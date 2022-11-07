Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Bond set for Columbus man accused of shooting into car with woman and infant
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A judge set the bond for the suspect accused of shooting at a car occupied by a woman and an infant. It happened near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Wednesday, Nov. 9. Police arrested Terrence Barrow, 39, and charged him with aggravated assault. A judge set...
Commercial Dispatch
At least 60 shots fired, 3 wounded in Yo’ Bar shootout
Three people were wounded, one critically, after at least 60 shots were fired in the parking lot of the Yo’ Bar this morning, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. The incident happened about 12:40 a.m. in the parking lot at the popular nightspot, located at 3500 Bluecutt...
wcbi.com
Columbus man arrested for shooting at woman, infant while driving
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is accused of shooting at a woman and her six-week-old child while driving down the road. A city spokesman said the incident started at about 8:45 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. 39-year-old Terence Barrow is accused of following the victim...
wcbi.com
Murder suspect, on the run for months, arrested in West Point Monday
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The suspect in an April shooting death in Tupelo was captured in West Point. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task force arrested Nijel Hall Monday in West Point. Hall was wanted in connection with a shooting on April 8 of this year in Tupelo.
Commercial Dispatch
Shooting, car chase ends in arrest on Highway 45
A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday after a miles-long car chase through town, during which he fired shots at a female victim who had a 6-week-old infant in her vehicle. Terence Lee Barrow, 39, is charged with aggravated assault with the intent to produce death. According to a Columbus Police...
wcbi.com
Shooting at Yo Bar leaves one victim in critical condition, injures two others
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to investigate an early morning shooting where it is believed more than 60 shots were fired and three people were injured. The shootout happened outside of Yo Bar on Bluecutt Road at about 12:40 a.m. Officers arrived at a chaotic scene where...
wcbi.com
Ongoing Louisville murder trial has been dismissed, charges dropped
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – And just like that: case dismissed. Yesterday, a jury was selected for a murder trial in Winston County. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker were being charged with murder. They were being tried at the same time. But today, the case took a turn no one...
Commercial Dispatch
Home invader holds elderly woman at gunpoint
Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in a home invasion in East Columbus. Public Information Officer Joe Dillon said early Monday morning a suspect came to a senior citizen’s home in East Columbus, broke in and then stole her car. The victim,...
wcbi.com
LCSO releases identities of 19 suspects in drug trafficking investigation
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – New details after Lowndes County investigators arrest 19 people during a drug round-up. This was part of a six-month investigation involving multiple state and federal agencies into illegal drug trafficking in the county. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said between the 19 suspects, 33...
Neshoba Democrat
DUI wreck on 16 results in 1 death
A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a deadly wreck on Highway 16 west last week, the authorities said. The woman, Tyjaylan K. Harrison, 20, 7272 Young Crossing Road, Louisville, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the Oct. 31 accident. Jail records show...
wcbi.com
Seventh suspect arrested in West Point murder investigation
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – This is an update to a story we brought you earlier today. West Point police made the seventh arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation over a month ago. Earlier we told you that Kevin Lashawn Holliday Junior was wanted by law enforcement and considered...
wtva.com
Columbus PD searching for home invader
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individual who kidnapped an elderly person in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, someone broke into the victim’s home early Monday, Nov. 7, tied up the victim, then stole the victim’s car. Police said the home invader threatened the...
wcbi.com
Jury selection opening statements begin in Louisville murder trial
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection opening statements begin today in a Louisville murder trial. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker are charged with murder. The men were arrested in May 2021 in Kemper County. They are being tried at the same time. The deadly shooting happened on Alice Circle...
Commercial Dispatch
19 arrested in Lowndes drug roundup
A 5-year-old girl passed by the open door of a dilapidated mobile home with an up-to-date camera system on the outside as law enforcement filled the lawn and porch. The adults inside were arrested moments later after officers discovered drug paraphernalia in the house. Early Wednesday, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office...
wcbi.com
Police make sixth arrest in West Point murder investigation
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police make the sixth arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation. 21-year-old Shaunmicah Strong is charged with murder. He was arrested yesterday. Bond for Strong was set at $1 million. This afternoon, investigators released the name of a seventh suspect. Kevin Lashawn Holliday...
wtva.com
Teen missing in Itawamba County found
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
Commercial Dispatch
New CPD chief could be announced soon
Columbus City Council has completed interviews with the three finalists for police chief, and a hiring decision could be announced this week. The council met in executive session at 9 a.m. today to discuss the three finalists. Since Nov. 2, the council has conducted in-person interviews with Natchez Police Chief...
wtva.com
Woman injured Monday in Houston later died
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A man and woman are now dead following a domestic incident Monday afternoon in Houston. According to a Houston Police Department news release, the incident happened at approximately 3:37 at a home on Parker Avenue. A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured. Police...
wcbi.com
Pilot recovers at home after CAFB plane crash in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – As the investigation continues in a Columbus Air Force Base jet crash, the pilot is at home recovering. The T38-C crashed in southern Lowndes County on Monday afternoon, just off Trinity Road. CAFB said the pilot ejected the aircraft safely and was taken to...
Commercial Dispatch
Nebraska sheriff’s deputy rounds out finalists for CPD chief
“I’m not going to be a failed police chief,” Wayne D. Hudson told a room full of about a dozen members of the Columbus Police Department Monday afternoon. “You have to invest in the department. … I told (the council) if they’re not going to invest in the agency, do not hire me.”
