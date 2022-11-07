ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WRBL News 3

Alabama Republicans elect new Speaker of the House

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama House Republicans selected Nathaniel Ledbetter as Speaker of the House during a private caucus meeting in Montgomery Thursday. This comes after longtime House Speaker Mac McCutcheon of Monrovia decided not to run for another term. Ledbetter represents DeKalb County and previously served as the majority leader for the House. Political Analyst Steve […]
alabamanews.net

Phillip Ensler Victory Flips Alabama House Seat to Democrats

Democrats struggled in statewide races in Alabama, but Montgomery Democrat Phillip Ensler flipped a seat in the Alabama House with his victory. Unofficial results in Alabama House District 74 show Ensler with 60% of the vote to Republican incumbent Charlotte Meadows 40%. The district lines were redrawn earlier this year based on the 2020 Census, which made it more favorable to a Democratic candidate.
WAAY-TV

3 North Alabama Republicans picked for leadership posts in state House of Representatives

Representatives from North Alabama are set to hold three of five leadership positions when the state House reconvenes. On Thursday, the 77 members of the Alabama House Republican Caucus voted to select Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, as its nominee for Speaker of the House; Rep. Scott Stadthagen, R-Decatur, as House Majority Leader; and Rep. Wes Kitchens, R-Arab, as Caucus Vice Chair.
AL.com

Alabama’s midterm election turnout worst in at least 36 years

A lack of competition from the Democratic Party and little-to-no TV campaign advertising in the weeks leading up to midterm election meant that Alabamians overwhelmingly stayed home on Tuesday. The turnout was the lowest in Alabama during a statewide general election in at least 36 years, according to data compiled...
wtvy.com

Gobbles, Cranberry get pardons from Gov. Kay Ivey

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been a busy week for Alabama’s newly-reelected Gov. Kay Ivey. She was scraping an election off her plate Tuesday night and two turkeys off everyone else’s by Thursday morning. Ivey took part in the state’s 74th Annual Turkey Pardoning, hosted on the...
wvtm13.com

Election results: Alabama constitutional amendments

WHNT-TV

Ledbetter Expected to be Next Alabama House Speaker

Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter will succeed Rep. Mac McCutcheon as Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives — becoming the second consecutive North Alabamian to wield the speaker’s gavel. Ledbetter Expected to be Next Alabama House Speaker. Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter will succeed Rep. Mac McCutcheon as Speaker of the...
WSFA

Alabama state parks to change firearm rules in 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gun owners will soon be able to carry a firearm into Alabama state parks without written permission. The change in rules about firearms in parks will happen around the same time the new constitutional carry law goes into effect next year. The new law says anyone...
alreporter.com

Alabama Big 10 Mayors: Alabama now a safer place due to Aniah’s Law

The Alabama Big 10 Mayors today thanked Alabama voters for making Alabama safer by showing up at the polls and voting for Amendment 1 – Aniah’s Law. Under current Alabama law, judges have limited authority to deny bail to violent offenders unless the suspect is charged with a capital offense or poses a flight risk. That means that dangerous criminals are often released back onto the streets, even when it is likely they will commit more violent crimes as soon as they make bail.
wtvy.com

AP projects Young Boozer to win Alabama treasurer’s race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Republican Young Boozer has defeated Libertarian Scott Hammond to once again serve as Alabama treasurer, The Associated Press projects. One of the most important roles for the treasurer is oversight of more than $1 billion in unclaimed property. Boozer, the incumbent, previously held the office from...
alreporter.com

State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter to be next Alabama House speaker

State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter at a press conference with Gov. Kay Ivey and then-Health Commissioner Lynn Beshear in October 2020. Governor's Office/Hal Yeager. State Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, was elected Thursday by his Republican colleagues to be the next speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives. Ledbetter, who has served...
wtvy.com

Voters pass multiple Alabama county amendments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama voters have elected a number of county-specific amendments to the state constitution, according to unofficial results. One amendment not decided Tuesday was in Autauga County. Voters were split on whether to raise taxes to fund education at a higher rate. Read more about the proposed property tax.
wvtm13.com

Voters erase racist wording in Alabama Constitution

Alabama has voted to erase racist wording from the state’s constitution. The Alabama Constitution, approved in 1901 to entrench white supremacy, still has language regarding segregated schools, poll taxes and bans on interracial marriage. But Alabama voters on Tuesday decided to ratify a new constitution that strips out the...
AL.com

Election 2022: Where Alabama’s statewide candidates stand on abortion

As Alabamians prepare for this year’s midterm elections, some statewide candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. senate have left the issue of abortion rights murky. While some candidates, like U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D) of Alabama’s seventh congressional district, Democratic state house candidate Mallory Hagan in Huntsville and...
Andalusia Star News

Hammett wins Alabama House seat in Tuesday’s General Election

*This story was updated at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, with comments from Matthew Hammett. Matthew Hammett earned a convincing victory in Tuesday’s election for Alabama House of Representatives, District 92. Uncertified results show that Hammett, a Republican, took nearly 87 percent of the vote compared to Democrat candidate...
