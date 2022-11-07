Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
Another suspect charged with murder in West 5th Street shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A second Hattiesburg man has been charged with murder in the Nov. 2 shooting on West Fifth Street that left two dead and three wounded. Hattiesburg police said Malik Moore, 20, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody Thursday with assistance from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department.
WDAM-TV
Bond set for 2 suspects charged in West 5th Steet shooting in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The bond has been set for two suspects charged in connection to the Wednesday, Nov. 2, shooting that occurred on West 5th Street. Jordan Willis, 19, of Hattiesburg, recently had his charges updated. In addition to one count of tampering with physical evidence, he was also charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder and three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault in connection to the incident.
Two detained — including juvenile — in active shooter threat on Mississippi high school
Two people have been detained, including one juvenile, after authorities learned of active shooter threat Wednesday evening. Lawrence County Sheriff Ryan Everett posted about the incident on social media Thursday morning. Shortly after 10 p.m., the office began receiving multiple calls referencing an active shooter threat posted on social media...
impact601.com
Jones County Sheriff's Department arrests cocaine cowboy on I-59
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department interdiction and patrol deputies seized 10 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop on I-59 last Friday night. JCSD’s Interdiction Unit initiated the traffic stop on a pickup truck which led to the deployment of JCSD K9 Leo and handler Sergeant Cody Pitts. K9 Leo indicated on the odor of illegal narcotics providing probable cause for a search.
WDAM-TV
Lamar County seeking suspects in drive-by shooting
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help after a recent drive-by shooting. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said the incident occurred at an apartment complex on Shears Road, which sits behind the Lowe’s store on U.S. 98. No...
WDAM-TV
Mount Olive man sentenced to 25 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mount Olive man was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison Thursday for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration. Stokes Marque Wells, 30, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Suspect in Tuesday Laurel shooting caught
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Laurel on Tuesday was recently apprehended. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, 22-year-old Michael Pollock Jr. reportedly was apprehended on South 16th Avenue Wednesday. Pollock was wanted on one count of aggravated assault in connection to...
WDAM-TV
Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Wednesday afternoon shooting
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon. According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, the incident was reported at an apartment complex on Shears Road. No injuries were reported on the scene. The sheriff’s office said...
WDAM-TV
3rd person sought in Sunday Hattiesburg shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police said Wednesday that a third person was being sought in connection to a Sunday incident in the Hub City that saw shots fired into a vehicle. HPD said arrest warrants had been issued for Antonio Levon Carter, 30, of Hattiesburg, charging him with aggravated...
Teen charged in Hattiesburg double homicide case
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A third suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting that left two people dead and three injured in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. in the 100 block of West 5th Street on Wednesday, November 2. The two people who killed were identified […]
WDAM-TV
Third suspect charged in connection to Hattiesburg shooting investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has arrested and charged a juvenile in connection to the West 5th Street shooting. On Tuesday afternoon, a 16-year-old, from Hattiesburg, was taken into custody. He was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder and three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting investigation.
Mississippi police: Brother and sister — both convicted felons — arrested in connection with weekend shooting
A brother and sister — both convicted felons — were arrested in connection with a weekend shooting in Hattiesburg. On Monday, Nov. 7, Hattiesburg Police charged Tevon Gaddis, 31, and China Gaddis, 23, in connection to a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6, in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Avenue.
WDAM-TV
Suspect wanted in incident related to West 5th Street shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department issued multiple arrest warrants for a suspect in a shooting connected to the Nov. 3 shooting on West Fifth Street. Police said 38-year-old Jerome Jermaine Strickland, of Hattiesburg, has four active warrants for aggravated assault in relation to shooting at a vehicle...
WDAM-TV
Man arrested on drug charge in Perry Co.
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop in Perry County led to the seizure of illegal narcotics. On Tuesday night, a Perry County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 98 at 29. After further investigation, the deputy seized what was believed to be approximately 2...
WDAM-TV
Perry County traffic stop leads to drug seizure and arrest
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop at the intersection of US-98 and MS-29 led to the seizure of illegal narcotics and one arrest. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy arrested 39-year-old Alex Urbano on Wednesday, Nov. 9, after a search yielded illegal substances. The deputy seized what he believed to be 2 grams of cocaine and over $8,000 in U.S. currency.
WDAM-TV
Sheriff’s department searching for La. man on foot in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A high-speed pursuit on Monday afternoon involving Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies and a fleeing vehicle has ended, but a search for the suspect who then fled on foot continues. According to the sheriff’s department, 30-year-old Justin E. Gatlin, of Mandeville, La., is being...
WDAM-TV
JCSD cocaine bust
After experiencing a budget shortfall, the Marion County School Superintendent said the district was prompted to file a lawsuit against the Marion County Board of Supervisors. The Waynesboro Police Department has a furry friend to help them catch criminals. 10pm Headlines 11/7. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST.
Lamar County approves alcohol sales
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Lamar County residents can now buy beer, wine and light alcohol inside of the county after Tuesday’s midterm election. The Hattiesburg American reported that Lamar County residents gave a resounding yes to allow alcohol to be sold in the county limits. The referendum passed with about 73% of the votes.
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Petal Police Department find missing man
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department reported that a missing man has been found and is safe. According to the police department, William P. Roberts was reported safe on the morning of Nov. 10. William is described as being 30 years old with hazel eyes and brown hair....
magnoliastatelive.com
Only Mississippi female killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom to be honored with statue
Marine Lance Cpl. Casey Casanova will be immortalized with a statue in her honor at Camp Shelby this week. Casanova, of McComb, was the first and only female service member from Mississippi killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom, and one of only three in all operations during the extensive Global War on Terror.
Comments / 7