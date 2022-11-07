Read full article on original website
Twitter's 'Official' Check Marks Are Apparently Back Again
After sunsetting them almost immediately after these labels were introduced, the "Official" check mark on Twitter has returned — but only for a few brands.
The Most Iconic BlackBerry Phones Of All Time
Depending on when exactly you were born, the term "BlackBerry" might conjure up images of pagers, or maybe the classic BlackBerry designed for business professionals, with a screen on the top half and a full QWERTY keyboard on the bottom. For a lucky few, BlackBerry models with a full touchscreen might be the ones you're most familiar with. Regardless of which iconic BlackBerry style defined your generation, BlackBerry phones made an impression on the public that'll last for decades.
Leitz Phone 2 Is Leica's Newest Android Handset For Photographers
Leica is back with a second-generation version of its Leitz Phone. The Android handset, which was made by Sharp, sports a huge camera and an iconic red dot.
Everything You Need To Know About Running Android Apps On Windows 11
Running Android apps on Windows was once a demanding, arduous task. You needed clunky third-party emulators often riddled with bugs and crawling with intrusive ads. Even when the Android emulator worked just as it was supposed to, the app performance was painfully poor. But that changed with Windows 11 when Microsoft announced native virtualization support for running Android apps.
LG's New Stretchable Screen Makes Foldable Displays Look Boring
LG may have given up its smartphone dreams, but the company continues to be among the leading manufacturers of high-quality displays. LG's display-making subsidiary — LG Display — is among the leading suppliers of displays to various companies, including biggies like Sony and Apple. In fact, if you use a mainstream consumer electronics product with an OLED panel, chances are high that they're either sourced from LG or Samsung.
Samsung's Latest Galaxy Watch 4 Update Is Bricking Devices
If you haven't updated your Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to the latest software, maybe hold off as it could brick the device.
Chinese YouTuber Beats Apple To Make The First Foldable iPhone
Foldable smartphones have been around for a while now, and Samsung is leading the charge with its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip lineup. Other smartphone brands, including Motorola, Oppo, Vivo, and Huawei, have also jumped onto the foldable smartphones bandwagon over the past few years — albeit with limited success. However, one company that has stayed away from the foldable fanfare is Apple. Despite coming across multiple reports claiming Apple has been toying around with the idea of a foldable smartphone, it is now evident that the company has no such immediate plans. This was even corroborated by noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who, earlier this year, claimed that there is little chance of Apple making a foldable iPhone before 2025 (via Twitter).
