Huntington, WV

WOWK 13 News

Car crashes into home in Huntington, West Virginia

UPDATE: (7:21 P.M. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022) – A Huntington family tells WOWK 13 news they were not home when a car crashed into their house this afternoon. According to officials on scene, the incident happened near a credit union and a drive-thru ATM. The son tells WOWK 13 News he was nearby and heard […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Tudor’s truck giveaway

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tudor’s is giving away something a little bigger than biscuits this holiday season. Elizabeth Epling with Tudor’s Biscuit World stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their annual truck giveaway. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news....
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Cabell County Chick-fil-A to close for renovations

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The only free-standing Chick-fil-A in Cabell County will be closing for renovations. The Chick-fil-A at Melody Farms, high on the hill near the Huntington Mall, will be closing beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 10. Franchisee president Larry Pittman said it’s been 18 years since the...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Chick-fil-A temporarily closing Barboursville, West Virginia, location for remodel project

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Chick-fil-A will be temporarily closing its Barboursville location for a remodel officials say will help better serve their customers. According to Larry Pittman, franchisee president of the Chick-fil-As in Barboursville, says after the close of business today, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, the store on Melody Farms Road will close for approximately […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Gallipolis in Lights getting ready for 10th park lighting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The display is free to the public, donations are appreciated. After the park lighting on November 23rd, the lights are on every day, from dusk till dawn, until January 2nd. All we want to do is make our little French city shine brightly during this wonderful...
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WSAZ

Crews battle house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews from several departments were out battling a house fire on Skyview Drive in Huntington Thursday. Crews tell WSAZ the home is likely a total loss. They say they are not sure of the cause, but that the fire started in the garage. No one...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha shelter takes in more than a dozen abandoned puppies Thursday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — More than a dozen puppies are looking for homes after being dumped in Kanawha County, officials said. Nineteen puppies arrived at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association on Thursday and will soon be available for adoption, the organization said in a Facebook post. The puppies will...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia police looking for grand larceny suspect

RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK)—The Ravenswood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect. Ravenswood PD says the person in the photo below is a person of interest in a grand larceny investigation. Anyone with information about this person’s identity should contact the Ravenswood Police Department at 304-273-3500.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WSAZ

Red flag fire warning issued for most of the tri-state region

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Brush fire season is in full swing in the tri-state region, keeping crews especially busy. Charlie Spencer with West Virginia’s Division of Forestry says his region from Mason County all the way through Mingo has been bombarded since July. “That nine-county region we’ve had 48...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Scioto County, Ohio sees major brush fire damage

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Scioto County engineer officials spent Wednesday repairing Duck Run Road after a brush fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damages. Officials had to replace multiple culverts under the road that were burned by the fires. “We got plastic culverts running under the road and it caught them on fire […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio National Forest on fire

Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH

