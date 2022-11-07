Student veterans recently traveled to New York City on a four-day trip sponsored by the Office of Veteran and Military Affairs (OVMA). The 13 students weren’t going to make the standard tourist rounds the city is known for though. They were stepping through the doors of some of the most renowned corporations to gain a better understanding of the corporate world and network with representatives they may find themselves working alongside in the future.

