Kentucky State

KFVS12

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development progress, continued general fund growth; gas prices; the new Prison-to-Work program; disaster recovery and more. The governor gave his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, November 10 at 11:30 a.m. He highlighted an economic development project expected to create...
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Voters experience over 2-hour wait times to vote at Northern Kentucky polling places

During Kentucky’s Nov. 8 elections, multiple Kenton County polling places experienced long lines and wait times resulting in an outcry from voters. Voter Cynthia Waldenmaier told LINK nky that she showed up to St. Barbara Roman Catholic Church in Erlanger at 10 a.m. eager to vote. She traditionally allots one hour of time from her schedule early in the morning on Election Day.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

New DART truck will serve areas of Kentucky impacted by major disasters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — There’s a new DART truck in Lexington, which stands for Disaster Area Response Team. The state-of-the-art truck, unveiled Thursday morning, will be used to serve areas of Kentucky impacted by major disasters. It’s part of Burning Barrel’s ongoing efforts to support communities and invest...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police announces dozens of new promotions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police announced 31 new promotions on Wednesday. The promotions were announced during a ceremony at the Capital Plaza Hotel in Frankfort. Governor Andy Beshear was at the ceremony. He stood with each recipient when their name was called. “I want you to know this...
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Voters say yes to Republicans, no to abortion amendment

Voters in Northern Kentucky resoundingly chose Republican candidates overall in the 2022 general election but, in a non-congruent manner, voted down a Republican-aligned measure that would have eliminated the right to an abortion in the Commonwealth’s constitution. Most legislative seats in Northern Kentucky are in Republican control after the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Many Kentucky districts closed or on remote learning after spike in flu, RSV cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Schools around the state are feeling the effects of flu season early, with some districts returning to remote learning or closing entirely. In the past few weeks, area doctors said they've started to see a spike in flu cases. Some cases have been severe enough to land kids in the emergency department at Norton Children's Hospital.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

District 20 election race called into question by democrats due to gerrymandering

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to unofficial election results, Republican Kevin Jackson, will take over as House District 20′s newest state representative. “When those final numbers came in you could hear us out at the TV station (WBKO). My wife and family were screaming and hollering, and that was just the icing on the cake,” said Jackson.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

‘It’s a huge issue:’ Teacher shortage hits Missouri hard

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The shortage of teachers in the classroom is hitting hard in Missouri. “It’s a huge issue,” said Charlie Shields, President of the Missouri Board of Education. “We’re almost at the crisis point. [That’s] one of the reasons we wanted to address this now.”
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Missouri droughts impact on commercial navigation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Recent rains have the Mississippi River rising. The river in Cape Girardeau topped 10 feet on Thursday, November 10, that marks the first time the river in Cape Girardeau has been above 10 feet since late September. Current predictions have the river in Cape Girardeau...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky schools struggling against widespread respiratory illnesses; how to prevent the spread

A “perfect storm” of respiratory illnesses is currently wreaking havoc on Kentucky schools and threatening to overwhelm the pediatric care system. Currently, at least 25 school districts have faced a temporary shutdown or nontraditional instruction day so far in November. That’s a stunning number considering November just started last week.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Missouri votes in favor of Department of the National Guard

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - Missouri voters on Tuesday passed Amendment 5. The amendment will create the Missouri Department of the National Guard as an administrative department within the state’s executive branch. The Missouri National Guard is now part of the Missouri Department of Public Safety.
MISSOURI STATE

