Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy

Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
Why People Thought Rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Bought Massachusetts This Weekend

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It was a wild ride over the weekend in New England, at least for a quick bit of time anyway. Because after a screenshot of a tweet involving Sean "Diddy" Combs and Massachusetts was posted to the Only in Boston Instagram page, residents thought Diddy bought Massachusetts.
Ime Udoka 'Used Crude Language' with Female Celtics Staffer Before Their Alleged Affair: Report

An independent law firm completed their investigation into Udoka's relationship with a staff member early last week, according to ESPN New details have emerged about what led to Ime Udoka's one-year suspension from the Boston Celtics. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, an independent law firm hired by the Celtics to investigate the alleged affair between former head coach Udoka, 45, and a staff member was completed early last week. The firm found that Udoka "used crude language in his dialogue" with the female subordinate "prior to the...
Kyrie Irving, Adam Silver had 'productive' meeting Tuesday morning, per report

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver Tuesday morning, where the two reportedly had a "productive and understanding visit," per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Irving is currently serving a minimum five-game suspension without pay by the Nets for sharing an antisemitic film on social media, and for failing to condemn antisemitism and apologizing for sharing the film when given multiple opportunities to do so. Irving has since issued an apology on his Instagram for sharing the film after he was suspended.
Mazzulla addresses stress of on-going Ime Udoka news on Celtics: 'We just have to push forward together'

The Brooklyn Nets announced today the club will not hire suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka after a number of internal and external forces pushed back against the hire and instead are promoting interim head coach Jacque Vaughn. Ahead of Boston’s game Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons, current Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was asked about the ongoing news cycle with regard to Udoka’s status with Boston and its potential effects on his players.
Gordon Hayward haircut, explained: Hornets forward adopts interesting new look in possible mullet transformation

Have you watched the Charlotte Hornets play this season? If you have, then you may have noticed a new look for Gordon Hayward. If you haven't, well…. Hayward first debuted the new 'do at Hornets media day in September, but it actually took some time for the masses to notice. Weeks after the fact, there was a widespread reaction from social media, with most of the commentary coming on Twitter.
Top 15 Best Bar Crawl Cities in the Country Include Boston with These 2 Unique Tours

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Shall we grab a beer? I'll be completely honest, I've never done a literal bar crawl. I mean sure, I've roamed from bar to bar with friends in my life so there's that. But the truly beautiful debauchery that is a real bar or pub crawl tour elevates your fun night to a real purpose if that's what you're looking for. Of course, you can forgo the craziness and just enjoy some sips and snacks along the way, too.
Tour NBA Star Andre Iguodala’s Serene Bay Area Home

When a Bay Area family contacted Oakland-based Redmond Aldrich Design to devise their dream home, the wife, Christina, didn’t share much information. She omitted that her husband, Andre Iguodala, is a Golden State Warriors superstar. “Christina is very low-key,” recounts founder Chloe Redmond Warner, who led the project alongside...
Kyrie Irving Breaks His Recent Social Media Silence

Kyrie Irving is back on Twitter. Kyrie Irving hasn’t played much basketball over the last couple of weeks. The Nets superstar was suspended by his own team after sharing an antisemitic documentary. Irving refused to apologize, but once he was suspended, he immediately changed course. Kyrie’s Apology. “To...
