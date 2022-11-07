YouTuber Paul Davids discovers world’s most incredible reverb – and it’s inside a nuclear power plant

Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Ernie Ball and Gruv Gear team up for new FretWraps line
Guitar giant Ernie Ball has collaborated with instrument accessories brand Gruv Gear to produce a new line of co-branded string dampeners. Gruv Gear’s original FretWraps will be familiar to most two-handed tapping types already, but for the uninitiated they essentially pop around the nut or fretboard (affixed by an adjustable velcro-style strap) in order to reduce overtones and resonance. It’s a handy aide for recordings or performances where you don’t want open strings ringing all over the place.
Guitar World Magazine
Cort expands its eight-string electric guitar arsenal with shred-ready KX508 Multi Scale II
New-and-improved metal machine features a new body, larger Fishman Fluence pickups and some versatile switching options. Cort has expanded its lineup of eight-string electric guitars by introducing the KX805 Multi Scale II – an updated version of the brand’s original eight-string multi-scale instrument. Naturally, the newest iteration features...
Guitar World Magazine
MonoNeon honored with first-ever signature Fart Pedal
The refinished stompbox comes loaded with “custom crafted juicy sploots and stanky bompers”. Bass maestro MonoNeon has teamed up with the creators of the internet’s most infamous effect, the Fart Pedal, to create the stinky stompbox’s first signature model. “The MonoNeon edition is decorated with the pattern...
Guitar World Magazine
From brutal chugs to fogs of reverb: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
Featuring killer new guitar-fronted songs from Uriah Heep, Steve Vai and Johnny “Gash” Sombrotto, Narrow Head, August Burns Red, Gina Birch, and more. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every seven days (or thereabouts), we endeavor to bring you a selection of songs from across the guitar universe, all with one thing in common: our favorite instrument plays a starring role.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Marcin put Tim Henson's new nylon-string signature model through its paces with a jaw-dropping Latin-inspired fingerstyle performance
The Polish acoustic guitar wunderkind takes the Polyphia man's new six-string for a spin – and even Henson himself is impressed. Viral acoustic guitar virtuoso Marcin has taken Tim Henson’s acoustic-electric signature nylon-string, the TOD10N, for a test drive, with predictably jaw-dropping results. In a new video posted...
Guitar World Magazine
Fender Japan takes “heavy relic” to new heights with Michiya Haruhata’s new Masterbuilt signature Stratocaster
Though Fender Japan has a solid track record of releasing some of the most eye-catching electric guitars on the market, it’s usually its catalog of artist signature guitars that presents the most intriguing instruments. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has...
Guitar World Magazine
Polyphia’s Tim Henson and Scott LePage hint at forthcoming Ibanez signature specs as they sign with Fishman
The two prog virtuosos will receive new signature models next year, and they'll be swapping DiMarzios for Fishman Fluence humbuckers. Progressive electric guitar virtuosos Tim Henson and Scott LePage have signed on to be part of Fishman’s artist roster, the pickup specialist has confirmed. According to Fishman, the two...
Guitar World Magazine
Måneskin guitarist Thomas Raggi has a Fender Custom Shop Strat, but his "main guitar" is still a Squier
In a new interview with GW, the fast-rising Italian quartet's guitarist also revealed how John Frusciante informs his lead and rhythm styles. If you've seen 2021 Eurovision Song Contest winners Måneskin perform, you've probably seen their electric guitar player, Thomas Raggi, wielding a relic'd Custom Shop '63 Fender Stratocaster with a heavily-aged Red Sparkle finish.
Guitar World Magazine
Zakk Wylde on why his new online guitar course is about "not burning the steak", and how he's approaching Dimebag Darrell's parts for Pantera's upcoming shows
The Black Label Society man on imparting decades of six-string wisdom in his new Berzerker Guitar Camp, and how some serious woodshedding is helping him learn Dimebag's formidable catalog of solos. As longtime Ozzy Osbourne axe-slinger Zakk Wylde's voice jovially cracks over the speaker of my iPhone, a palatable sense...
Guitar World Magazine
Plini, Nick Johnston and Horace Bray once teamed up for a masterful live jam that proved the future of progressive guitar is in safe hands
The fretboard free-for-all – which also featured David Maxim Micic and Jake Howsam Lowe – was both a demonstration of each player's technical brilliance and an affirmation that the next generation of prog players are bearing the torch in devastating fashion. On September 15, 2017, progressive instrumental virtuoso...
