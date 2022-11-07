Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Argentina World Cup Preview: Can Messi Win Elusive Trophy?
At last, Lionel Messi broke through with Argentina on the international stage. But one prize still remains unclaimed. More than a decade of anguish on the international level was extinguished with a win over Brazil in the 2021 Copa América final. For the first time with his country’s first team, Messi lifted a major trophy—and a massive weight off his shoulders.
Comments / 0