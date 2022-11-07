ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Sooners And Cowboys Looking For Wins After Saturday Losses

The Sooners and Cowboys are back in action on Saturday after both teams suffered losses last week. The Oklahoma Sooners will be in Morgantown to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers, that game kicks off at 11 a.m. Oklahoma is hoping to add another win to their record for the...
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

Part Of Highway 51 To Becomes Boone Pickens Memorial Highway

Part of Highway 51 in the Stillwater area is being dedicated in honor of longtime OSU booster T Boone Pickens. In the past session, the legislature approved naming the highway between Country Club Road and Karsten Creek Road as the "Boone Pickens Memorial Highway." During his life, Pickens gave away more than a billion dollars to various causes half of that benefitting Oklahoma State University.
STILLWATER, OK
news9.com

City Of Tulsa Prepares For Winter Weather

The City of Tulsa says it's getting ready in the event that winter weather hits early this year. According to the city, during winter weather, it's responsible for the Tisdale and Gilcrease Expressways and all city streets. The other surrounding highways are the responsibility of ODOT. the city says right...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Clemency Hearing Rescheduled For Man Who Murdered 2 In Tulsa In 1999

A clemency hearing has been rescheduled for death row prisoner John Hanson because he remains in federal custody. Hanson is currently serving a life sentence in federal prison for a number of armed robberies in Tulsa. Hanson was sentenced to death in Oklahoma for murdering Mary Bowles and Jerald Thurman...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Kendra Horn Midterm Election Watch Party Preview

Kendra Horn wants voters to know she offers a voice of reason and has a belief in bipartisanship. News On 6's Jordan Tidwell was live at 5:30 p.m. with a preview of the Horn watch party at the Jones Assembly in Oklahoma City. For more election coverage, CLICK HERE.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OKCPS Bond Passes, Will Provide Major Infrastructure Upgrades

A massive bond proposal for Oklahoma City Public Schools was approved by voters Tuesday night. This is the first school bond for OKCPS since 2016. Schools will receive nearly $1 billion thanks to the bond. The money will be used to build new schools and provide renovations to several others. The district hopes to complete more than 400 projects over the next five years.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police: Woman Killed In Shooting, 1 Person In Custody

--- Several agencies are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in her twenties on Sunday. Police are on the scene in the parking lot of the Marina Shopping Center at 21st and I-44. Officers confirmed the woman was shot and she is still alive, but there are still a...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma County Voters Retain 1 Commissioner, Elect Newcomer

Voters across Oklahoma County have elected their newest county commissioners. In District 1, Democratic Incumbent Carrie Blumert is projected to defeat Republican Willard Linzy. In District 3, Republican Myles Davidson is projected defeat Democrat Cathy Cummings. County Commissioners serve as the foremost policy makers and business managers for the county.
news9.com

Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Shooting, Killing 13-Year-Old

A Tulsa man pleads guilty to shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy during an argument. On December 22 last year, Christian Harrison and the victim's older brother got into an argument at Parkview Terrace apartments. The brother left and came back with his 13-year-old brother and another teenager to continue...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Arrest Suspect Accused Of Multiple Robberies

One man robbed employees of a Tulsa cell phone store, a delivery driver, and took packages off porches, police said. Police tied it together because of clear video and easy to spot clothing on the suspect. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live at the jail with more.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Authorities Recover 3 Missing Bodies In Guthrie

UPDATE (8 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022): The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Dive Team said it has recovered three bodies after an airboat flipped Tuesday. The victims' identities are not yet known. Below is the original story. --------------------------------------- The Guthrie Fire Department has a crew working to find three missing boaters near...
GUTHRIE, OK
news9.com

OHP: 22-Year-Old Woman Killed In Pottawatomie County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning. The collision happened just after 5 a.m. near the intersection of State Highway 39 and Propane Road in Pottawatomie County. Authorities said an eastbound vehicle, driven by 22-year-old Shelby Gentry, crossed the center line...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Enid Police Searching For Suspects In Dognapping Case

Enid Police are searching for a stolen dog, and the suspects who may have taken it. Police said two men were seen with the dog near West State Avenue and South Independence Avenue. The dog, a pit bull wearing an orange collar, was taken from its home about a block...
ENID, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy