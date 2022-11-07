Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Valley Park talks about Putnam Bridal Expo, Yuletide Tree Jubilee
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Valley Park is working to bring a variety of events for the community to enjoy. They have events planned in the upcoming year that they feel will bring something to the park for all to enjoy, no matter your interests and tastes.
Car crashes into home in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE: (7:21 P.M. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022) – A Huntington family tells WOWK 13 news they were not home when a car crashed into their house this afternoon. According to officials on scene, the incident happened near a credit union and a drive-thru ATM. The son tells WOWK 13 News he was nearby and heard […]
Wayne Newton gifted West Virginia hero Woody Williams’ challenge coins
LAS VEGAS, NV (WOWK) – It has been five months since the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II passed away, but Woody Williams still has work to do, by way of his friends. Wednesday night, another item was crossed off the to-do list. Woody’s friends Kim and Debbie Wolfe, from Cabell […]
19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
Location moved for Veterans Day ceremony in Ripley, West Virginia
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — The City of Ripley, West Virginia, is preparing for its Veterans Day parade and ceremony on Friday and is letting residents know about a small change in location due to expected rain. Friday’s parade will begin at 10 a.m. as usual. The ceremony that follows at 11 a.m. has been moved […]
WSAZ
Tudor’s truck giveaway
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tudor’s is giving away something a little bigger than biscuits this holiday season. Elizabeth Epling with Tudor’s Biscuit World stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their annual truck giveaway. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news....
WSAZ
Cabell County Chick-fil-A to close for renovations
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The only free-standing Chick-fil-A in Cabell County will be closing for renovations. The Chick-fil-A at Melody Farms, high on the hill near the Huntington Mall, will be closing beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 10. Franchisee president Larry Pittman said it’s been 18 years since the...
WSAZ
The 3 Betties Foundation, Inc. launches new product
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A local organization is launching a new product to help those battling cancer. Chad Beam, president and founder of The 3 Betties Foundation, Inc., stopped by First Look at Four to explain.
Chick-fil-A temporarily closing Barboursville, West Virginia, location for remodel project
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Chick-fil-A will be temporarily closing its Barboursville location for a remodel officials say will help better serve their customers. According to Larry Pittman, franchisee president of the Chick-fil-As in Barboursville, says after the close of business today, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, the store on Melody Farms Road will close for approximately […]
WSAZ
Gallipolis in Lights getting ready for 10th park lighting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The display is free to the public, donations are appreciated. After the park lighting on November 23rd, the lights are on every day, from dusk till dawn, until January 2nd. All we want to do is make our little French city shine brightly during this wonderful...
WSAZ
Driver crashes into Huntington home
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 11-10-22 Updated: 9 hours ago.
American flag giveaway for veterans at Lowes in Kanawha City, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department (CPD) and Kanawha City Lowes are teaming up to give free flags to veterans for Veterans Day. Each flag will have a handwritten “Thank You” card attached by students from Chamberlain and Kanawha City elementary schools. Starting Wednesday, the flags can be picked up at the Customer […]
WSAZ
Crews battle house fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews from several departments were out battling a house fire on Skyview Drive in Huntington Thursday. Crews tell WSAZ the home is likely a total loss. They say they are not sure of the cause, but that the fire started in the garage. No one...
WSAZ
John F. O’Donnell to perform with local comedians in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re looking for a laugh, an upcoming show in Huntington might be for you. Nate Cesco stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the lineup.
wchstv.com
Kanawha shelter takes in more than a dozen abandoned puppies Thursday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — More than a dozen puppies are looking for homes after being dumped in Kanawha County, officials said. Nineteen puppies arrived at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association on Thursday and will soon be available for adoption, the organization said in a Facebook post. The puppies will...
West Virginia police looking for grand larceny suspect
RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK)—The Ravenswood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect. Ravenswood PD says the person in the photo below is a person of interest in a grand larceny investigation. Anyone with information about this person’s identity should contact the Ravenswood Police Department at 304-273-3500.
WSAZ
Red flag fire warning issued for most of the tri-state region
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Brush fire season is in full swing in the tri-state region, keeping crews especially busy. Charlie Spencer with West Virginia’s Division of Forestry says his region from Mason County all the way through Mingo has been bombarded since July. “That nine-county region we’ve had 48...
Scioto County, Ohio sees major brush fire damage
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Scioto County engineer officials spent Wednesday repairing Duck Run Road after a brush fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damages. Officials had to replace multiple culverts under the road that were burned by the fires. “We got plastic culverts running under the road and it caught them on fire […]
Tractor-trailer crash closes road in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer crash in Mason County has had Route 2 shut down for nearly six hours. According to Mason County dispatchers, the crash happened shortly after noon when a tractor trailer blew a tire on Rout 2 just north of Glenwood. Dispatch says the driver then lost control causing the […]
Ohio National Forest on fire
Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
Comments / 0