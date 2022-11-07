Read full article on original website
Legendary Country Music Star Dies
Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
The Hollywood Gossip
Janelle Brown has LEFT Kody, Reliable Sister Wives Insider Says
Someone may wanna go grab a roll of paper towels for Gwendlyn Brown. Because the TLC personality just spilled a whole bunch of tea. Sitting down for a TikTok Live on her best friend’s account on Monday, the daughter of Christine Brown and Kody Brown took fans and followers behind the scenes of Sister Wives, most notably confirming speculation over the status of her dad’s relationship with Janelle.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Back On? Florence Pugh Sparks Zach Braff Reconciliation Rumors With Flirty Comment
Back together? Florence Pugh sparked Zach Braff reconciliation rumors nearly three months after confirming in August 2022 that the couple had quietly split. Fans were quick to speculate if the former flames had rekindled their love after the Don’t Worry Darling star left a flirty comment on her ex’s Instagram post. The Scrubs actor teamed up with former costar Donald Faison to promote a charity event in support of Veteran’s Day.
6 popular Black authors co-write teen romance 'Whiteout'
NEW YORK — (AP) — Dhonielle Clayton is not just a bestselling author of young adult fiction. She's an organizer, a former teacher and a founder of the grassroots publishing movement We Need Diverse Books. She's also the kind of friend who can convince five of her well-known peers to collaborate on a single novel, and then come back for another.
