Providence, RI

Roger Williams Park Zoo mourns loss of cheetah

By Allison Shinskey
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Roger Williams Park Zoo said goodbye to one of its cheetahs Monday.

Johari, who would’ve been 9 years old this month, was humanely euthanized after her quality of life “declined sharply” in recent weeks, according to the zoo.

The zoo said Johari suffered from gastritis, which is a common ailment for cheetahs and can be difficult for veterinarians to manage.

Johari and her siblings first arrived at the zoo in 2015.

“She was the sassy cat of the bunch,” keeper Laura Issacs said. “Some of her favorite things included: watching the cars on I-95 from the rock in her yard, hanging out in the tree and chasing balls. She also liked to greet us by jumping on the fence.”

The zoo said cheetahs live 7 to 10 years on average.

