the state. The program would install screens in the backs of ambulances that allow for two-way video calls between those in the back of the ambulance and physicians or nurses at a healthcare facility.
Proponents applaud voter passage of Medicaid expansion
RAPID CITY, S.D. — More than half of South Dakotan voter said “yes” to Medicaid expansion for adults 18-to-65. To qualify, you must have an income that is 138% of the federal poverty level. S.D. Decides Campaign Manager Zach Marcus says Medicaid expansion will be good for...
Voters approve South Dakota’s Medicaid Expansion constitutional amendment
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota voters have passed Initiated Amendment D, which concerns the expansion of Medicaid, by a vote of 56% to 44%. The amendment will expand Medicaid coverage to include everyone under 65 that has an income under 138% of the Federal Poverty Line, or about $19,000/year for an individual in 2022.
Cool down your energy bill with these tips from Black Hills Energy this winter
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With winter weather already in the Black Hills, heating homes will make energy bills increase dramatically this season. Natural gas prices are expected to rise also, according to the state Public Utilities Commission. However, Black Hills Energy Electric Operations Supervisor Matt Koupal has some advice to help lower energy costs.
Results are coming in: Here’s where the ballot measures stand now
UPDATE 11:10 p.m.: With over 250,000 ballots in, the ratios of ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ votes have remained nearly the same for both ballot measures. At the time of writing, Amendment D still had 55% ‘Yes’ votes. Support for IM 27 had risen slightly, to 46% ‘Yes.’
Newly re-elected State Legislators look ahead to 2023 session
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Midterm elections are now over, and pending any recounts, the legislative body for South Dakota’s 2023 session is set. Several local legislators are gearing up for the 38-day session, including State Senator Helene Duhamel and State Representative Trish Ladner – incumbents who both won re-election.
Recreational marijuana advocates: “We are not going anywhere”
RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakotans without medical authorization cards will not be able to fire up legally. I.M. 27 – an initiated measure to legalize recreational marijuana – was defeated 53% to 47% during the midterm election. “Yes on 27” Campaign Manager Matthew Schweich says they...
Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor
She defeated Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, an ally of Donald Trump who ran a campaign focused on fear of violent crime. “Tonight you made your voices heard loud and clear. And, and you made me the first woman ever elected to be the governor of the state of New York. But I’m not here to make history, I’m here to make a difference,” Hochul told supporters Tuesday night.
