Man accused in Brooklyn dismemberment death allegedly used cleaning products to mask smell: DA

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man accused of killing and dismembering his girlfriend allegedly lived in the Brooklyn apartment where he kept her remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday.

Justin Williams , 24, allegedly stabbed D’Asia Johnson, 22, five times in the torso and four times in the back on Aug. 22, officials said. He then allegedly dismembered her body and put her remains into two suitcases. Williams allegedly used towels and cleaning products to cover up the smell.

“This defendant is accused of the horrific murder and dismemberment of his former girlfriend,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. “While we can’t erase the tragic and cruel death of D’Asia Johnson, we are fully committed to bringing this defendant to justice. I hope that this prosecution brings a measure of solace to D’Asia’s family and friends.”

Her body was found in September. Williams allegedly fled the apartment following a wellness check by building personnel. The building workers, concerned because they hadn’t seen Johnson, called police. In addition to the suitcases containing Johnson’s remains, officers also found blood and a meat cleaver.

Williams was arraigned Monday on charges of second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse. He was ordered held without bail. Williams faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

He dated Johnson for years before allegedly killing her. There was a history of domestic violence, police sources previously told PIX11.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.