ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNBF News Radio 1290

A River Runs Through These 11 Great Upstate New York Towns

New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!
WNBF News Radio 1290

The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days

As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
MICHIGAN STATE
Hot 99.1

These Five Upstate Hikes Are New York’s Deadliest

New York state has some of the most beautiful nature in the United States. For hundreds of years, vacationers from around the world have come for all four seasons in Upstate New York. Many take to the trails when they're here. But some trails have proven more dangerous than others. Here are NY's most deadly hikes.
CONNECTICUT STATE
whcuradio.com

Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust

NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
CORTLAND, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Invests in Training Vets for Construction Jobs

The City of Binghamton is investing in an initiative to help pair transitioning active-duty military service members, veterans, National Guard and Reservists into the civilian workforce with training and job opportunities in the construction industry. The City is providing $50,000 in funding for the New York Helmets to Hardhats nonprofit...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Animal Shelters Get $5 Million Investment for Upgrades

In a press release on Wednesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that nearly $5 million had been awarded to animal shelters in the state to make improvements to living conditions and medical care. Nearly $5 million was awarded to 17 non-for-profit animal shelters and humane societies through the...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse announces details for tree-lighting ceremony

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The City of Syracuse will hold its annual tree-lighting ceremony in Clinton Square on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. The 42-foot artificial tree will be lit the day after Thanksgiving, an annual tradition in Syracuse. The tree-lighting event will include a pre-show from Gary Carpentier, a former contestant on the television show “The Voice,” and be co-hosted by 95X radio hosts Marty and Shannon.
SYRACUSE, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Best in the U.S. – Binghamton Restaurant Wins National Award

Out of all of the restaurants in the United States, one restaurant in Binghamton has been selected as having one of the very best plant-based holiday roast in the country!. When Sara Liu, Binghamton University Class of 2006 and her husband Lei Liu, Binghamton University class of 2004 founded Binghamton’s very first all vegan restaurant less than ten years ago, they probably never imagined that one of their dishes would receive national attention, but it has!
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy