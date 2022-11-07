Read full article on original website
Related
Is it Medicare enrollment time for me?
I turn 65 in April and overwhelmed by all the mail I am getting this year for Medicare Annual Enrollment. What do I do? The mail from companies says theirs is the best, but they all offer the same thing with dental, vision and gym membership. One Medicare Advantage commercial...
CNET
Obamacare Open Enrollment 2022: Deadline, Health Care Plans and How to Apply
As health insurance costs continue rising in the US, you may be looking for a more affordable option for 2023. If so, you can look through plans under the Affordable Care Act via HealthCare.gov to find coverage that best fits your needs. Signed into law by President Barack Obama in...
5 mistakes you're making with Medicare open enrollment
(AP) - Millions of retirees are in the thick of Medicare open enrollment, which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, but many find the process challenging. Some don't understand the difference between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage, many are overwhelmed by Medicare advertising, and only 4 in 10 people review their plan options each year, according to a July 2022 report from health care consulting firm Sage Growth Partners.This leads to Medicare open enrollment misses, including not confirming that your providers are in-network for the next plan year and not comparing your Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage with other available options.Here are some...
Medicare enrollees warned about deceptive marketing schemes
WASHINGTON — Mailers designed to look like official government forms. Buses sporting scam pitches for Medicare websites. TV commercials featuring celebrities who encourage people to sign up for Medicare plans that do not always include their current doctors. With Medicare’s open enrollment underway through Dec. 7, health experts are...
CNET
Social Security Disability Insurance: Are You Getting Your November Check This Week?
If you just started receiving Social Security Disability Insurance or you've been receiving it for years, you may be wondering when exactly in November you'll get your payment. It depends on a couple of factors, such as your date of birth and the year you first started receiving the SSDI money.
CNET
Are You an SSI Beneficiary? Your First COLA Increase Is Coming in December. Here's Why
Social Security and Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are getting a benefits increase of 8.7% for a cost of living adjustment, or COLA. While most will have to wait until January to get their first check, SSI recipients will get their first increased payment in December this year. We'll explain why below.
WacoTrib.com
Thinking of Switching to Medicare Advantage? 3 Things You Need to Know
The good thing about Medicare is that you get an opportunity every year to make changes to your coverage during fall open enrollment. That period began just a few days ago and is set to continue through Dec. 7. During open enrollment, you can switch Part D drug plans, switch Medicare Advantage plans, or move from original Medicare to Medicare Advantage.
Supplemental Security Income payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just one day
Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their regular $841 monthly payments in just one day. Couples who are eligible for SSI will receive their monthly payments of $1,261 on Nov. 1, with essential persons, or those who live with people receiving SSI and give them necessary care, set to receive their payments of $421 at the beginning of next month as well.
CNET
November SSDI Payment Dates: Which of These 4 Days Will Your Money Arrive?
Social Security Disability Insurance checks go out at various times throughout the month, depending on a couple of factors -- your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. November's checks will be disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse (even if you've been receiving benefits for decades). But if you'll be getting a check, it's good to know exactly when you can expect it to arrive.
5 things to consider when choosing your Medicare plan
As you’re considering your options from now through December 7, 2022, health insurance provider Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield offers these five recommendations for selecting a plan that’s right for you. Keep it simple. Gone are the days of carrying multiple cards. Today, many plans offer a...
What's the Difference Between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage Plans?
Image by Hush Naidoo Jade Photography from Unsplash. With just a little more than a month of Medicare open enrollment for 2023 remaining before the December 7th deadline, millions of seniors 65 and over are evaluating their current healthcare options. That includes the big decision of whether to choose Original Medicare or go with one of many Medicare Advantage Plans.
Raleigh News & Observer
Medicare Advantage? Medicare Disadvantage would be a better name.
Along with leaves changing color and the omnipresence of pumpkin spice comes the avalanche of ads, commercials and telephone calls, entreating us to believe that Medicare Advantage is the best thing since the invention of the Internet. With open enrollment season upon us, it’s critical to examine that claim.
CNET
Medicare Cost Changes for 2023: How Much Cheaper Will Part B Premiums Be?
The Social Security Administration each year adjusts costs associated with the Medicare program by raising or lowering premiums and deductibles using rules set out in the Social Security Act. For 2023, Medicare Part B premium prices are going down, while premiums and deductibles for Part A are going up slightly.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Maximum payment of $4,194 to be sent out for millions today
Select Social Security beneficiaries are set to receive their monthly retirement payments, worth up to $4,194 per check, today. The amount of the checks for recipients is dependent on various factors. To get the maximum payment of $4,194, a person must have retired at 70, while people who retired at 67 can receive a maximum check of $3,345, and those who retired at 62 are able to get as much as $2,364 per month, per the Social Security Administration.
Social Security, Pensions and More To Consider in the Months Before Retirement
Preparing to retire can be an exciting time. Like starting a new job, getting married, buying a home or having a baby, it is a major life change that warrants celebration — but may also potentially represent some financial changes. To ease the transition, you’ll need a financial plan...
Consumer Reports.org
The Pros and Cons of Medicare Advantage
If you’re one of the 64 million Americans enrolled in Medicare, you know that a deluge has begun. In your mailbox and on TV you’re being inundated with ads for Medicare Advantage plans, star-powered by the likes of William Shatner, all promising great care with low- or zero-cost premiums.
Applications now open for Pennie insurance program
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Open enrollment is now open through Pennie, the state's health insurance marketplace.You can apply, compare plans, and enroll in coverage.Open enrollment runs through Jan. 15. For more information, click here.
NASDAQ
Biotech Fund Fairmount Funds Opens Position in NUVL / Nuvalent After Positive Trial Results
Fintel reports that Fairmount Funds Management LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,605,124 shares of Nuvalent, Inc. Class A (NUVL). This represents 5.13% of the company. Fairmount is a Philadelphia-based investment firm dedicated to investing in promising new therapies pursued by biotechnology and life...
As the markets tank, Congress can help retirees by suspending RMDs
Consider a retired individual, 72 years old, with $100,000 invested in a retirement account at the end of last year, 50 percent broadly invested in stocks and 50 percent in a Treasury bond portfolio. As of Oct. 27, this model portfolio retirement account has declined in value to $82,400, the...
seniorresource.com
Annuity or 401(k)? Which is Better for Retirement?
When it comes to choosing how you want to invest money for retirement, there is no shortage of choices. Perhaps two of the most common options are annuities and 401(k)s. But, which is better? Well, the answer to that may not be straightforward for everyone. Let’s discuss the basics of each and then do some comparing.
Comments / 0