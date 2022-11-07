Read full article on original website
syr.edu
Newhouse Junior Aims for Career in Refugee Policy Advocacy
Yasmin Nayrouz is a junior, studying public relations in the Newhouse School and English in the College of Arts and Sciences. This October, she received the Voyager Scholarship from the Obama Foundation, awarded to students who bridge divides and work to solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. Inspired...
syr.edu
College of Professional Studies Celebrates 30 Years of Meaningful Partnership With Tokai University
This Japanese expression of gratitude reflects how the students and leadership of Tokai University have felt about the English Language Institute (ELI) at Syracuse University’s College of Professional Studies for the past three decades. “Syracuse University has always been very welcoming to the many students we have sent to...
syr.edu
Student Veterans Visit the Big Apple to Connect With Industry Leaders
Student veterans recently traveled to New York City on a four-day trip sponsored by the Office of Veteran and Military Affairs (OVMA). The 13 students weren’t going to make the standard tourist rounds the city is known for though. They were stepping through the doors of some of the most renowned corporations to gain a better understanding of the corporate world and network with representatives they may find themselves working alongside in the future.
syr.edu
Faculty and Staff Open Enrollment Ends Today
Each year, Open Enrollment provides eligible faculty and staff with the opportunity to:. Reflect on how they can make the most of benefits offered by the University. Connect with benefit professionals and resources to get their questions answered. Enroll and make decisions that best meet their needs. The Office of...
syr.edu
Syracuse Views Fall 2022
We want to know how you experience Syracuse University. Take a photo and share it with us. We select photos from a variety of sources. Submit photos of your University experience using #SyracuseU on social media, fill out a submission form or send directly to Syracuse University News at newsphoto@syr.edu. You might see it featured here.
syr.edu
Celebrate Native Heritage Month With ‘Savage/Future,’ a Film Screening With Terry Jones ’16
The Blackstone LaunchPad, in collaboration with the Native Student Program in the Office of Multicultural Affairs, will host alumnus Terry Jones ’16, a Haudenosaunee filmmaker and creative entrepreneur, to screen his most recent short film, “Savage/Future” and share his creative process and journey. The event will be held 4:15-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the Peter Graham Scholarly Commons, Room 114, Bird Library, and is open to all.
syr.edu
University’s 38th Annual International Thanksgiving Celebration Is Nov. 17
First-year international students and members of the University community will come together for Syracuse University’s 38th Annual International Thanksgiving Celebration on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Approximately 500 members of the University community are expected to take part in the annual tradition this year. The celebration is sponsored by the Chancellor’s House and the Center for International Services.
syr.edu
Loop Road at John A. Lally Athletics Complex to Temporarily Close Nov. 10; Bus Stops Remain in Service
On Thursday, Nov. 10, final asphalt paving is scheduled to occur along the loop road at the John A. Lally Athletics Complex. The loop road will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 a.m., through Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 a.m. During this time all bus stops will remain in service. The buses will travel along Colvin Street and Comstock Avenue around the Lally Complex but will continue to stop at all bus stops.
