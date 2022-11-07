Read full article on original website
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
A River Runs Through These 11 Great Upstate New York Towns
New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!
The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days
As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
Man Leaves Dangers of New York City, Opens Restaurant in Vestal
A Queens resident who loves the restaurant business moved to Binghamton and now has set up a dining establishment in Vestal. Jabber Bawa opened Caffè del Corso in the Campus Plaza a few days ago. He said it's located in space that most recently had been occupied by a salon and a Vietnamese restaurant.
It’s New York State’s Last Free Fishing Day of the Year!
It's the final time of the year to cast a line in New York state waters for free this year and the Governor wants everyone to take advantage of it. It coincides with Veterans Day to also honor those who have served. When is The Last Day of Free Fishing...
These Five Upstate Hikes Are New York’s Deadliest
New York state has some of the most beautiful nature in the United States. For hundreds of years, vacationers from around the world have come for all four seasons in Upstate New York. Many take to the trails when they're here. But some trails have proven more dangerous than others. Here are NY's most deadly hikes.
Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust
NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
Helio Health Gets NYS $ For Binghamton Housing Development
A Binghamton program that provides addiction recovery and health services is getting millions of dollars from New York State to develop 54 units of permanent supportive housing for veterans and individuals with mental illness or substance use disorder. Governor Kathy Hochul on November 10 announced Helio Health was being awarded...
Binghamton Invests in Training Vets for Construction Jobs
The City of Binghamton is investing in an initiative to help pair transitioning active-duty military service members, veterans, National Guard and Reservists into the civilian workforce with training and job opportunities in the construction industry. The City is providing $50,000 in funding for the New York Helmets to Hardhats nonprofit...
New York Animal Shelters Get $5 Million Investment for Upgrades
In a press release on Wednesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that nearly $5 million had been awarded to animal shelters in the state to make improvements to living conditions and medical care. Nearly $5 million was awarded to 17 non-for-profit animal shelters and humane societies through the...
What Does New York’s Recent Changes to Gun Laws Mean For Your Hunting Season?
Recent changes to New York's gun laws have a lot of hunters confused about the rules this hunting season, so the Department of Environmental Conservation has answers to many of your hunting questions. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released a list of frequently asked questions for hunting...
New Yorkers Ask – What Exactly Is Scrapple?
Oh boy, I missed it. Wednesday, November 9th was National Scrapple Day. How could I have forgotten? That's a statement I can not ever be serious about. I've never tasted scrapple, nor have I ever wanted to try it. Isn't that what some refer to as 'mystery meat?'. I had...
NY & Pa. Governors Warn Residents to Brace for a Wet, Windy Weekend
The Governors of both New York and Pennsylvania are urging residents to be mindful of the weather as what is left of Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to sweep through the region with moderate to heavy rain and strong winds into Saturday, November 12. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s office says...
Meet the ‘miracle’ twin elephants born at Syracuse zoo
Syracuse, N.Y. — Twin male Asian elephants have been born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse. Twins only account for 1% of elephant births worldwide, according to a news release from Onondaga County. There has never been a recorded case of surviving elephant twins born in the United...
Syracuse announces details for tree-lighting ceremony
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The City of Syracuse will hold its annual tree-lighting ceremony in Clinton Square on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. The 42-foot artificial tree will be lit the day after Thanksgiving, an annual tradition in Syracuse. The tree-lighting event will include a pre-show from Gary Carpentier, a former contestant on the television show “The Voice,” and be co-hosted by 95X radio hosts Marty and Shannon.
As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida, flood worries rise in Upstate NY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall tonight on Florida’s Atlantic coast, and Upstate New York forecasters are already worried about potential flooding here this weekend. With each new forecast from the National Weather Service, the projected path of the storm has inched westward, and...
Syracuse, New York Was Rated One Of The Worst Cities For This….
Let's chat about fast food. Yeah, the places like McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Popeye's, Chick-Fil-A. Is it something that you enjoy, you wish you could eat more of, think it's trash and maybe don't buy it because it's WAY too expensive nowadays?. In America, the fast food industry saw $296.6...
Best in the U.S. – Binghamton Restaurant Wins National Award
Out of all of the restaurants in the United States, one restaurant in Binghamton has been selected as having one of the very best plant-based holiday roast in the country!. When Sara Liu, Binghamton University Class of 2006 and her husband Lei Liu, Binghamton University class of 2004 founded Binghamton’s very first all vegan restaurant less than ten years ago, they probably never imagined that one of their dishes would receive national attention, but it has!
New York Bear Opens Minivan Door to Look For Food
A security camera caught a bear and her cubs in New York opening an unoccupied minivan and searching it for food. In yet another edition of "why is James so afraid of bears?" a well-placed security camera caught a bear opening an unoccupied minivan to look for food. That's right....
Are You Doing Something Illegal With Your Leaves In New York State?
Take a drive down many streets in the Southern Tier and you'll see the leaves that have been raked to the side of the road. I didn't realize for the longest time that they were supposed to be there because the village/town would come by and pick them up. Where...
Woof, Woof! These Are the Most Popular Dog Names in New York
It's been a week since he joined our family and we still can't believe that we are the proud owners of the most adorable, cuddly, well-behaved puppy in the world. We are completely head over heels in love!. I haven't had a dog since I was a little girl and...
