How to watch UNC basketball vs. UNC-Wilmington

By Alec Lasley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15U5Hk_0j23RYfy00

It’s finally game day. The 2022-23 college basketball season is here and the UNC basketball program begins its season tonight against UNC-Wilmington .

Hubert Davis begins his second season in Chapel Hill after a terrific first year. He helped lead the Tar Heels to a National Championship runner-up appearance that included beating Duke both on Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game at Duke as well as Krzyzewski’s final game — the 2022 Final Four.

North Carolina returns four starters from last year, including preseason AP All-American and ACC Player of the Year Armando Bacot. The Tar Heels head into the season ranked atop the AP Top 25.

Let’s look at how you can watch, listen and stream the season-opener for the Tar Heels

UNC-UNC-WILMINGTON TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHEN: Monday, Nov. 7 at 9 pm ET

LOCATION: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TV : ACCN ( Watch and stream the game live on WatchESPN )

ANNOUNCERS : Doug Sherman (Play-by-play), Randolph Childress (Color Analyst)

RADIO : Tar Heel Sports Network . (Jones Angell, Eric
Montross, Adam Lucas, Dave Nathan)

SATELLITE RADIO : SiriusXM

WEBSITE : WatchESPN

