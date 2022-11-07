Read full article on original website
Disney now matches Netflix's subscriber numbers across its combined services
But Disney's operating loss for streaming increased from $0.8 billion to $1.5 billion for the quarter. The city that aimed to solve the world’s problems. Disney+ has welcomed 12.1 million new subscribers for the company's fourth fiscal quarter ending on October 1st, and according to Yahoo Finance, that's 3 million more than analyst estimates. In all, Walt Disney added 14.6 million subscriptions for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, bringing its total number of streaming subscribers so far to around 236 million. While Disney+ alone with its 164 million subscribers have yet to reach Netflix numbers, all three of the company's services combined had amassed members that can rival the streaming giant's. Netflix revealed that it has around 223.09 million subscribers during its latest earnings report in October.
Remedy confirms 'Control 2' is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC
Remedy has yet to show its co-op Control spinoff, but that isn't stopping the developer from unveiling a true follow-up. The company and its publisher 505 Games have announced joint development of Control 2 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. This isn't exactly a shock when the two teased a "bigger-budget" title (now known to be the sequel) last year, but it's good news for anyone who misses exploring the Oldest House.
Watch Nintendo’s Indie World stream here at 12PM ET
In a few short hours, Nintendo will stream its latest Indie World Showcase. Announced on November 7th, the company promised approximately 25 minutes worth of information about upcoming indie games that are coming to the Nintendo Switch. You can watch the entire event unfold on the gaming giant's website, as well as its YouTube and Twitch channels. If you miss the livestream, don't worry: we'll have you covered with coverage of the major announcements from the event.
Indie gems ‘Rogue Legacy 2’ and ‘A Little to the Left’ hit Nintendo Switch today
It’s a great day to be a Switch fan. If you missed Nintendo’s latest Indie World Showcase, the company announced on Wednesday that Rogue Legacy 2 and A Little to the Left would be available to download later today. Both indies came out earlier this year to critical acclaim and are well worth your time if you enjoy smaller experiences. The former is the sequel to 2013’s Rogue Legacy and improves on its predecessor in nearly every way, with a new art style and tighter gameplay. Meanwhile, A Little to the Left is a cozy and relaxing game for those who enjoy tidying up.
What we bought: How Samsung's Frame TV became my favorite piece of living room art
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. My first “adult”...
‘Death Stranding’ has been played by 10 million people since launch
For a project that was , Death Stranding has done pretty well for itself. With the game celebrating its third anniversary today, Kojima Productions revealed that more than 10 million people have played the studio's first game. The milestone takes into account all the platforms where Death Stranding is available, including . "It makes me happy to think that there are over 10 million "Sam one" players around the world, all loosely connected," creator Hideo Kojima .
15 Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Facts About "The Crown"
While playing the Queen, Olivia Colman came up with a very clever trick to maintain (appropriately royal) emotional control.
Engadget Podcast: A foldable iPhone, Meta layoffs and the fall of FTX
We’re still waiting for Apple to deliver a genuine foldable iPhone, but that didn’t stop a group of engineers in China from crafting their own prototype. This week, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into the possibility of a real foldable iPhone, plus they discuss Meta’s massive layoffs and the fast downfall of the crypto exchange FTX. Also, what are the ethics of Apple limiting AirDrop in China (and eventually the rest of the world)?
Spotify’s redesigned Apple Watch app feels less like an afterthought
Spotify is giving its Apple Watch users some love, adding UI and playback upgrades that more closely align with the familiar experience from larger screens. In an update that starts rolling out today, watchOS users will see a beefed-up Your Library view with more in-depth music controls and the ability to download playlists without going back to your iPhone.