Guitar World Magazine
Steve Vai unveils lost classic rock-inspired track from the ‘90s, In the Wind
An album of previously unheard biker-friendly material recorded alongside late singer Johnny “Gash” Sombrotto is set to land in January. Steve Vai has shared In the Wind, a never-before-heard track recorded in the ‘90s alongside singer Johnny “Gash” Sombrotto. Quintessentially classic rock in style, the...
Guitar World Magazine
Richie Sambora says Bon Jovi reunion is a “possibility – we’re talking a bit”
The guitarist hints an appearance at the UK’s Glastonbury festival could be on the cards. Richie Sambora has dropped hints that a reunion with his former band Bon Jovi could take place at next year’s Glastonbury festival, in the UK. Speaking to the UK’s Metro paper at the...
Guitar World Magazine
Polyphia’s Tim Henson and Scott LePage sit down with Steve Vai to discuss their epic collaboration, the evolution of awe-inspiring technique and a one-of-a-kind guitar gift
The Polyphia x Steve Vai collaboration on Ego Death is one of the standout guitar moments of 2022. This is the story of how it all came together, from the first encounter to chopping up the guitar master's solo – and how the prog prodigies plan to tackle it all live…
Guitar World Magazine
Eventide ushers in the next generation of its game-changing multi-effects units with the H90 Harmonizer
62 studio-quality effects, 7 fresh effects algorithms, 3 new processors lifted from Eventide’s rackmount collection and a range of connectivity options head up the new-and-improved Harmonizer. In 2013, Eventide unleashed the H9 Harmonizer – a game-changing multi-effects pedal that soon found its way onto the pedalboards of players across...
Guitar World Magazine
Never mind Black Friday – here's our pick of the greatest guitar sales happening right now
From Sweetwater to Guitar Center, Positive Grid, Musician's Friend, Amazon, Fender and more – this is where you'll find an epic early Black Friday deal. November is an exciting time of year for guitar players. This is the month when all of our guitar-related dreams come true – it's nearly time for this year's Black Friday guitar deals to be unleashed onto the world. Like nervous new parents, we will spend the early days of November getting ready for our new arrival. From researching precisely what we want to making space on our 5-way guitar stand, we ensure we are primed and ready for the deals to hit on the big day. That said, we no longer need to wait until November 25, as many of our favorite retailers have launched their sales already!
Guitar World Magazine
Kings X leader Dug Pinnick: “My ADD meant that practising was useless...”
The golden-voiced 12-string bass master discusses unlikely brass influences, his eternal search for tone and how ADD impacted his bass playing. Thirty-seven years into his career with Kings X, who have just released their excellent thirteenth album, Three Sides Of One, bassist and singer Dug Pinnick is at the peak of his creative powers, even though he’s 72. When we call him up to discuss his phenomenal career, he looks and sounds 30 years younger than his actual age, perhaps because – as he tells us – he’s having a blast.
Guitar World Magazine
Why the Marshall JCM800 2203 was the amp head of choice for a generation of rock and metal guitar players
As the ‘80s demand for crunch spiked, the JCM800 2203 cemented its position as a backline classic. Marshall introduced the JCM800 series in 1981, eventually producing 15 different amp models that included 50- and 100-watt lead and bass heads, various 1x12 and 2x12 combos and channel-switching models. However, when...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Jeff Beck play Link Wray’s once-banned Rumble using Fender’s American Vintage II ‘57 Stratocaster
The 1958 track – the only instrumental guitar song ever to be banned from the radio – was once played to Beck by Jimmy Page, and remains a key player in Beck's current live setlist. Earlier this year, Fender reconnected with its roots by announcing the American Vintage...
Guitar World Magazine
Cort’s new G290 FAT II offer pro-level performance and versatility at a working musician’s price
Updated model boasts alder body, roasted maple neck and Voiced Tone VTH-77 humbuckers with custom pickup switching. Cort first unveiled its G290 FAT electric guitar in 2019, and the model quickly attracted a legion of fans. So much so, that the company has now graced us with an updated, even more drool-worthy version of the guitar, the G290 FATII, which has also just received Guitar World's prestigious "Gold Award."
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Yves Carbonne play Teen Town on a custom 2-string bass
Yup: TWO-string. French sensation Yves Carbonne demonstrates the mastery of multi-string basses that's wowed the likes of Marcus Miller and Michael Manring. Will the extended-range bass, or ERB to those in the know, ever be accepted by traditional players? “There’s a lot of categorisation in the bass world," explains French bassist Yves Carbonne. "If you play 4-string bass guitar, you’re categorised as a 4-string player – and if you play an extended-range bass, people look at you as if you’re an alien. If you want to be an artist, you need to find your own voice and not be like everybody else. It doesn’t matter how many strings are on your bass: if you’re a good artist you’ll still be good."
Comments / 0