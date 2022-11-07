SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– South County Warming Center to open its doors at Arroyo Grande Women's Center for those seeking shelter from the rain Monday and Tuesday.

Located at 211 Vernon St off West Branch Street, the warming center provides transportation to the center, overnight housing, and meals beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Transportation will be provided:

Pickup at Oceano duck pond at 5:15PM

Pickup at Ramona Park at 5:25 PM

Pickup at Fin’s Restaurant at 5:35 PM

Pickup at St. Anthony’s at 5:45 PM

Pickup at the Outlet bus stop at 5:55 PM

Drop off at the regional center at 6:15 PM

Guests should plan to arrive at the center between 5:30 p.m and 8:00 p.m. The center will close the following Tuesday morning at 7:00 a.m. and provide drop-off services at various locations below.

On Tuesday morning:

Pickup at the regional center at 7:00 AM

Drop off at the outlet bus stop

Drop off at St. Anthony’s

Drop off at Fin’s Restaurant

Drop off at Ramona Park

Drop off at Oceano Duck Pond

Guests do not need to be sober upon entry, but no drugs or alcohol is permitted on-site.

Those wishing to donate to those in need or volunteer should contact Charmain Navarette at (805) 295-1501 or email charmain.navarette@5chc.org .

The post South County Warming Center opens temporary shelter in Arroyo Grande Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .