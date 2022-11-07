ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanceboro, NC

Vanceboro woman charged with felony child abuse

 3 days ago

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County woman was being held under a $1 million bond and is facing felony child abuse charges after a child was admitted to ECU Health Medical Center with serious injuries.

On Nov. 3, Susan Miletta Price, 68, of 131 Soledad Ln. in Vanceboro was arrested and charged with two counts of child abuse. Craven County Sheriff’s deputies placed her in the Craven County Confinement Facility.

On Nov. 3 at around 4 a.m., deputies responded to CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern for a child injured as the result of an assault. Investigators said they identified another child who was also abused by the same suspect but didn’t require admittance.

Investigators said both children had multiple injuries consistent with being assaulted with different items. A search warrant was executed at Price’s home and evidence was seized. Interviews were also conducted with the victims, witnesses and the suspect, which eventually led to Price’s arrest.

The injured child was transferred to ECU Health in Greenville where she remained on a ventilator and was listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges were expected, officials said.

