Town of Ansted announces November events for Ansted Public Library

ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – With a new month comes new events at the Ansted Public Library.

Today, the town of Ansted announced the official slate of events that will take place this month at the Library.

Every Wednesday at 3:30 PM, individuals can take part in the weekly Jigsaw Puzzle Club, and every Thursday at 3:30 PM, there will be story time for small children. Then, the Book Discussion Club will meet on Friday, November 18th at 3:30 PM.

The following events require pre-registration and you can register by stopping by the Ansted Library or by calling 304-658-6572:

“Making Christmas Boxes Out of Christmas Cards” will take place on Saturday, November 12th at noon.

“Gift Wrapping and Bow Making Tips” will take place Saturday, November 19th at noon.

For more information please visit the Ansted, West Virginia Facebook page.