Android Headlines
Watch the ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro get sent to the Shadow Realm
The ROG Phone 6 Pro, it seems, won’t be known for its durability. Though we aren’t exactly surprised by that fact since the design was for the most part unchanged structurally. And the ROG Phone 5 Pro didn’t do too well in a durability test last year. In his latest video, Zack from JerryRigEverything puts the ROG Phone 6 Pro through the durability test gauntlet.
yankodesign.com
Devialet Mania portable speaker with intelligent optimized sound gets matching sci-fi looks
Devialet, the high-end French audio technology company known for its winning audio equipment and accessories – including Expert 1000 Pro Amplifier, Dione soundbar, Phantom speakers and Gemini earbuds has added another product to its lineup. The premium brand has debuted its first-ever truly portable speaker with the promise of exceptional intelligent sound delivery without compromising on design.
yankodesign.com
Cleverly designed flat-packed traffic cone can be assembled in multiple ways, making it more efficient
You’d think traffic cones are already pretty well designed. They’re visible, fairly stable, and stack easily. However the two things they’re not are A. space-efficient, and B. modular. Meet Apiece, a flat-packed traffic cone that can be assembled into individual cones or even a long cone strip to cordon off large areas. With multiple flat triangular panels that lock together, Apiece lets you put your traffic cone together piece by piece. When you’re done, the pieces come apart and become a flat stack that occupies much less space than the traditional stacked conical traffic cones!
windowscentral.com
Cooler Master CK720 mechanical keyboard review: Hot-swappable switches for everyone
Cooler Master offers one of the most approachable 65% form factor mechanical keyboards to beginners and enthusiasts with a choice of switches. Customization is a breeze with an included keycap puller and extra parts for experimenting, easing newcomers into the concept of personalized peripherals. The rotary dial sits in an awkward position and loses some of its usefulness but combined with the somewhat obtuse MasterPlus+ suite can offer more exciting functions than simple volume controls.
How to set up One UI 5 homescreen on Samsung Galaxy phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung has officially released One UI 5 software based on Android 13 to the top Samsung Galaxy phones. Apart from Android 13 add-ons like per-app language settings, and deeper Material You integration, Samsung added several lock screen and homescreen customization tricks to take your Galaxy experience to the next level. Here are the best tips to set up One UI 5 home screen.
yankodesign.com
Tekto’s latest EDC must-have is a slick titanium-plated pocket knife with a built-in glass breaker
Designed for any sort of tactical, emergency, and first-responder scenarios, Tekto’s latest pocket knife is built for both durability and versatility. Designed to be deployed with a single hand, the F1 Alpha features a razor-sharp titanium-treated D2 blade with a drop-point edge, G10 and Carbon Fiber handles for a grip that’s both lightweight and ridiculously durable, and a glass breaker on the reverse end that lets you get out of sticky situations in a jiffy. Armed with a reversible pocket clip and a relatively compact design, the F1 Alpha is like the Napoleon of knives – small, but superior enough to conquer just about anything.
Best keyboards for Chromebooks and Chromeboxes 2022
Whether you need it for a Chromebook tablet, or just want a full-size keyboard at your desk, you can get an excellent keyboard for Chrome OS devices of every style and connection type.
Android Headlines
The ASUS ROG 6 Pro gets a teardown
At this point, surviving the JerryRigEverything durability test should be a rite of passage for smartphones. Unfortunately, the ASUS ROG 6 Pro premium gaming phone did not pass the test. In a new video, Zach Nelson tears down the phone to see why it snapped in half. In case you...
Android Headlines
Leica Leitz Phone 2 unveiled with 240Hz display, Leica Sumicron lens
Leica has announced its second ‘Leitz’ smartphone. Its name is the Leica Leitz Phone 2, and it’s quite interesting. The thing is, this phone got announced in Japan, so it’s out of reach for the vast majority of people. The Leica Leitz Phone 2 looks really...
yankodesign.com
Lego’s first 3D-printed element is a toy duck for your minifigs
Lego has become a brand synonymous with fun and creativity and while originally it was meant for kids, those young at heart have grown to embrace it whatever their age. In fact, I probably know more adults than kids who enjoy building all sorts of things with the blocks and creating pop culture stuff through the various geeky sets available. Minifigs or minifigures are part and parcel of the Lego craze and we see characters and even customized ones added to scenes and spaces. What if these minifigs can have their own toys as well?
