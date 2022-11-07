ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee freeway shooting; 44-year-old man arrested

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday, Nov. 10 the arrest of a 44-year-old man suspected of firing shots from a vehicle into another vehicle on Interstate 94 on Wednesday evening. A news release says shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Milwaukee County 911/Dispatch Center received...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man arrested, suspected in attack on woman, others

MILWAUKEE - Police say a 23-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody following a battery complaint near 64th and Silver Spring on Nov. 2. Officials say the man custody struck the victim and fled the scene. The victim, a 34-year-old woman, complained of pain. Police say the man in custody may...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Berlin pursuit, vehicle fire, 2 in custody

NEW BERLIN, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody following a police pursuit and vehicle fire in New Berlin early Friday morning, Nov. 11. The pursuit began around 1 a.m. near the intersection of W. Small Road and College Avenue. Berlin officers pursued the suspect vehicle onto northbound I-43...
NEW BERLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot in vehicle on north side, wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9. Police said someone in a vehicle fired shots and hit the victim, who was also in a vehicle, near 56th and Fond du Lac around 2:45 p.m. The 20-year-old victim went to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

17th and Mineral shooting; Milwaukee man wounded, shooter sought

MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 17th and Mineral on the city's south side early Wednesday, Nov. 9. Police say the shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday. A person in a vehicle approached the victim and fired several shots, striking him. The shooting victim...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting near Milwaukee Police District 3, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Milwaukee Police District 3 early Thursday morning, Nov. 10. Police said the shooting near 49th and Lisbon happened around 3:35 a.m. The 72-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Preliminary hearing for Green Bay teenager accused of killing 17-year-old in hit-and-run crash moved back to Nov. 22

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The teenager accused of killing another teenager from Milwaukee in a hit-and-run crash on West Mason Street was in Brown County Court on Wednesday. 15-year-old Sienna Pecore was joined by her mother, and the two expressed their plan to hire a private attorney within the next week, meaning the preliminary hearing will be pushed back to November 22.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee squad rollover crash, woman honored for helping officers

MILWAUKEE - Police officers and citizens were recognized for their bravery Wednesday night, Nov. 9. The Milwaukee Police Department handed out awards to those who went above and beyond. Sara Ninham said she was in the right place at the right time when an MPD squad was hit near Holton...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Parent punched Milwaukee school staff member, police seek suspect

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a parent who they say punched a school staff member Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9. Police said the "argumentative" parent hit the victim, a 43-year-old woman, near 3rd and Auer. It happened around 2:25 p.m. MPD is looking for the parent involved. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis police pursuit; 2 in custody

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody early Thursday morning, Nov. 10 following a police pursuit in West Allis. Suspected cocaine and heroin along with two handguns were found in the vehicle. According to police, West Allis officers observed a black Audi that was listed as stolen...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Most stolen guns come from cars

MILWAUKEE - It’s not just stolen cars that are a growing problem in Milwaukee, but what’s being stolen from cars. Milwaukee police data show the reports of firearms stolen from vehicles have been climbing since 2018 when there were 185. That rose to 298 in 2019, 542 in 2020 and 829 in 2021. Through May 24 of 2022, the latest data FOX6 News obtained from police shows that number was 316.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Stabbing near 24th and Hopkins; Milwaukee police seek alleged thief

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was injured in a stabbing on the city's north side Tuesday night, Nov. 8. Police said someone stole from a business near 24th and Hopkins around 8:45 p.m. The 22-year-old victim was stabbed after confronting the alleged thief; he was later taken to a hospital for treatment.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Burlington police search, missing 41-year-old man

BURLINGTON, Wis. - Burlington Police Department needs your help in searching for a missing 41-year-old man. David Garrett was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 9, when he walked into a Burlington business. Officials said David purchased a few items and left the business on foot. David did not appear to...
BURLINGTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

50+ traffic stops, several arrests made south of Fond du Lac County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeast Wisconsin conducted a focused patrol that led to over 50 traffic stops and several arrests on Monday. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a total of 51 traffic stops were initiated between the Washington County Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force, the Germantown Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy