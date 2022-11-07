Read full article on original website
WHAS 11
Kentucky and Indiana remain two of 13 states left without legal medical marijuana. This despite at least 90 percent of Kentuckians, by some polls, in favor of it.
kentuckytoday.com
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky voters rejected Constitutional Amendment 2 on Nov. 8. The pro-life measure failed by a margin of 4.8 percentage points. The amendment would have added a section to the Kentucky constitution stating: "To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion."
WHAS 11
RINEYVILLE, Ky. — A green wave has been rolling through the country. In fact, several states for Tuesday’s midterm elections had public referendums on marijuana on their ballots. Only 13 states remain without any form of legalized marijuana, and Kentucky and Indiana are two of them. That, despite...
kentuckytoday.com
Third District Congressman-elect Morgan McGarvey picked up 62% of
kentuckytoday.com
Where do we go from here? Sometimes that phrase is heard after a family tragedy, or an upending life or business event such as a divorce or bankruptcy. Many Kentucky Baptists and their neighbors were asking that very question after the historic west Kentucky tornadoes on Dec. 10, 2021, and the eastern Kentucky flooding this past July.
kentuckytoday.com
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Even though Constitutional Amendment 2 was defeated at the polls Tuesday, the fight for the unborn is far from over, say pro-life leaders in the commonwealth. The opposition to Amendment 2, fortified with $5 million in mostly out-of-state funding, had a barrage of television commercials...
fox56news.com
The power to call a special session will remain with Kentucky's governor. The power to call a special session will remain with Kentucky's governor. Penn’s Store has been owned by the same family since …. It's the oldest country store in America continuously owned by the same family. UK...
WHAS 11
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the 2022 Kentucky Midterm Election.
While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
WHAS 11
At least 25 Kentucky school districts have temporarily closed or moved to non-traditional instruction (NTI) due to widespread illness at some point in November, officials said.
wkms.org
View live election results for key contests in Kentucky.
WLKY.com
At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself
The retirement of Kentucky's only Democrat in Congress put the state's most competitive House seat up for grabs Tuesday.
There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball.
kentuckytoday.com
Republicans retained their majorities in Georgia's legislature and were seeking to maintain their lock on statewide offices as votes continued being counted Wednesday. Republicans won 33 Senate seats, while in the House, they won 96 seats and were leading in five other races
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky families at 130% of the Federal Poverty Guideline or below are invited to apply for one-time assistance with their heating costs through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Subsidy.
NASA Meteor Watch said the fireball was "brighter than the full moon."
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public's assistance in locating a wanted man. 34-year-old Charles Branham is currently wanted for failing to appear in court. He is charged with assault, burglary, and drug possession.
WLKY.com
Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the
q95fm.net
The Kentucky State Police has been made aware of scams occurring on our social media accounts. We are reminding the public that we will never ask for financial information. If you encounter a scam on social media, please report the comment or account immediately to the platform. If you are concerned about a message or comment from an account alleging to be KSP, please get in touch with our official account through messenger or email us at KSPSocialMedia@ky.gov.
