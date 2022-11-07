Indianapolis Colts tap Jeff Saturday, whose last coaching job was at a Georgia high school

The six-time Pro Bowl center who coached Hebron Christian from 2017-20 will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season

Shortly after news broke that the Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich on Monday, the NFL franchise tapped Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowl selection Jeff Saturday as interim head coach.

Saturday, a beloved former longtime Colts center, will hold the position for the rest of the season.

The move came as a surprise, not because of Saturday's extensive resume as a player, but rather his lack of one as a coach.

Though he's been a consultant with the Colts in recent years, his only coaching experience was at the high school level as the head coach at Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula, Georgia from 2017-20.

Saturday, 47, played 13 seasons for the Colts from 1999-2011 and signed with the franchise at his retirement in 2013. He's worked as an analyst at ESPN ever since.

The Colts chose Saturday over two former NFL head coaches already employed on staff — John Fox and Gus Bradley.

He spent two years as an assistant at Hebron Christian Academy before taking over the head role, where he posted a 14-18 record over three seasons competing in the GHSA A Region 8-North .

He stepped down in 2020 after a 3-7 season to focus on his analyst job at ESPN and watch his oldest son, Jeffrey, play receiver at North Carolina.

Hebron Christian's athletic director described his impact as "incredible."

“We saw an increase in participation, performance, expectations, and work ethic, but more importantly Coach Saturday cared just as much for his football players off the field," Taylor Davis told The Gwinnett Daily Post in 2020 . "I am grateful for Coach Saturday’s leadership as our football program is moving in the right direction.”

A tweet from Saturday on Oct. 30 suggests he may not have seen the news coming. He will make his NFL coaching debut against the Raiders on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Pacific Time.

Reich, who was in his fifth season, was let go after the Colts' 26-3 loss to New England on Sunday, marking a 3-5-1 start to the season.

Saturday attended Tucker High School in Tucker, Georgia roughly 20 miles northeast of Atlanta.

