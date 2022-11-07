ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian shares rare group selfie alongside Rob Kardashian

By Shirley Gómez
 3 days ago
He is back! Kim Kardashian shares rare group selfie alongside Rob Kardashian The 35-year-old Arthur George founder joined his family while celebrating Kris Jenner’s 67th birthday bash

Kris Jenner and her daughter are constantly on social media sharing selfies and videos of the family; however, her only son, Rob Kardashian, has kept his face away from tv shows, family trips, and photographs for a while until now. The 35-year-old Arthur George founder joined his family while celebrating Jenner’s 67th birthday bash.

Kim Kardashian shared a black-and-white photo of her posing alongside her mother, Rob, sisters Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Khloé Kardashian, and grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell. “Happy Birthday mommy @krisjenner We had so much fun last night celebrating you and loved feeling what it’s like to be a version of you dressing up like you,” Kim captioned the post. “It felt powerful and fun!

Rob, who chose to step back from the public eye and stop filming the family reality tv show to live a private life, appears healthy and happy. He shares 5-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, who recently sued a few family members for over $100 million.

Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian discussed the defamation lawsuit against Blac Chyna

“The mother of my brother’s daughter is suing me, Kylie, Kimberly, and my mom for defamation and interference with contract, and the trial starts next week,” Khloé said in a confessional. “She is saying the Rob & Chyna show didn’t get a second season because we interfered with it, not because they weren’t in a relationship anymore.”

The sisters were concerned

“I definitely am really nervous because I know, in a lot of the justice reform work that I’m in, is that when a jury’s involved, there’s no telling how people will side. Even if you have the truth on your side, and you believe in your team, you have no idea what the outcome is gonna be,” the mom of four said in a confessional.

“She’s suing us for over $100 million, and we’re leaving our fate in the hands of 12 random people,” Khloé said. “What if they hate us?”

Kourtney joked, “No one hates us, Khloé,” as Kim said, “Hopefully, they find people who just don’t know who we are.”

