Democrats' Chances of a Senate Majority Just Got Brighter
Democrats' chances of retaining control of the Senate seemed brighter on Friday morning as key races in Arizona and Nevada appeared poised to deliver victories for President Joe Biden's party. Fifty-one seats are needed to form a Senate majority and Democrats have so far won 48 races compared to 49...
thecentersquare.com
Barnes concedes, Johnson declares victory in Wisconsin U.S. Senate race
(The Center Square) – It’s all over but the official final count in Wisconsin’s race for U.S. Senate. Democrat Mandela Barnes conceded the race Wednesday morning. "Unfortunately, we didn’t get over the finish line this time," Barnes told reporters. "But just because we didn’t get across the finish line that doesn’t mean that it’s over."
Final Senate Forecast Map Predicts Who Will Control Congress After Midterms
Several key races are still considered toss-ups, but the outcome will be crucial in deciding who controls the Senate.
Split-ticket voters and other trends to watch in Arizona elections
Most of Arizona's top races are still too close to call, but the vote counts we do have for them give us insight on where they are headed and why.Why it matters: Voter turnout, unexpected results and trends help us understand Arizona's changing electorate and its priorities. What we're seeing: A significant number of voters appear to have supported candidates from both parties instead of voting a straight Republican or Democratic ticket.Concerns about election integrity have changed how some people choose to vote. Arizonans are evenly split on hot-button issues but can find common ground on less-controversial matters.Split tickets: So...
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
Trump-Backed Candidate Basks in Victory, Finds Out He's Behind in Race
The Republican Arizona attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh has expressed his frustration at the election issues facing his state. Hamadeh, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, earlier appeared to write a victory tweet while the counting was ongoing on Wednesday. "I want to thank the people of Arizona...
Donald Trump Says He 'Sent in the FBI' To Stop Ron DeSantis Losing Election
This is the first time the former president has made any mention of apparently stopping the 2018 Florida gubernatorial election from being "stolen."
House leans Republican with key Senate races uncalled
Control of Congress remains uncertain as of early Wednesday morning — with dozens of House contests still uncalled and five outstanding Senate races. The big picture: The House is leaning toward GOP-control and five pivotal races will determine which party takes control of the Senate. The results in key...
Elite Daily
Stacey Abrams' Quotes About The Georgia Governor's Race Say It All
The 2022 midterm elections were packed with contentious races across the country, but one of the most high-stakes contests on Nov. 8 was the battle for governor of Georgia between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. After losing to Kemp in 2018, Abrams came up short once again, and conceded the race on Tuesday night. With so much on the line, this election hit even harder for the gubernatorial candidate, and these quotes from Stacey Abrams’ concession speech after the Georgia governor’s race say it all.
Zach Nunn ousts Cindy Axne in key U.S. House win for GOP
Republican challenger Zach Nunn ousted Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne, narrowly winning Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, according to the Associated Press Wednesday afternoon. Why it matters: As one of the most at-risk Democrats, Axne's race was closely watched and well funded as Republicans across the country hoped to overtake the U.S....
Trump-backed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wins re-election in Georgia
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has easily fended off her Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, even as he raised a remarkable amount of money in the deep-red district, per the Associated Press. Why it matters: In just two years in office, Greene has set herself apart as one of the most...
Trump's the loser as GOP falters
Former President Trump is facing waves of blame after key Republican candidates lost in midterms. The big picture: There was no red wave. As of this morning, control of the Senate is undetermined, but appears to be leaning toward Democrats. The House is headed for a very narrow GOP majority, but is also uncalled.
The 2022 midterms were swept by a youth wave that isn’t pulling back
The “red wave” political pundits have been predicting for months failed to materialize this past Tuesday. But what happened was not a “blue wave” either — rather, the 2022 election should be categorized as a “youth wave,” with near-historic numbers of young people turning out to vote, motivated not by party, but by the issues impacting them.
The Latinos who made history in the midterm elections
Several Latinos made history during the midterm elections across the U.S. Driving the news: Among them are Delia Ramirez (D), a Guatemalan American state legislator whose election makes her Illinois' first Latina member of Congress, as well as California's House candidate Robert Garcia (D), who will be the first out LGBTQ immigrant in Congress as a gay man from Peru.
Red wave fizzles in Virginia
Republicans gained ground in Virginia last night, but not as much as they wanted. What's happening: Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger narrowly fended off a challenge by Trump-endorsed Prince William County supervisor Yesli Vega in the state's 7th Congressional District on the outskirts of Northern Virginia. Meanwhile, Jen Kiggans, a Republican...
Maxwell Frost becomes the first Gen Zer elected to Congress
Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a 25-year-old Democrat, became the first member of Generation Z — those born between 1997 and 2012 — elected to Congress after defeating Republican Calvin Wimbish in Florida's solidly blue 10th Congressional District. Why it matters: Frost, after being sworn in, will be the sole...
Bill Lee sails to second term as Tennessee governor
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee cruised to a second term Tuesday, defeating his Democratic challenger Jason Martin by a wide margin despite a relatively muted re-election campaign. The Associated Press called the race within minutes of polls closing. What he's saying: During a speech celebrating his win, the Republican governor said...
Moore defeats Cox, becomes Maryland’s first Black governor
Democrat Wes Moore has won the Maryland governor's race over Trump-backed state delegate Dan Cox, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. Moore will become the state's first Black governor. His running mate, former state delegate Aruna Miller, will be the first Asian American elected statewide. Why it matters: The historic win...
