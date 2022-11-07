Read full article on original website
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
NFL Rumors: New Details Emerge On Injured Bills QB Josh Allen
Tuesday brought a little more clarity to the injury Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen faces. Allen, who sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets when he was hit in the arm by Bryce Huff while attempting a pass, reportedly was already being evaluated for damage done to his ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow and related nerves, and the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had an update on Allen presumably after those tests had been conducted.
Is This Detail-Oriented Teacher Patriots’ Next Great Coaching Talent?
FOXBORO, Mass. — For roughly two decades, the Patriots’ coaching pipeline produced a steady flow of talent that went on to accomplish great things in New England or elsewhere. In 2001, you had Rob Ryan coaching linebackers, Ivan Fears coaching wide receivers, Dante Scarnecchia coaching the O-line, Eric...
Tom Brady Calls Out Bucs For ‘Embarrassing’ Team Problem
Tom Brady is sick and tired of the Buccaneers not giving their all when it matters most. One has to imagine Tampa Bay isn’t cutting any corners with its preparation leading up to games. That’s the type of standard put in place when the greatest quarterback of all time and one of the NFL’s best leaders is setting the tone of your team. But for whatever reason, gamedays have been an absolute grind for the Bucs.
Owner Jim Irsay Vehemently Denies Colts are Tanking: 'We're in This Thing'
Football fans are still wrapping their heads around Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay’s shocking decision to hire Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach. Saturday, who replaces the recently fired Frank Reich, is the first man to roam an NFL sideline with no college or professional experience since Norm Van Brocklin in 1961. That’s caused many to speculate that Irsay and company are throwing in the towel and looking towards 2023, something the 63-year-old vehemently denies:
Former Browns LT Joe Thomas Calls Jeff Saturday Hire 'Egregious'
Count former Cleveland Browns All-Pro left tackle Joe Thomas among those surprised by the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach. Speaking Friday on NFL Network, Thomas did not hold back on the matter, saying:. “When you hire your drinking buddy to be the...
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to Play Week 10?
According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expects running back Ezekiel Elliott to return to the lineup for Sunday’s tilt against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Elliott was sidelined for Week 8’s 49-29 victory over the Chicago Bears due to a Grade...
Colts' Jonathan Taylor Practiced Friday
Jonathan Taylor made it to practice again on Friday, clearing the way for a start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. According to Indianapolis Colts beat writer Nate Atkins, the running back who missed last week’s loss against the New England Patriots looks to be on track to return this weekend.
Bills Star QB Josh Allen Scheduled to Practice Friday
According to NFL Insider Josina Anderson, Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen is scheduled to practice on Friday. This will be Allen’s first practice since suffering a right elbow sprain in last week’s 20-17 upset loss to the New York Jets. The 26-year-old will “see what he can do,” and his status for Week 10’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings remains uncertain.
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Fully Practices on Thursday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was a full participant in practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It’s looking like we will see the return of Ryan Tannehill under center for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday as they host the Denver Broncos. Malik Willis got off to a hot start in Arrowhead against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend but fizzled out quickly as the Chiefs stormed back for an overtime victory. Head coach Mike Vrabel will be excited to get his top signal-caller back on the field as the Titans look to defend their AFC South lead.
College Football Playoff Rankings vs. National Championship Odds
With No. 4 Clemson and No. 6 Alabama going down last Saturday, it allowed the College Football Playoff committee to recalibrate the top of their rankings, resulting in a top four that’s more satisfying and “fair” to the public at large. There’s still a long way to go but let’s look at how the CFP Rankings compare to the 14 teams listed on the FanDuel futures market. The Likely Contenders.
Josh Allen Injury Update: All Signs Suggest Bills QB Unlikely To Play
It’s getting more and more difficult to envision Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen taking the field when Buffalo hosts the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 10 matchup Sunday. Allen was not seen during the media-allowed portion of practice Friday, according to multiple reports. It would mark a third straight...
Steelers RB Jaylen Warren to see More Playing Time?
Fresh off their Week 9 bye, the 2-6 Pittsburgh Steelers could be looking to shake things up on offense, particularly in the backfield. According to NFL.com, backup running back Jaylen Warren is expected to earn more playing time. When asked if Warren could eventually supplant starter Najee Harris, head coach...
NFL Survivor League Week 10 Picks: Considering Long-Term Plays
Josh Allen and the Bills proved to be the latest stunner for NFL survivor league players, with Buffalo being dealt a shocking Week 9 defeat against Zach Wilson and the New York Jets. The Bills likely were one of the more popular Week 9 picks considering they entered the contest...
Tom Brady Almost Retired At Age 27? Bucs QB Makes Shocking Admission
Last offseason wasn’t the first time Tom Brady considered retirement. In fact, according to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, he thought about walking away from the NFL nearly two decades ago. “When I was 27, I almost retired from the game of football because of elbow pain,” Brady said...
Raiders LB Blake Martinez Retires From NFL After 7 Seasons
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez has retired from the NFL after seven seasons, per the team’s Twitter. At just 28 years old, this is quite abrupt as Martinez had 11 combined tackles and played 91 percent of Las Vegas’s defensive snaps on Sunday. Martinez was confusingly cut by the New York Giants prior to the start of the season and was swept up by the Raiders where he played just four games. From a Raiders perspective, it goes from bad to worse as they now lose a starting linebacker following the placement of Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow on the injured reserve. Las Vegas currently sits at 2-6 in the cellar of the AFC West.
NFL Odds: Josh Allen Injury Has Bills Among Favorites To Avoid
It’s officially Week 10 in the NFL. The trade deadline has come and gone, and we’re beyond the halfway mark of the regular season. The race for the playoffs has officially begun in earnest, and the Super Bowl hunt is as wide open as it has been in a long time.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Did Not Practice on Thursday
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. Stafford popped up under concussion protocol on Wednesday and now with two missed practices, it’s not looking great for his chances to be under center on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. The difficulty with battling back from a concussion designation is that Stafford has to clear a number of protocols rather than just test if it’s something he can play through like any other injury. No practice at all on Thursday doesn’t strike confidence in how far along he is within the protocol. If he is unable to go, John Wolford will get the start for Los Angeles.
Jakobi Meyers, Jonnu Smith Had Very Different ‘Rookie Mistakes’
How different is life for a third-round NFL draft pick compared to an undrafted free agent? Allow Jakobi Meyers and Jonnu Smith to explain. The New England Patriots on Thursday released a video of players sharing their most memorable “rookie mistakes.” Meyers’ and Smith’s both were travel-related, and they illustrated the stark difference in their respective rookie contract values.
Rams Place QB Matthew Stafford In Concussion Protocol
The Los Angeles Rams placed quarterback Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol, as announced by head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday. Amid a struggling season and entering their Week 10 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (3-6) at 3-5 on the season, the defending Super Bowl champion Rams meet their greatest challenge thus far. McVay told reporters that after further evaluation by the medical staff, with no indication of symptoms from Stafford during Los Angeles’ Week 9 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that the veteran quarterback would be placed in the protocol.
Matthew Judon Reveals Little-Known Fact About Patriots’ Defense
It’s not often those inside the tight-lipped confines of Gillette Stadium let a little-known factoid slip, but Patriots star Matthew Judon did just that after New England’s Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts. And it speaks volumes about Josh Uche’s well-respected standing on the Patriots’ defense....
