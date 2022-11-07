Win a Nintendo Switch through the power of video game nostalgia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Feeling nostalgic and want some extra cash to blow on more totally necessary gaming merch? Surprisingly, you may be in luck. (And by the way, you should totally pull the trigger on that Darth Vader replica costume with a functional voice changer, your spouse would totally love it.)

AT&T is marketing its new gaming internet plans by picking one gaming duo to win a Nintendo Switch alongside $1,889 (the year Nintendo was founded), split between you and your partner, as well as some gaming swag and a free year of Nintendo Switch Online.

The selected team will play 20 hours of one of the following classic and modern video game pairs and compare the two games.

Super Mario Bros (1985) vs. Mario Odyssey (2017)

Kirby’s Adventure (1993) vs. Kirby and the Forgotten Land (2022)

Donkey Kong (1983) vs. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (2018)

Sonic The Hedgehog (1991) vs. Sonic Frontiers (2022)

Legend of Zelda (1986) vs. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017)

You will be asked questions like which one was more fun, which of the two games you played was more difficult, and if the classics were as good or bad as you expected. A heart rate monitor will also be sent so you can see which games get you the most excited, or the most tilted.

To apply for the contest, all you have to do is fill out the form at the bottom of this page , but those who submit a video about why they are the best choice for the contest are given extra consideration. You can apply for the contest here , and the deadline to apply is Friday, Nov.18, at 2:00 p.m. EST.

