Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. Stafford popped up under concussion protocol on Wednesday and now with two missed practices, it’s not looking great for his chances to be under center on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. The difficulty with battling back from a concussion designation is that Stafford has to clear a number of protocols rather than just test if it’s something he can play through like any other injury. No practice at all on Thursday doesn’t strike confidence in how far along he is within the protocol. If he is unable to go, John Wolford will get the start for Los Angeles.

20 HOURS AGO