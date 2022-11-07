ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

YouTuber Paul Davids discovers world’s most incredible reverb – and it’s inside a nuclear power plant

By Matt Parker
Guitar World Magazine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Ernie Ball and Gruv Gear team up for new FretWraps line

Guitar giant Ernie Ball has collaborated with instrument accessories brand Gruv Gear to produce a new line of co-branded string dampeners. Gruv Gear’s original FretWraps will be familiar to most two-handed tapping types already, but for the uninitiated they essentially pop around the nut or fretboard (affixed by an adjustable velcro-style strap) in order to reduce overtones and resonance. It’s a handy aide for recordings or performances where you don’t want open strings ringing all over the place.
Guitar World Magazine

Cort expands its eight-string electric guitar arsenal with shred-ready KX508 Multi Scale II

New-and-improved metal machine features a new body, larger Fishman Fluence pickups and some versatile switching options. Cort has expanded its lineup of eight-string electric guitars by introducing the KX805 Multi Scale II – an updated version of the brand’s original eight-string multi-scale instrument. Naturally, the newest iteration features...
Guitar World Magazine

MonoNeon honored with first-ever signature Fart Pedal

The refinished stompbox comes loaded with “custom crafted juicy sploots and stanky bompers”. Bass maestro MonoNeon has teamed up with the creators of the internet’s most infamous effect, the Fart Pedal, to create the stinky stompbox’s first signature model. “The MonoNeon edition is decorated with the pattern...
Guitar World Magazine

From brutal chugs to fogs of reverb: here are this week's essential guitar tracks

Featuring killer new guitar-fronted songs from Uriah Heep, Steve Vai and Johnny “Gash” Sombrotto, Narrow Head, August Burns Red, Gina Birch, and more. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every seven days (or thereabouts), we endeavor to bring you a selection of songs from across the guitar universe, all with one thing in common: our favorite instrument plays a starring role.
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Marcin put Tim Henson's new nylon-string signature model through its paces with a jaw-dropping Latin-inspired fingerstyle performance

The Polish acoustic guitar wunderkind takes the Polyphia man's new six-string for a spin – and even Henson himself is impressed. Viral acoustic guitar virtuoso Marcin has taken Tim Henson’s acoustic-electric signature nylon-string, the TOD10N, for a test drive, with predictably jaw-dropping results. In a new video posted...
Guitar World Magazine

Måneskin guitarist Thomas Raggi has a Fender Custom Shop Strat, but his "main guitar" is still a Squier

In a new interview with GW, the fast-rising Italian quartet's guitarist also revealed how John Frusciante informs his lead and rhythm styles. If you've seen 2021 Eurovision Song Contest winners Måneskin perform, you've probably seen their electric guitar player, Thomas Raggi, wielding a relic'd Custom Shop '63 Fender Stratocaster with a heavily-aged Red Sparkle finish.
Guitar World Magazine

Zakk Wylde on why his new online guitar course is about "not burning the steak", and how he's approaching Dimebag Darrell's parts for Pantera's upcoming shows

The Black Label Society man on imparting decades of six-string wisdom in his new Berzerker Guitar Camp, and how some serious woodshedding is helping him learn Dimebag's formidable catalog of solos. As longtime Ozzy Osbourne axe-slinger Zakk Wylde's voice jovially cracks over the speaker of my iPhone, a palatable sense...
Guitar World Magazine

Plini, Nick Johnston and Horace Bray once teamed up for a masterful live jam that proved the future of progressive guitar is in safe hands

The fretboard free-for-all – which also featured David Maxim Micic and Jake Howsam Lowe – was both a demonstration of each player's technical brilliance and an affirmation that the next generation of prog players are bearing the torch in devastating fashion. On September 15, 2017, progressive instrumental virtuoso...
Guitar World Magazine

Steve Vai unveils lost classic rock-inspired track from the ‘90s, In the Wind

An album of previously unheard biker-friendly material recorded alongside late singer Johnny “Gash” Sombrotto is set to land in January. Steve Vai has shared In the Wind, a never-before-heard track recorded in the ‘90s alongside singer Johnny “Gash” Sombrotto. Quintessentially classic rock in style, the...
Guitar World Magazine

Never mind Black Friday – here's our pick of the greatest guitar sales happening right now

From Sweetwater to Guitar Center, Positive Grid, Musician's Friend, Amazon, Fender and more – this is where you'll find an epic early Black Friday deal. November is an exciting time of year for guitar players. This is the month when all of our guitar-related dreams come true – it's nearly time for this year's Black Friday guitar deals to be unleashed onto the world. Like nervous new parents, we will spend the early days of November getting ready for our new arrival. From researching precisely what we want to making space on our 5-way guitar stand, we ensure we are primed and ready for the deals to hit on the big day. That said, we no longer need to wait until November 25, as many of our favorite retailers have launched their sales already!
Guitar World Magazine

Kings X leader Dug Pinnick: “My ADD meant that practising was useless...”

The golden-voiced 12-string bass master discusses unlikely brass influences, his eternal search for tone and how ADD impacted his bass playing. Thirty-seven years into his career with Kings X, who have just released their excellent thirteenth album, Three Sides Of One, bassist and singer Dug Pinnick is at the peak of his creative powers, even though he’s 72. When we call him up to discuss his phenomenal career, he looks and sounds 30 years younger than his actual age, perhaps because – as he tells us – he’s having a blast.
Guitar World Magazine

Cort’s new G290 FAT II offer pro-level performance and versatility at a working musician’s price

Updated model boasts alder body, roasted maple neck and Voiced Tone VTH-77 humbuckers with custom pickup switching. Cort first unveiled its G290 FAT electric guitar in 2019, and the model quickly attracted a legion of fans. So much so, that the company has now graced us with an updated, even more drool-worthy version of the guitar, the G290 FATII, which has also just received Guitar World's prestigious "Gold Award."
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Yves Carbonne play Teen Town on a custom 2-string bass

Yup: TWO-string. French sensation Yves Carbonne demonstrates the mastery of multi-string basses that's wowed the likes of Marcus Miller and Michael Manring. Will the extended-range bass, or ERB to those in the know, ever be accepted by traditional players? “There’s a lot of categorisation in the bass world," explains French bassist Yves Carbonne. "If you play 4-string bass guitar, you’re categorised as a 4-string player – and if you play an extended-range bass, people look at you as if you’re an alien. If you want to be an artist, you need to find your own voice and not be like everybody else. It doesn’t matter how many strings are on your bass: if you’re a good artist you’ll still be good."

Comments / 0

Community Policy