Driver found fatally shot in Chesterfield Square neighborhood
An investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday. The gunshots were reported around 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of West 69th Street and South Western Avenue, a Los Angles Police Department spokesperson confirmed. In the driver’s seat of the vehicle, responding officers found […]
Third Suspect in Deadly Covina Area Halloween Shooting Surrenders
The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday. Joel Garcia, 19, surrendered at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to the...
One dead after fight turns into stabbing in South Los Angeles
Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred a little after 1 a.m. when two men became involved in some sort of dispute in a parking lot on S. Broadway. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses told investigators that the incident stemmed from a dispute between the two parties, who allegedly knew each other. They learned that the suspect and victim did not live at the location, but were instead there visiting someone. Detectives believe that they know the identity of the suspect, but have not disclosed any further information.
2 arrested in Riverside home invasion that left would-be robber dead, resident wounded
Police have arrested two men suspected of being involved in an August home-invasion robbery attempt and shooting that left a third suspect dead and a resident wounded in Riverside. The incident took place around 2 a.m. on Aug. 24 at an apartment in the 5900 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard. Police say Gregory Harris, 26, […]
Man Killed in South Los Angeles Shooting
A man was shot and killed Friday in a car-to car-shooting in the Hyde Park area of South Los Angeles. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 1:20 a.m. to a shots fired call in the 1700 block of West 69th Street where they found a man sitting in a black Kia suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
Sheriff’s Deputy Charged in Fatal Shooting of Suspect in East LA
An arraignment date is pending for a sheriff’s deputy charged with two felonies stemming from the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man in East Los Angeles in full view of his relatives, who said the man was in the midst of a mental health crisis at the time, the District Attorney’s Office announced.
Suspect sought in Long Beach man’s fatal stabbing, police say
A 33-year-old Long Beach man was fatally stabbed today in the south Los Angeles area, and police are seeking his killer.
Parolee in Custody After Leading Authorities on Wild Chase
A parolee who led authorities on a wild chase involving multiple vehicles, one of which he used to repeatedly ram a Fullerton police cruiser that was being used in an unsuccessful attempt to pin him in place, was in custody Thursday following his arrest in Hacienda Heights. Johnny Anchondo, 32,...
Caught on Camera: Cyclist Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving a cyclist struck by a commercial van that fled the scene was caught on camera at a Lancaster intersection Wednesday afternoon. At exactly 2:32 p.m., Nov. 9, 911 operators received a call regarding a traffic collision involving a cyclist. Arriving deputies...
Man Arrested in Beverly Hills After Allegedly Robbing Two People at Gunpoint
A man was arrested in Beverly Hills Thursday after he allegedly rear-ended two vehicle occupants with his car, then robbed them at gunpoint. Culver City Police Department units were called about 1:45 p.m. to the area of Washington and Sepulveda boulevards on reports of a robbery and found a victim who said she was inside her car when the suspect rear-ended her with his vehicle, according to a department statement.
Eviction Notice Leads to Standoff at Apartment Building; Person Dead
A person was found dead of an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound" today at an apartment complex in the Hollywood area where authorities went to serve an eviction notice, an incident that led to the closure of the 101 Freeway for several hours, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department
Deputy charged in connection with fatal East L.A. shooting
East Los Angeles -- Felony charges have been filed against a sheriff's deputy involved in the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man in full view of his relatives, who said the man was in the midst of a mental health crisis at the time. The District Attorney said that Deputy...
Fatal shooting investigation underway after man found dead in South Gate
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in South Gate Tuesday evening.According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred before 6:50 p.m. in the 3000 block of Firestone Boulevard. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Javier Alvarez.Detectives were working to determine a motive in the shooting and to locate a suspect. There was no additional information readily available.
Chase: Suspect behind violent pursuit through Southern California identified
The man behind Wednesday night's wild and dangerous chase through the streets of Southern California has been identified.
Pursuit suspect steals truck out of Whittier driveway; owners got truck 3 weeks earlier
The owners of a truck stolen from a Whittier home during a wild police chase say they'd just gotten the truck a few weeks ago. The truck had all of the family business' equipment.
Standoff in Santa Monica ends when police let suspect go
A pursuit that turned into an hour-long standoff ended in a bizarre, anti-climactic way Thursday night. The standoff began when a man in a Black Mercedes sedan parked in the middle of Ocean Avenue between Broadway and Colorado Avenue, close to the Santa Monica Pier. The suspect refused to surrender to police despite being boxed in. It continued until police broke down the barricades they had set up and allowed the suspect to drive away. However, the suspect returned to the scene impeding traffic, again. A big crowd began to gather around the area with some bystanders circling the suspect's car while riding a bicycle and skateboard.One car even pulled over beside the suspect for several minutes. The odd incident seemingly ended when a woman approached the sedan and got into the driver's seat before taking the suspect away. Throughout the entire ordeal, a dog could be seen in the suspect's car. Other than trying to negotiate with him, Santa Monica police did not engage the suspect throughout the entire standoff. It is still unclear what the suspect was wanted for.
Man Sentenced for Gunning Down Estranged Wife in Kohl’s Store
An ex-con who gunned down his estranged wife inside a Kohl’s store in Whittier as their 8-year-old son waited just outside three days before Christmas 2020 was sentenced Thursday to just over 100 years to life in state prison. Superior Court Judge Debra Cole-Hall called the Dec. 22, 2020,...
Man Arrested in Mexico in Fatal Shooting in North Hollywood
A man was arrested in Mexico and was in custody in Los Angeles Wednesday for allegedly killing a man and injuring another in a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Hollywood. The crime occurred around 12:15 a.m. Oct. 25 in the 13000 block of Victory Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in South Gate
A young man who was shot and killed in South Gate was identified Wednesday. Deputies responded at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday to the 3000 block of Firestone Boulevard, between State Street and Long Beach Boulevard, where they found the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Javier Alvarez,...
Hollywood Hills suspect found dead hours after deputies tried to serve eviction notice
LOS ANGELES - Officials said a suspect who barricaded themselves inside their Hollywood Hills apartment in an hours-long standoff with authorities after Los Angeles County deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice was found dead. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two deputies were assigned to serve an...
