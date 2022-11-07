ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stockbridgecommunitynews.com

STOCKBRIDGE TOWNSHIP MEETING MINUTES October 17, 2022

Stockbridge Township Supervisor CG Lantis called the Regular Stockbridge Township Board Meeting to order on October 17, 2022, at 7:32pm at the Stockbridge Township Hall. Members present at the Stockbridge Township Regular Board Meeting; Supervisor CG Lantis, Clerk Becky Muraf, Treasurer James Wireman, Trustee Ed Wetherell Trustee Terry Sommer Member absent from meeting: None.
STOCKBRIDGE, MI
WILX-TV

Capital Area Humane Society traps 26 more cats at Mill Pond Village

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The large-scale cat rescue at Mill Pond Village is ongoing. The Capital Area Humane Society has been assisting Mill Pond Village for several months with its cat overpopulation problem. The shelter spent Tuesday spaying and neutering 26 cats that were trapped overnight. The cats will be...
LANSING, MI
The Oakland Press

Salvation Army looking for those in need during Christmas

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is currently accepting applications for Christmas assistance from residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties at all metro Detroit Salvation Army corps community centers. Families with children up to age 14 may apply to receive Christmas assistance from The Salvation Army corps community centers...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Revamped furniture, unique home décor featured at new Dexter shop

DEXTER, MI -- A Curated Home LLC is working to bring color, unique furniture, creativity and more to Dexter. The business, started in October, is tucked away behind the Dexter Commerce Building at 8007 Main St. In the space, customers can shop one-of-a-kind items, purchase products to create their own pieces or take classes led by owner Trish Cooper.
DEXTER, MI
HometownLife.com

Broasted Brothers brings new chicken option to Livonia

It seems Broasted Brothers isn't just the name of Livonia's newest restaurant, it's their entire business model. The restaurant, now open at 30983 Five Mile just east of Merriman, is ran by — you guessed it — brothers: Chris and Nick Barbas. They believe they've brought a unique product to town.
LIVONIA, MI
WILX-TV

Laingsburg business owners giving away 100 turkeys

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - The owners of Laingsburg’s Local Roots Cannabis will be giving away 100 turkeys. Their first Mom and Pop Turkey Drop will take place at their store located at 120 West Grand River, Downtown Laingsburg. “We decided to call this, the Mom and Pop Turkey Drop,...
LAINGSBURG, MI
WILX-TV

House lost to fire in Henrietta Township

MUNITH, Mich. (WILX) - A house on Coon Hill Road was lost to a fire just before noon on Tuesday. Officials were alerted to a house fire at 11:52 a.m. People in the area said the homeowner was inside the house with her two dogs and a cat. She was able to escape with her two dogs. The homeowner said the cat had not been located as of now.
MUNITH, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Remember when a car crashed into Grand River Brewery? They’ve named a beer after that

JACKSON, MI – A new beer now on tap at Jackson’s Grand River Brewery is named in remembrance of a 2021 car crash that damaged the restaurant’s outer wall. The new Drive Thru Brew is the first beer from Assistant Brewer Caleb Moore, who was an apprentice when he was creating the beer in February 2021, when the speeding driver lost control and crashed through the restaurant’s barrel room wall.
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

$175 million bond for Lansing public safety complex passes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The $175 million bond for a new Lansing public safety complex has passed. The vote was 19,479 yes votes (54%) to 16,911 no votes (46%). The bond is set up to tackle a long list of infrastructural issues and consolidate the offices of the city’s police, fire, and courts under one […]
LANSING, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

QD at Michigan/Harrison Will Become a Party/Convenience Store [UPDATED]

UPDATE, Nov. 8, 2022, 5:15 pm: We have added comment from Quality Dairy Co.’s President and CEO below. Despite fears from residents of the Chesterfield Hills neighborhood that the Quality Dairy store near them will become a marijuana dispensary, the store will instead become a party/convenience store. The store...
EAST LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Homeowner, 2 dogs displaced in fire north of Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A fire displaced a homeowner and two dogs Sunday evening north of Jackson, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at 5:37 p.m., Nov. 6 on Bartlett Road in Henrietta Township, about 20 miles northeast of Jackson, said Chief Richard Wetmore of the Henrietta Township Fire Department.
JACKSON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy