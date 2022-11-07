ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

What to watch when Alabama faces Ole Miss

Alabama is set for a different kind of November game than its used to Saturday afternoon. Here are a few particulars to keep in mind when watching this one. WHERE: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. SERIES: Alabama leads, 57-10-2 TV: CBS. LINE: Alabama by 11.5. This game will determine. It...
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

Alabama drops in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Alabama has mathematical hope left of making the College Football Playoff, but it would need to follow an incredibly narrow path of qualifying for the SEC championship game and then winning it. That means for now, Tide fans’ Tuesday evenings have been freed up and there is not much to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Blazer Buzz: UAB vs. North Texas TV info, key matchups

LINE: UAB at -6 THIS GAME WILL DETERMINE. If the Blazers can keep their bowl hopes alive with a two-game Louisiana road trip on deck following the bout with the Mean Green. UAB is playing for its postseason life and home-field advantage should prove valuable for a team with all its losses coming in one-possession outings.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Garden & Gun says you should try this unique Alabama cocktail

Garden & Gun singled out a Tuscaloosa-born cocktail this week, and made its mixologist’s dream come true in the process. The national magazine -- which celebrates the modern South and features the best in Southern food, style, travel, music, art, literature, and sporting culture -- featured Session Cocktails general manager Qadeem Hassan’s “Ring My Bell” drink, a specialty margarita the magazine calls “a unique cocktail” that “brings a savory, pepper-forward flavor without the heat.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
204K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy