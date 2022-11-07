Devin Neal wins Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

The monster performance for the Kansas Jayhawk running back brought another weekly player honor to the team this season.

It's been a while since the Kansas Jayhawks have brought home some weekly recognition for their performance on the football field, but it was pretty clear after Saturday that Kansas was probably getting another one this week.

And that ended up being the case, as Devin Neal was named as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week by the conference for his Week 10 performance against the Oklahoma State Cowboys . He had a career-high 32 rushes for 224 yards and a touchdown, and he also added 6 receptions for 110 yards. This is the third time that Devin Neal has been honored.

The other award winners for Week 10 were Texas ' Jaylan Ford (defensive), TCU 's Derius Davis (special teams) and Johnny Hodges (co-newcomer) and by Iowa State' s Cartevious Norton (co-newcomer). today.

Neal joins three other players who have earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors this season, with Lonnie Phelps earning the d efensive award in Week 1 , Cobee Bryant earning the defensive award in Week 2, and Jalon Daniels earning the offensive award in Week 3 . This is the first time that Kansas has ever had two winners of the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week in the same season.

This is just the continuation of the special season that these Jayhawks have been putting together. They will look to continue the momentum on Saturday when they travel to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech.

