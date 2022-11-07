ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
kentuckytoday.com

Behind the numbers: Amendment 2's defeat came down to rural-urban divide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky voters rejected Constitutional Amendment 2 on Nov. 8. The pro-life measure failed by a margin of 4.8 percentage points. The amendment would have added a section to the Kentucky constitution stating: "To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion."
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

McGarvey preparing for transition to Washington

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The newest member of Kentucky’s Congressional delegation says he is ready to hit the ground running after winning the seat in the Nov. 8 general election, even though his term does not begin until January. Third District Congressman-elect Morgan McGarvey picked up 62% of...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

COMMENTARY: Where do we go from here?

Where do we go from here? Sometimes that phrase is heard after a family tragedy, or an upending life or business event such as a divorce or bankruptcy. Many Kentucky Baptists and their neighbors were asking that very question after the historic west Kentucky tornadoes on Dec. 10, 2021, and the eastern Kentucky flooding this past July.
kentuckytoday.com

Amendment 2 fails to pass, pro-life advocates stay galvanized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Even though Constitutional Amendment 2 was defeated at the polls Tuesday, the fight for the unborn is far from over, say pro-life leaders in the commonwealth. The opposition to Amendment 2, fortified with $5 million in mostly out-of-state funding, had a barrage of television commercials...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentuckians reject Amendment #1

The power to call a special session will remain with Kentucky's governor. The power to call a special session will remain with Kentucky's governor. Penn’s Store has been owned by the same family since …. It's the oldest country store in America continuously owned by the same family. UK...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic

While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS 11

Kentucky school districts close, move to NTI due to widespread illnesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have temporarily closed or moved to non-traditional instruction (NTI) due to widespread illness at some point in November, officials said. In a Facebook post, the Kentucky School Boards Association (KSBA) released the list on Monday. Here's which school districts have...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Four Powerball winners from Kentucky

KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Republicans keep control of Georgia House and Senate

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans retained their majorities in Georgia's legislature and were seeking to maintain their lock on statewide offices as votes continued being counted Wednesday. Republicans won 33 Senate seats, while in the House, they won 96 seats and were leading in five other races The Associated Press...
GEORGIA STATE
q95fm.net

State Police Ask For Public Assistance In Locating Wanted Man

Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. 34-year-old Charles Branham is currently wanted for failing to appear in court. He is charged with assault, burglary, and drug possession. If you have any information that could assist police, please contact Kentucky...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville

KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Kentucky State Police Warn Public Of Social Media Scams

The Kentucky State Police has been made aware of scams occurring on our social media accounts. We are reminding the public that we will never ask for financial information. If you encounter a scam on social media, please report the comment or account immediately to the platform. If you are concerned about a message or comment from an account alleging to be KSP, please get in touch with our official account through messenger or email us at KSPSocialMedia@ky.gov.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy