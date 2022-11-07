Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
news9.com
Sooners And Cowboys Looking For Wins After Saturday Losses
The Sooners and Cowboys are back in action on Saturday after both teams suffered losses last week. The Oklahoma Sooners will be in Morgantown to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers, that game kicks off at 11 a.m. Oklahoma is hoping to add another win to their record for the...
news9.com
Part Of Highway 51 To Becomes Boone Pickens Memorial Highway
Part of Highway 51 in the Stillwater area is being dedicated in honor of longtime OSU booster T Boone Pickens. In the past session, the legislature approved naming the highway between Country Club Road and Karsten Creek Road as the "Boone Pickens Memorial Highway." During his life, Pickens gave away more than a billion dollars to various causes half of that benefitting Oklahoma State University.
news9.com
Tatum Guinn Reports From Joy Hofmeister's Watch Party
TULSA, Okla. - News On 6's Tatum Guinn is in Oklahoma City covering Joy Hofmeister's campaign watch party. Hofmeister says she has put all of her attention into connecting with as many Oklahomans as she could.
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Prepares For Winter Weather
The City of Tulsa says it's getting ready in the event that winter weather hits early this year. According to the city, during winter weather, it's responsible for the Tisdale and Gilcrease Expressways and all city streets. The other surrounding highways are the responsibility of ODOT. the city says right...
news9.com
Clemency Hearing Rescheduled For Man Who Murdered 2 In Tulsa In 1999
A clemency hearing has been rescheduled for death row prisoner John Hanson because he remains in federal custody. Hanson is currently serving a life sentence in federal prison for a number of armed robberies in Tulsa. Hanson was sentenced to death in Oklahoma for murdering Mary Bowles and Jerald Thurman...
news9.com
Kendra Horn Midterm Election Watch Party Preview
Kendra Horn wants voters to know she offers a voice of reason and has a belief in bipartisanship. News On 6's Jordan Tidwell was live at 5:30 p.m. with a preview of the Horn watch party at the Jones Assembly in Oklahoma City. For more election coverage, CLICK HERE.
news9.com
OKCPS Bond Passes, Will Provide Major Infrastructure Upgrades
A massive bond proposal for Oklahoma City Public Schools was approved by voters Tuesday night. This is the first school bond for OKCPS since 2016. Schools will receive nearly $1 billion thanks to the bond. The money will be used to build new schools and provide renovations to several others. The district hopes to complete more than 400 projects over the next five years.
news9.com
Watch: Goo Goo Dolls Bassist Robby Takac Discusses The Group's Upcoming Tulsa Show
The Goo Goo Dolls are coming to Green Country this weekend. Bassist Robby Takac joined the News On 6 team virtually on Friday morning to talk about the upcoming show at the Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa.
news9.com
Tulsa Police: Woman Killed In Shooting, 1 Person In Custody
--- Several agencies are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in her twenties on Sunday. Police are on the scene in the parking lot of the Marina Shopping Center at 21st and I-44. Officers confirmed the woman was shot and she is still alive, but there are still a...
news9.com
Oklahoma County Voters Retain 1 Commissioner, Elect Newcomer
Voters across Oklahoma County have elected their newest county commissioners. In District 1, Democratic Incumbent Carrie Blumert is projected to defeat Republican Willard Linzy. In District 3, Republican Myles Davidson is projected defeat Democrat Cathy Cummings. County Commissioners serve as the foremost policy makers and business managers for the county.
news9.com
Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Shooting, Killing 13-Year-Old
A Tulsa man pleads guilty to shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy during an argument. On December 22 last year, Christian Harrison and the victim's older brother got into an argument at Parkview Terrace apartments. The brother left and came back with his 13-year-old brother and another teenager to continue...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Arrest Suspect Accused Of Multiple Robberies
One man robbed employees of a Tulsa cell phone store, a delivery driver, and took packages off porches, police said. Police tied it together because of clear video and easy to spot clothing on the suspect. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live at the jail with more.
news9.com
Authorities Recover 3 Missing Bodies In Guthrie
UPDATE (8 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022): The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Dive Team said it has recovered three bodies after an airboat flipped Tuesday. The victims' identities are not yet known. Below is the original story. --------------------------------------- The Guthrie Fire Department has a crew working to find three missing boaters near...
news9.com
OHP: 22-Year-Old Woman Killed In Pottawatomie County Crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning. The collision happened just after 5 a.m. near the intersection of State Highway 39 and Propane Road in Pottawatomie County. Authorities said an eastbound vehicle, driven by 22-year-old Shelby Gentry, crossed the center line...
news9.com
Enid Police Searching For Suspects In Dognapping Case
Enid Police are searching for a stolen dog, and the suspects who may have taken it. Police said two men were seen with the dog near West State Avenue and South Independence Avenue. The dog, a pit bull wearing an orange collar, was taken from its home about a block...
Comments / 0