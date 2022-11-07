Read full article on original website
New mental health Crisis Care Center set to open in Jefferson County next month
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police all across Jefferson County will have a new mental health resource to utilize when responding to calls. It’s a new Crisis Care Center in Birmingham and it’s set to open next month. The center is for when any law enforcement officer in the...
JCDH doctor says it’s not too late to get your flu shot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Even with the flu running rampant, medical officials are saying it’s not too late to go ahead and get your flu shot. This year’s flu vaccine has been available since September, but some people are questioning if it’s even worth getting the flu shot now since it takes a couple of weeks to build up protection.
Virus ‘triple threat’ affecting people of all ages
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Odds are you have either had or know someone with the flu, COVID-19 or even Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). It is not going anywhere soon, according to medical experts. The mother of a baby with RSV is glad to see the light at the end of...
City of Birmingham opening warming station ahead of weekend cold weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is preparing for freezing weather this weekend by opening a warming station in downtown. Those needing warm shelter can come to the Jimmie Hale Mission, located at 3420 2nd Avenue North, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Food, a shower trailer and flu shots will be provided.
FIRST ALERT: Freezing temperatures expected this weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rain will continue through the evening hours as Nicole tracks to our east. The bands of rain will be most widespread east of I-65. Expect overnight lows in the lower 60s. The wet weather will continue through Friday morning. Sunshine returns during the afternoon with highs...
UAB doctor reacts to CDC’s new guidance on opioid prescribing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Centers for Disease Control has changed its guidance on prescribing opioids. The agency recommending how and when to prescribe the drugs, as well as the pros and cons of them. The CDC said its new guidance is a recommendation, not a mandate – and it...
Fungus fans unite at Alabama's first ever Mushroom Festival
Alabama has its share of annual events. There’s the Boll Weevil festival in Enterprise. The town of Opp holds its rattlesnake rodeo every year. And visitors to Gulf Shores can take in the National Shrimp Festival. If fungus is your thing, you can add the Alabama Mushroom Festival to your list. APR graduate student intern Cori Yonge takes us to the inaugural event where fans, both serious and novice, gathered recently to talk all things mushrooms.
New medical clinic coming to Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A new affordable health care option if you live in Alabaster. The Cahaba Medical Care facility will initially provide pediatric care, women’s health services, and mental healthcare. This will be Cahaba’s first location in Shelby County, where they will be establishing comprehensive primary care that...
Alabama Fall: Record-Breaking Highs to a Much Colder Weekend
Welcome to Fall in Alabama where one day it’s bright, sunny, and very warm. Then the weather turns colder with a snap of a finger. One day you are sitting with a fan to keep cool and the next day wrapped up to keep warm. Could we break more...
UA group cleans grave of veterans ahead of Veteran’s Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama students and staff honored the memories of some West Alabama veterans who have been at rest for decades. More than a dozen folks spent their Thursday morning cleaning a cemetery where veterans are buried. Members of Crimson Legion, which used to be called the Campus Veterans Association, invited guests to a veteran’s gravesite cleaning event. They treated the headstones of veterans with a chemical cleaner at Chambers Cemetery in Holt.
“Little Talladega” is the Ultimate Family Airbnb Playground
Wait until you lay your eyes on this SUPER EXCLUSIVE Airbnb. The “Little Talladega” is the ultimate family playground. This Airbnb is named perfectly named “Little Talladega.” Just look at the racing vibes you get from this total view of the property picture. It is filled...
10 amazing weekend events in The Magic City—Nov. 11-13
We spy cooler temperatures this weekend in The Magic City. It’s time to head outside and have fun at these events—from parades to delicious food—with your crew in Birmingham, November 11-13. Have news tips? Send to alert@bhamnow.com | Want to advertise? Send to hello@bhamnow.com. Get ready for...
‘They love you no matter what’
HOLLY POND, Ala. – Holly Pond’s Fortner Farm, owned by Stephanie and Benny Fortner, is a petting zoo that welcomes visitors to learn about the wide variety of animals on the farm, including goats, pigs, mini zebus, cows, emus, baby doll sheep, mini donkeys, a mini pony, bunnies and chickens. Visitors are advised that they will get dirty and to dress accordingly, said Stephanie Fortner “We get in the pasture; we don’t feed through the fence.” Fortner works with each of her animals from the time they are babies to get them used to being around people. “From day one you’ve got...
28 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Nov. 11-13
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 28 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Stephanie Robinson at 205-229-6247 or...
Hatt Hill BBQ in Parrish destroyed in fire
PARRISH, Ala. (WBRC) - The Parrish community lost a staple restaurant in a fire early Wednesday morning. Hatt Hill BBQ was a total loss after a fire started in the kitchen around 2 a.m. No one was in the building at the time of the fire. The restaurant had been...
Team created to help solve animal concerns in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. — A new effort is underway to help address concerns about uncontrolled animals in Gadsden. According to a news release, the city of Gadsden leadership has created a team to look into animal concerns. The team of advisors is called the Mayor's Action Team for Animal Concerns,...
King’s Home dedicates Ashley’s House to support girls fleeing domestic violence
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County organization called King’s Home has been serving the state of Alabama for 48 years through specialized programs that offer hope to abused adults and children. King’s Home typically serves around 300 women and teens a year who are looking for refuge....
Winn Dixie offering affordable Thanksgiving meals
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Winn-Dixie grocery stores are celebrating Thanksgiving by making holiday meal planning easier and more affordable. The grocer is offering deals on Thanksgiving turkeys, hams, and other holiday essentials. Now through Nov. 22, all Winn-Dixie stores are offering holiday meals for under $30 with everything you need...
Mentorship program at Oliver Elementary keeping students out of trouble
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Every other Wednesday at Oliver Elementary School is a special day for nearly 25 students. The Better Choices for Success program was started last year. Students meet either one-on-one or in small groups with mentors to talk about weekly topics, such as peer pressure, making good friends and bullying. The students selected to be in the program have previously been in trouble for behavior.
