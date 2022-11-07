Read full article on original website
Is Alabama’s dynasty in danger? That’s in dispute days after Tide’s second loss
Alabama has reached a fork in the road -- unless it hasn’t. The days after the Tide’s second loss of the season have been marked by a push-and-pull over the causes of the team’s performance this season, what should be done to fix it, and the overall direction of the program.
Joseph Goodman: With Lane Kiffin, the joke is always on Alabama
Lane Kiffin is turning into the greatest showman in college football, and one of his best bits is needling Alabama with kindness. As opposed to, say, Hall of Fame Auburn coach Pat Dye, who enjoyed sticking it to Alabama with a sword. No. 9 Alabama (7-2, 4-2 in the SEC)...
What to watch when Alabama faces Ole Miss
Alabama is set for a different kind of November game than its used to Saturday afternoon. Here are a few particulars to keep in mind when watching this one. WHERE: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. SERIES: Alabama leads, 57-10-2 TV: CBS. LINE: Alabama by 11.5. This game will determine. It...
Nick Saban backs coordinators: ‘I think people look for somebody to hate’
Alabama coach Nick Saban gave a vote of confidence to his coordinators in an ESPN interview published Thursday evening. The outlet reported, “Saban insists he’s happy with the work they’ve done,” then offered a quote from Saban supporting that assertion. “I’m not blaming anybody else in...
With Lane Kiffin lurking, will Alabama play like two-loss teams Nick Saban once feared?
Lane Kiffin has been defending the honor of Nick Saban and his dynasty lately, calling Saban his “good buddy” and talk of Alabama’s downfall “ridiculous.”. But let’s not confuse that goodwill for a coach who isn’t savoring the opportunity this Saturday to become the latest Saban assistant to beat the former boss.
What Alabama expects in Game 2 and an area for improvement
Alabama’s coming off a win that can be described in a few ways. Beating Longwood, an NCAA tournament team last year, with a 75-54 final was probably reassuring for fans who saw last season slide right into the ocean. This was almost a completely rebuilt Crimson Tide roster that...
Alabama drops in latest College Football Playoff rankings
Alabama has mathematical hope left of making the College Football Playoff, but it would need to follow an incredibly narrow path of qualifying for the SEC championship game and then winning it. That means for now, Tide fans’ Tuesday evenings have been freed up and there is not much to...
Paul Finebaum contends Lane Kiffin’s plea to stop ‘GOAT fuel’ irritates Nick Saban and is by design
What’s the opposite of #RATpoison 🐀☠️ according to #LaneKiffin? #GOATfuel 🐐⛽ 🤣 #nicksaban #THEGOAT #rolltide #fyp #alabama #olemiss #secfootball. Sure, Lane Kiffin gets a ton of credit for coining the latest buzz word in college football, GOAT fuel. But it was Paul Finebaum...
‘A good call’: Patience pays off as Dylan Hopkins returns to lead UAB offense
UAB quarterback Dylan Hopkins was like a kid coming off the practice field. Laughing and joking, with eyes wide with anticipation of a second coming, Hopkins is brimming with renewed purpose and on a mission to lead his team to bowl-eligible status after incurring a concussion three weeks ago. “It...
Blazer Buzz: UAB vs. North Texas TV info, key matchups
LINE: UAB at -6 THIS GAME WILL DETERMINE. If the Blazers can keep their bowl hopes alive with a two-game Louisiana road trip on deck following the bout with the Mean Green. UAB is playing for its postseason life and home-field advantage should prove valuable for a team with all its losses coming in one-possession outings.
Inside Katie Britt’s time in student government at the University of Alabama
Alabama’s newest Republican member of Congress, and the first elected female U.S. senator from the state, is now among a handful of prominent politicians who got their start at the University of Alabama. U.S. Senator-elect Katie Boyd Britt, an attorney and business leader from Enterprise, began her political career...
Earl Woods, Hueytown surging into second-round matchup against No. 1 Theodore
There was a point early in this season where the Hueytown football team had to decide whether it wanted to continue last year’s Cinderella storyline that led to the Class 6A championship game or go in the opposite direction. “I talked to them about that,” Gophers coach Greg Patterson...
Hartselle puts tradition, perfect mark on the line against Center Point
Hartselle will take an 11-0 record and a strong tradition of winning and playoff success into Friday night’s 7 o’clock second-round home playoff game against Center Point. Coach Bryan Moore said he and his Tigers understand and welcome the expectations facing his program. “All Hartselle has ever done...
Thursday Playoff Roundup: Big second half propels Ramsay past Guntersville in Class 5A
Ashton Ashford ran for four touchdowns as fourth-ranked Ramsay beat Guntersville 45-9 in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. Ashford scored from the 25, 14, 5 and 1 for the Rams (10-2). They led 19-9 at halftime at Chorba-Lee Stadium in Guntersville. “Last year we had lost in...
Alabama woman falls asleep in American Family Care, wakes up alone in empty doctor’s office
An Alabama woman said she fell asleep in an American Family Care while waiting for test results and when she woke, everyone in the doctor’s office was gone for the night. Dianne King said she went to the AFC in Forestdale Thursday. She signed in, saw a nurse practitioner and was swabbed for a number of potential illnesses.
Garden & Gun says you should try this unique Alabama cocktail
Garden & Gun singled out a Tuscaloosa-born cocktail this week, and made its mixologist’s dream come true in the process. The national magazine -- which celebrates the modern South and features the best in Southern food, style, travel, music, art, literature, and sporting culture -- featured Session Cocktails general manager Qadeem Hassan’s “Ring My Bell” drink, a specialty margarita the magazine calls “a unique cocktail” that “brings a savory, pepper-forward flavor without the heat.”
University of Alabama debates general education curriculum, could wipe some English, humanities courses
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Students at the University of Alabama could soon be required to take fewer writing, humanities and history courses as faculty vote on a major change to general education requirements this week. The...
Justin Lett’s brother says ‘Murderham’ shares blame for slaying: ‘Being a decent human ... gets you killed’
A medical supplies salesman whose bullet-riddled body was found in a north Birmingham alley in 2018 thought he was getting into a rideshare when he climbed into the vehicle of a man who killed him instead. Justin Lett, 28, was killed on Mother’s Day more than four years ago as...
Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway, Bessemer Cutoff DA Lynneice Washington re-elected
Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway was elected to his second term as the county’s top cop on Tuesday, garnering 52 percent in Tuesday’s vote after 99.45 percent of the votes were counted. Pettway, 58, was elected four years ago as Jefferson County’s first Black sheriff. Pettway has...
What to know about the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute’s 30th anniversary week
The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is commemorating its 30th year. Starting Nov. 12, the BCRI will kick off a series of special events recognizing three decades of activism, education and commitment to social justice. The celebratory week includes free events for families, a day of complimentary admission to the BCRI...