Android Headlines
Motorola Moto Edge 40 Pro flagship coming soon, as its name gets confirmed
The Motorola Moto Edge 40 Pro flagship will become official in the near future, as its name just got confirmed. The phone got certified by TDRA and EEC, and its name got mentioned. We’re looking at XT2301-4 and XT2301-5 models here. Earlier, the phone surfaced on both TENAA and...
hubpages.com
Best Phones To Buy In 2022
Favour Nwokonta is a teenage professional blogger who started his career of blogging at the age of 13. He is currently 18 and writes blogs. We are currently moving into the winter months, and we can assume that all the big phone launches of 2022 are over. If you have...
knowtechie.com
Apple’s AR glasses have reportedly been delayed
Apple’s lightweight augmented reality (AR) glasses might not be ready for market until 2026, according to one high-profile analyst, Jeff Pu of Haitong International Tech Research. Speaking to MarketWatch, Pu said that the everyday wear AR glasses are delayed for “design issues,” and won’t be ready until 2025 or...
yankodesign.com
Orbital is an expanding dining table that shows off its beautiful complexity
When we buy dining tables, we often take into account how many people there are in the household, plus two more people just in case. That said, while we have more control over the size of our own family, we can’t always predict how many people might be coming over for a meal or a party. Expanding dining tables are pretty much the only flexible solution for that problem, but most designs for this kind of table are either cumbersome or unattractive. This elegant dining table, in contrast, is already beautiful on its own, especially with its class transparent tabletop. It also uses a seemingly smooth yet nontrivial mechanism to expand itself, and it’s not ashamed to put that on display, especially since it only adds to its appeal.
yankodesign.com
LG stretchable display could lay the foundations for a very weird future
Ever heard of those fashion shows where designers try to make a statement by including some sort of display or screen on accessories or the dresses themselves? While those eccentric designs are limited to runways, for now, they could also be a preview of our near future. Some companies would paint a future that revolves around the metaverse, but it’s more likely that we will live in a world filled with screens everywhere. Not just on billboards or walls, mind, but on almost everything that can hold a display panel. And if stretchable displays like LG’s ever become commonplace, you can bet it will only be a matter of time before you’ll see patches of screens on clothes as well.
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
yankodesign.com
Someone revived the Microsoft Lumia brand as an action cam and I have to say, it looks pretty dope…
With GoPro practically flailing, and DJI and Insta360 both being under scrutiny for their Chinese origins… there’s truly space for another homegrown action camera company. What better time for Microsoft to revive its Lumia brand (under their Nokia acquisition) as an action camera behemoth? The Lumia’s always had a great reputation for stunning camera optics, especially given its continued partnership with Carl Zeiss. The Lumia Action would be a wonderful idea and would give Microsoft yet another domain to expand its hardware chops, after gaming and computing! Plus the Lumia brand practically markets itself.
CNET
Refurbished Samsung Laptops Are Available at Woot Starting at $150
There are a lot of laptop deals out there, but if you're in currently shopping for a new computer, consider investing in a refurb. Now through Nov. 11, Woot is offering deals on factory reconditioned Samsung laptops while supplies last. Factory reconditioned items have been returned, inspected and restored to fully working condition -- and they cost much less than you'd pay to buy brand new. Plus, your purchase comes with a 90-day warranty from Samsung, so you'll be covered if something goes wrong. Often sales like these tend to have items sell out, so if you see something you're interested in, we recommend buying sooner, rather than later.
yankodesign.com
Razer Wolverine V2 Pro controller brings offset keys + expansive customization for e-sports gamers
Razer has just hopped onto the PlayStation 5 hype with an advanced gamepad for high-end gaming targeted towards casual as well as competitive gamers. Dubbed Wolverine V2 Pro, the gaming controller is a worthy addition to the Wolverine console lineup. The premium components and customization options make the controller worth owning but at a demanding value.
Phone Arena
Surprise early access Black Friday sale takes up to 69% off Galaxy S22 phones
Black Friday isn't quite here yet, but that doesn't mean you have to wait until November 25 for deals and discounts. Many early access deals are already live and not one to be left behind, Samsung has introduced a pre-holiday season sale of its own. The sale includes discounts on all of Samsung's flagship 2022 gear, including its best conventional phones of the year, the Galaxy S22 devices.
