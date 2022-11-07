ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man accused in Brooklyn dismemberment death allegedly used cleaning products to mask smell: DA

By Jay Dow, Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gx5qe_0j23Qe8500

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man accused of killing and dismembering his girlfriend allegedly lived in the Brooklyn apartment where he kept her remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday.

Justin Williams , 24, allegedly stabbed D’Asia Johnson, 22, five times in the torso and four times in the back on Aug. 22, officials said. He then allegedly dismembered her body and put her remains into two suitcases. Williams allegedly used towels and cleaning products to cover up the smell.

More crime news

“This defendant is accused of the horrific murder and dismemberment of his former girlfriend,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. “While we can’t erase the tragic and cruel death of D’Asia Johnson, we are fully committed to bringing this defendant to justice. I hope that this prosecution brings a measure of solace to D’Asia’s family and friends.”

Her body was found in September. Williams allegedly fled the apartment following a wellness check by building personnel. The building workers, concerned because they hadn’t seen Johnson, called police. In addition to the suitcases containing Johnson’s remains, officers also found blood and a meat cleaver.

More Brooklyn news

Williams was arraigned Monday on charges of second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse. He was ordered held without bail. Williams faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

He dated Johnson for years before allegedly killing her. There was a history of domestic violence, police sources previously told PIX11.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Boy finds gun in his backpack at Bronx school: NYPD

SOUTH BRONX (PIX11) — A child found a gun in his backpack at school on Thursday morning, an NYPD detective said. The boy found a bag inside his backpack around 8:30 a.m. at Boys Prep Bronx on East 151st Street, police said. A firearm was inside that bag. The boy told his teacher and the […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Knife-wielding NYC crook puts wheelchair user in chokehold: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Midtown crook put a man who uses a wheelchair in a chokehold, stole his cellphone, then threatened good Samaritans with a knife, police said in a Friday appeal for tips. The shocking mugging unfolded in broad daylight around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Fifth Avenue near 57th Street, according to authorities. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Masked home invaders restrain woman with duct tape in Queens: sources

BAYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — Home invaders duct taped a woman in Queens on Thursday, police sources said. The masked men entered the 34th Avenue home through an open back door early in the afternoon, officials said. The victim, who’s in her late 60s or early 70s, was home alone. She was sitting in the kitchen […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Armed man killed in Brooklyn shootout with NYPD: cops

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An armed man was killed in a shootout with police stemming from an apparent domestic violence incident late Thursday in Coney Island, according to authorities. The man, whose identity had not been determined as of early Friday, was shot near West 36th Street and Neptune Avenue around 10:15 p.m. after […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Still Unsolved

Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found Dead

Masa Kobayashi(https://frankfalzon.com/) Chef Masa Kobayashi always walked home from work. After dinner service at his self-named restaurant “Masa’s”, Kobayashi would help to lock up for the night before. He would then take a 10-minute walk up Bush Street to his apartment at 1111 Pine. On the night of November 13, 1983, he got home around 2:00 a.m. He had a brief exchange with a building manager before heading up to his third-floor flat.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Fatal Brooklyn fire: Woman dead in Cypress Hills blaze, NYPD says

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was killed when a fire erupted in a Cypress Hills apartment building early Friday, according to authorities. The blaze broke out inside the building on Van Siclen Avenue near Fulton Street around 3:55 a.m., sending some 60 firefighters rushing to the scene, officials said. After firefighters beat back […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen fatally shot near Queens high school: NYPD

KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens (PIX11) – An 18-year-old man was shot and killed near a high school in Queens Thursday afternoon, authorities said. The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in Kew Gardens Hills at 77th Road and Main Street near North Queens Community High School, according to the NYPD. Mark Greene was shot four times […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man gets 20 years for stabbing wife to death in Bronx homeless shelter

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Bronx man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for stabbing his wife to death in front of their two children, District Attorney Darcel Clark said. Ernesto Valerio, 27, stabbed 19-year-old Emilsy Calix in the face, neck and chest inside their apartment inside a Bronx homeless shelter on Oct. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Three Rikers correction officers allegedly faked needing sick leave for months

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three Rikers Island correction officers allegedly fraudulently took sick leave for months during a jail staffing crisis, prosecutors said Thursday.  Collectively, Steven Cange, Monica Coaxum and Eduardo Trinidad allegedly fraudulently got more than $380,000 in salary while pretending to be sick, officials said. Cange was on sick leave from March 2021 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

East Flatbush Couple Indicted for Fatal Shooting of TSA Worker

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a Brooklyn couple has been arraigned on an indictment in which they are charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a longtime Transportation Security Administration worker. The 45-year-old victim was shot twice from behind […] Click here to view...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

2nd death probed after man leaves NYC gay club

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police confirmed Wednesday the deaths of two men who died after leaving gay clubs were under investigation. The mother of one victim went public this week in a political ad for Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. “On May 28th, my son was killed while visiting New York for work,” Linda […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BronxVoice

‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 Years

BRONX - A man who stabbed his wife to death in front of his young children, inside a Bronx homeless shelter, sill serve the next 20 years in prison for the vicious murder. Ernesto Valerio, 27, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his wife, 19-year-old Emilsy Calix, in front of their daughters ages 2 and five months old. Valerio left the children in the apartment with the body when he fled the murder scene.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy