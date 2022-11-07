Effective: 2022-11-11 08:47:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-11 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PST THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to warm through the morning. Therefore, the frost advisory will expire at 9 AM PST.

AMADOR COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO