Commercial Dispatch

At least 60 shots fired, 3 wounded in Yo’ Bar shootout

Three people were wounded, one critically, after at least 60 shots were fired in the parking lot of the Yo’ Bar this morning, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. The incident happened about 12:40 a.m. in the parking lot at the popular nightspot, located at 3500 Bluecutt...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus man arrested for shooting at woman, infant while driving

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is accused of shooting at a woman and her six-week-old child while driving down the road. A city spokesman said the incident started at about 8:45 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. 39-year-old Terence Barrow is accused of following the victim...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Shooting, car chase ends in arrest on Highway 45

A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday after a miles-long car chase through town, during which he fired shots at a female victim who had a 6-week-old infant in her vehicle. Terence Lee Barrow, 39, is charged with aggravated assault with the intent to produce death. According to a Columbus Police...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Home invader holds elderly woman at gunpoint

Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in a home invasion in East Columbus. Public Information Officer Joe Dillon said early Monday morning a suspect came to a senior citizen’s home in East Columbus, broke in and then stole her car. The victim,...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

LCSO releases identities of 19 suspects in drug trafficking investigation

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – New details after Lowndes County investigators arrest 19 people during a drug round-up. This was part of a six-month investigation involving multiple state and federal agencies into illegal drug trafficking in the county. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said between the 19 suspects, 33...
Neshoba Democrat

DUI wreck on 16 results in 1 death

A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a deadly wreck on Highway 16 west last week, the authorities said. The woman, Tyjaylan K. Harrison, 20, 7272 Young Crossing Road, Louisville, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the Oct. 31 accident. Jail records show...
LOUISVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Seventh suspect arrested in West Point murder investigation

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – This is an update to a story we brought you earlier today. West Point police made the seventh arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation over a month ago. Earlier we told you that Kevin Lashawn Holliday Junior was wanted by law enforcement and considered...
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Columbus PD searching for home invader

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individual who kidnapped an elderly person in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, someone broke into the victim’s home early Monday, Nov. 7, tied up the victim, then stole the victim’s car. Police said the home invader threatened the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Jury selection opening statements begin in Louisville murder trial

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection opening statements begin today in a Louisville murder trial. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker are charged with murder. The men were arrested in May 2021 in Kemper County. They are being tried at the same time. The deadly shooting happened on Alice Circle...
LOUISVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

19 arrested in Lowndes drug roundup

A 5-year-old girl passed by the open door of a dilapidated mobile home with an up-to-date camera system on the outside as law enforcement filled the lawn and porch. The adults inside were arrested moments later after officers discovered drug paraphernalia in the house. Early Wednesday, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Police make sixth arrest in West Point murder investigation

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police make the sixth arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation. 21-year-old Shaunmicah Strong is charged with murder. He was arrested yesterday. Bond for Strong was set at $1 million. This afternoon, investigators released the name of a seventh suspect. Kevin Lashawn Holliday...
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Teen missing in Itawamba County found

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

New CPD chief could be announced soon

Columbus City Council has completed interviews with the three finalists for police chief, and a hiring decision could be announced this week. The council met in executive session at 9 a.m. today to discuss the three finalists. Since Nov. 2, the council has conducted in-person interviews with Natchez Police Chief...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Woman injured Monday in Houston later died

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A man and woman are now dead following a domestic incident Monday afternoon in Houston. According to a Houston Police Department news release, the incident happened at approximately 3:37 at a home on Parker Avenue. A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured. Police...
HOUSTON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Nebraska sheriff’s deputy rounds out finalists for CPD chief

“I’m not going to be a failed police chief,” Wayne D. Hudson told a room full of about a dozen members of the Columbus Police Department Monday afternoon. “You have to invest in the department. … I told (the council) if they’re not going to invest in the agency, do not hire me.”
