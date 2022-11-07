PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Health has launched a new telehealth service, Telemedicine in Motion, which will provide remote virtual assistance to Emergency Medical Service (EMS) workers in the back of ambulances throughout the state. The program would install screens in the backs of ambulances that allow for two-way video calls between those in the back of the ambulance and physicians or nurses at a healthcare facility.

