Glass house for sale in Colorado is an ‘architectural triumph’ for a reason. See why

A 11,156-square-foot home that’s landed on the real estate market in Boulder, Colorado, for $12.995 million is being called an “architectural triumph” thanks to astonishing beauty and unique appeal.

“Bordered by Chautauqua Park open space and framed by views of the Flatirons, the four-level structure coalesces glass, stone, steel, and wood in a masterful mix of materials,” the listing on Compass describes the six-bedroom, 10-bathroom beauty.

Along with generous mountain views at every turn thanks to its glass walls, the open floor plan showcases a sophisticated decor that’s ideal for entertaining guests.

Other features include:

Floor heating

Multiple fireplaces

Elevator

Terraces

Gourmet kitchen

Greenhouse

Theater

Game room

Spa with steam shower

Koi pond

There’s also an elegant amenity you don’t see too often inside homes.

“A focal point of the home, you’ll find a stone monolith with a water feature spanning the length of the kitchen and dining area,” the listing says.

Also on the property is a two-story guest house with its own private deck and everything needed for out-of-town visitors.

“Secluded in a canopy of lush greenery, the 1.2 acre compound is dotted in native grass and rock outcroppings,” the listing says. “Tucked behind private gates yet set squarely within city limits, open space trails lie just beyond the doorstep.”

The listing is held by Hunter Jorgensen and Patrick Brown.

