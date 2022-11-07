Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Celtics star, NBPA VP Jaylen Brown thinks Kyrie Irving's reinstatement requirements are too harsh
Boston Celtics forward and NBPA vice president Jaylen Brown said he and others in the players union have issues with the requirements the Brooklyn Nets have given Kyrie Irving in order for him to be reinstated. Brown told the Boston Globe on Monday that Irving is set to meet with...
Celtics' Jaylen Brown disagrees with terms of Kyrie Irving's return to Nets, doesn't think he's antisemitic
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown said Monday there would be an appeal filed on the terms set for Kyrie Irving to return to the Brooklyn Nets.
What is former Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas up to?
Two-time Boston Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas is still on that slow grind, working to put himself in place for another shot at getting back into the NBA. For many Celtics fans, however, what the Washington alumnus has been up to in the last few years has been something not quite on their radar.
Kevin Garnett Reveals Kobe Bryant's Real Reaction After He Decided To Join The Boston Celtics: "You Saw My Messages!"
Kevin Garnett revealed a hilarious conversation he had with Kobe Bryant after he decided to join the Boston Celtics.
Golf Digest
Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy
Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
Why People Thought Rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Bought Massachusetts This Weekend
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It was a wild ride over the weekend in New England, at least for a quick bit of time anyway. Because after a screenshot of a tweet involving Sean "Diddy" Combs and Massachusetts was posted to the Only in Boston Instagram page, residents thought Diddy bought Massachusetts.
Ime Udoka 'Used Crude Language' with Female Celtics Staffer Before Their Alleged Affair: Report
An independent law firm completed their investigation into Udoka's relationship with a staff member early last week, according to ESPN New details have emerged about what led to Ime Udoka's one-year suspension from the Boston Celtics. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, an independent law firm hired by the Celtics to investigate the alleged affair between former head coach Udoka, 45, and a staff member was completed early last week. The firm found that Udoka "used crude language in his dialogue" with the female subordinate "prior to the...
Former NBA champion is building a unique type of housing in the Bahamas
Rick Fox, a former Los Angeles Lakers player, joins CNN's Becky Anderson at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt to discuss the carbon negative housing community he's building in the Bahamas.
Most Expensive Minnesota Home Sale Goes to Kevin Garnett in 2022
There are a lot of very nice homes for sale in Minnesota, but one home topped all others so far in 2022 for being the highest price paid for a residential property. That $9 million home sale goes to former Minnesota Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett who unloaded his former lake house for a record in 2022.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving, Adam Silver had 'productive' meeting Tuesday morning, per report
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver Tuesday morning, where the two reportedly had a "productive and understanding visit," per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Irving is currently serving a minimum five-game suspension without pay by the Nets for sharing an antisemitic film on social media, and for failing to condemn antisemitism and apologizing for sharing the film when given multiple opportunities to do so. Irving has since issued an apology on his Instagram for sharing the film after he was suspended.
Mazzulla addresses stress of on-going Ime Udoka news on Celtics: 'We just have to push forward together'
The Brooklyn Nets announced today the club will not hire suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka after a number of internal and external forces pushed back against the hire and instead are promoting interim head coach Jacque Vaughn. Ahead of Boston’s game Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons, current Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was asked about the ongoing news cycle with regard to Udoka’s status with Boston and its potential effects on his players.
Finally: Topgolf is Opening Its First Location in the Boston Area
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If anyone likes to golf, it’s folks who live in Massachusetts. Lucky for them and us Mainers, the iconic golf venue is opening its first-ever...
Sporting News
Gordon Hayward haircut, explained: Hornets forward adopts interesting new look in possible mullet transformation
Have you watched the Charlotte Hornets play this season? If you have, then you may have noticed a new look for Gordon Hayward. If you haven't, well…. Hayward first debuted the new 'do at Hornets media day in September, but it actually took some time for the masses to notice. Weeks after the fact, there was a widespread reaction from social media, with most of the commentary coming on Twitter.
Jaylen Brown Believes NBPA Will Appeal Irving’s Suspension
He added that he doesn’t believe that Irving is antisemitic.
Mikhail Baryshnikov is in Boston Off-Broadway, and You Can Watch In-Person or Online
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Welcome to today's world. If you can't make it to a show, the show will come to you, and this one stars Mikhail Baryshnikov. Academy Award-winning...
DaStruggle: DaBaby Responds To Jokes He’s Struggling To Sellout 1,300 Person Alabama Venue Even With Buy-One-Get-One Free Offer
DaBaby responds to internet jokes he's struggling to sellout his 1,300-person show in Birmingham Alabama after his buy-one-get-one-free offer goes viral.
Top 15 Best Bar Crawl Cities in the Country Include Boston with These 2 Unique Tours
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Shall we grab a beer? I'll be completely honest, I've never done a literal bar crawl. I mean sure, I've roamed from bar to bar with friends in my life so there's that. But the truly beautiful debauchery that is a real bar or pub crawl tour elevates your fun night to a real purpose if that's what you're looking for. Of course, you can forgo the craziness and just enjoy some sips and snacks along the way, too.
architecturaldigest.com
Tour NBA Star Andre Iguodala’s Serene Bay Area Home
When a Bay Area family contacted Oakland-based Redmond Aldrich Design to devise their dream home, the wife, Christina, didn’t share much information. She omitted that her husband, Andre Iguodala, is a Golden State Warriors superstar. “Christina is very low-key,” recounts founder Chloe Redmond Warner, who led the project alongside...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kyrie Irving Breaks His Recent Social Media Silence
Kyrie Irving is back on Twitter. Kyrie Irving hasn’t played much basketball over the last couple of weeks. The Nets superstar was suspended by his own team after sharing an antisemitic documentary. Irving refused to apologize, but once he was suspended, he immediately changed course. Kyrie’s Apology. “To...
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 0